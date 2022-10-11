Because of the positional vacancies they face, leadership staff at Frederick County Department of Social Services are handling calls they might not have in recent years.
Tamara Green, Director, fills in as an active supervisor for the foster care unit as caseloads increase in the county.
In the foster care unit, three out of the available five positions are filled, although two of those are recent hires with limited experience, so it's "all hands on deck," Green said.
"Our folks are stressed because our caseload is growing and we are not adding people," Linda Gibson, Assistant Director, said. "If that means we have to work overtime, that's what's happening."
Nationwide, social service departments are grappling with a distinctive trend: unseen levels of staff shortages straining departments vital to the welfare of communities. The coronavirus pandemic brought an avalanche of retirements and resignations to the social work and socials services profession, also sometimes known as human services.
Frederick County Department of Social Services have faced vacancies in the past. Yet the current staffing issues began to take shape during the pandemic.
At the time of a October 11 Frederick County Department of Social Services meeting, the agency were grappling with eight vacancies across their department, including four service supervisor positions in family services, the agency most impacted. The DSS employs 85 workers total.
"I will not be participating in any external groups at the moment until the agency stabilizes. We have all hands on deck just to keep the caseloads going," Green said.
Social service departments provide support for vulnerable children and adults. Programs include Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services, Adult Services including Companion Services, Foster Care, Adoption, and Prevention/Family Services, and more. Caseloads are apportioned to staff and the resignation of an employee means that worker's caseload is dispersed throughout existing staff.
The announcement of two hires and two promotions early in the month of September were followed by two resignations Sept. 16 and 22. To give an idea of scale, the county tallied seven children who were brought into their foster care program this month alone.
The department are competitive pay-wise, and feel they offer an appealing benefit package. A bright light would be the several prospective employees on whom Frederick County DSS are currently doing background checks.
The arrival of telework has shifted the landscape of employment. .Full-time telework has its advantages but Gibson said telework's downsides--lower levels of employee loyalty and diminishing community engagement--have become evident.
While it's easier to hire an employee in social services via telework and assign them a caseload, the backside of that is employers might not have the loyalty factor or the buy-in, said Gibson.
In an example of amending practice in order to retain workers, the two individuals the agency hired this month will be "in office" and the two candidates the agency are now interviewing would be "in office" if hired. Frederick County will from now forward be more discerning about the employees they approve for full-time telework.
The two resignations in the department for the month of September, both of whom accepted an offer from Prince William County, were full-time teleworkers. They will be paid $20,000 more in salary in Prince William than here, Virginia's northernmost county.
"Our crisis is more on the family service's side--child protective services and foster care.Because it's so specialized, you only have five or six CPS workers and five or six foster care workers. If you are down two or three of these positions, you are in a spot," said Gibson.
The volume of case load size is evident in the 210 disposition cases and the 178 guardian report cases logged from June to September. The type of substantiated abuse in Frederick County in that time period was self-neglect, followed by financial exploitation.
"The most important thing to the agency is the safety of our children and our adults, our seniors. We can't not see the children or do check ups. We get it done, but it's a strain on the existing staff," Gibson said.
The complications--the enduring staff shortages--are not limited to family services. Susan Hockensmith, the Adult Services Supervisor within the agency, said that agency is enduring its own host of problems.
"The biggest issue we're seeing is waiting lists for medical and home care,"said Hockensmith, "Pre-pandemic, we never had wait lists for that service, and now it can take several months to get a caregiver into the house, which is unfortunate. It's the lack of staff. Every agency is short-staffed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.