Starting in April, the Frederick County Department of Social Services (DSS) will begin assessing 4,500 overdue Medicaid eligibility renewals that were put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This means effective April 1, 2023, we will begin normal operations and begin redetermining ongoing eligibility for all cases and begin our 12 month ‘unwinding’ project to catch up the nearly 4,500 ‘overdue’ Medicaid renewals that we were unable to conduct since March 2020,” DSS Assistant Director Linda Gibson wrote in a statement.
Because Medicaid renewals have not been conducted for three years, training is underway to prepare staff for the reassessments.
The overdue cases will be divided up over the course of a year, Gibson said, and the state will help guide the department.
Since March of 2020, the department has only closed Medicaid cases if a client died, moved out of the state or requested the case be closed, she said.
“We don’t want anyone to panic. It is important for people to understand on the Medicaid side we do a full reassessment before we close a case,” Gibson said. “This is something states and localities have been preparing for some time. We knew the public health emergency would end. Now it is about getting going.”
Packets will be mailed in February for eligibility renewals that come due in April.
In December, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act that “delinks” mandates to maintain Medicaid coverage regardless of changes in circumstance, hence the resumption of eligibility reassessments.
Also, the emergency allotments that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) enrollees have received during the COVID-19 public health emergency will end March 1, per a decision by federal lawmakers.
During the pandemic, the monthly SNAP benefit amount was raised to the maximum allowable, based on household size. February is the last month recipients can expect to receive the extra amount.
Eligibility reassessments for SNAP recipients have been ongoing and never ceased during the pandemic, but the arrival of March will mark the end of the “midmonth run” that gave SNAP recipients a boost regardless of household composition and income level.
A return to prepandemic SNAP allotments will denote a reduction in benefits for most of the DSS’s SNAP population.
“We will work very hard over the next couple of months to communicate with our clients about the upcoming changes (social media, mailings and phone conversations) to try and minimize the confusion, concern and anger many will feel as their benefit amounts might change dramatically,” Gibson wrote.
