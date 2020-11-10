WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) on Thursday unanimously approved its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which totals $641,054.
The spending plan allocates $40,850 to attract businesses and $47,501 to help retain businesses. Another $39,700 would go toward talent engagement. The money addresses current and projected workforce needs and can be used to help the EDA partner with appropriate partners.
The largest chunk of the budget — $511,533 — would go to administration-related expenses, including $429,433 for EDA staff salary and benefits.
The EDA is requesting $615,004 in funding for the budget from the Frederick County government, a 1.1% or $6,912 increase from the current budget. The Board of Supervisors will have to approve the funding as part of the county budget in the spring.
EDA Board Chairman Stanley Crockett told EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker that in future budget presentations, he would like to see budget presentations not only include the EDA’s goals, but also a showcase of recent successes and returns on investments. He said it would help the EDA better communicate with the Board of Supervisors and the public that the EDA is benign good stewards of money. EDA member and Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter concurred with Crockett.
Also at the meeting, the EDA adopted a remote meeting policy allowing EDA members to participate via phone or electronic communication means when they are unable to attend the meeting in-person. According to the policy, a board member may participate from a remote location when he or she experiences a personal matter or medical condition or disability that prevents attendance in person.
Whenever a board member wishes to participate from a remote location, he or she must notify the EDA chair and indicate the nature of the matter necessitating remote participation. If the person needing to participate remotely is the chair, he must notify the vice chair. The remaining board members will have to approve the remote participation.
A quorum of four board members must still be physically present at the meeting location.
“I think it’s timely, it’s appropriate, and frankly it’s very helpful,” Crockett said of the remote meeting policy.
