WINCHESTER — When the Frederick County Economic Development Authority and Board of Supervisors have a joint meeting on April 27, the agenda will include an overview of the EDA’s mission, efforts to attract talented workers and an update on trying to get more grocery stores in the county.
The EDA board on Thursday also agreed to highlight the past year’s accomplishments and what the EDA plans to do in the next 12 months.
In discussing what should be on the agenda, Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, who represents the supervisors on the EDA board, suggested EDA officials should explain to the supervisors the importance of good schools and “how important that is for businesses locating to our community,” in addition to having business-ready sites.
The other EDA members agreed it would be good to convey to the supervisors the value of good educational offerings in attracting businesses.
At a Wednesday budget work session, four members of the seven-member Board of Supporters supported a budget scenario that would slash the county's funding of Frederick County Public Schools by $22 million in fiscal 2023. McCann-Slaughter did not support the proposal, which FCPS Superintendent David Sovine says would be "a historic reduction" that would have "a devastating and long-lasting impact on our community's children."
The supervisors are scheduled to adopt the county budget on Wednesday night.
Also at the EDA meeting, members discussed continuing FredCo Eat’s Restaurant Week in the future. The event was held for the first time from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. The 15 participating restaurants offered promotional discounts, special multi-course menus and meal deals. The EDA organized the event to elevate the county’s food economy and introduce people to restaurants and foods they might not know about.
EDA Marketing Manager Wendy May said she has received feedback from the restaurant owners on what worked and how the EDA could improve the event next year.
Of the participating restaurants, 100% surveyed said FredCo Eat’s Restaurant Week increased community awareness of their business and 92% said it generated new customers.
“Our experience was wonderful,” one of the testimonials said. “Numerous people came with the menu they saw online and were eager to try the food.”
Participants agreed the event should be held the same week next year (Jan. 28-February 4), and 73% said they wanted Restaurant Week to be held more than once a year.
May said 92% of restaurant owners surveyed were interested in a promotion period where each restaurant makes a special menu item using a locally-produced ingredient (such as peaches or meat). And 84% were interested in ticketed events where a single restaurant is paired with a local farm. One or more courses of the menu would use ingredients grown at the farm. The farm owner would be present to talk about the ingredients, and the chefs would discuss how they used the ingredients. Only 38% were interested in an event where restaurants go off-site to showcase their culinary offerings.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were J. Stanley Crockett, Susan Brooks, Bryan Fairbanks, Heather McKay, Doug Rinker, Judith McCann‐Slaughter and Rick Till.
