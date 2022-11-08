As it prepares its budget proposal for next year, the Frederick County Economic Development Authority is looking to hire another full-time staff member to continue its momentum in helping businesses recruit and retain employees.
This comes in the wake of several studies that have indicated the importance of retaining staff in the area.
The conversion of a part-time position to a full-time one would cost the county an additional $52,000, an increase of 46% in that area of the budget. The EDA's proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 is $756,357, $112,257 higher than the current fiscal year.
"It's that time of the year. We're building our budget request for the county. Obviously, the budget is built on trying to implement the strategic plan, making sure we're hitting on our retaining and work force talent, and making sure we're keeping Frederick County in a pro-business attitude," EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker said.
Other increases were for bilingual services at the Small Business Services Center ($15,000) and salary survey implementation ($45,500). But the $52,000 — allowing the EDA to add a full-time talent engagement member — signals the largest increase.
The new full-time position would be solely focused on talent engagement, said Barker. Talent-engagement staff deal in locally influenced factors such as attracting and retaining work force talent, retaining and expanding existing businesses, and ensuring educational institutions, such as local trade schools and universities, are producing workers whose skill set matches with local demand.
An official title and formal job description would be created if funding for the full-time position is approved by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
At the authority's November meeting, Barker said the funding request sees the EDA doubling down on a priority.
"This budget is really bent on what is constantly highlighted as important to the county, and what we can influence from a local standpoint, and that's work force. We have kind of rimmed around the work force issue for several years, and have made some progress. Now's the time, at least in staff's opinion, to hit this thing full on," Barker said.
The third budget increase item — the salary survey implementation — is a carry over from the county.
Currently, the EDA has three full-time employees and each one of them allots a certain amount of time to talent engagement.
Programs under the purview of the EDA are business retention, business attraction, business climate and administration. And in a tight labor market, the talent-engagement program would benefit from constant oversight.
The budget is due at the end of November, and Barker said that any modifications the board wishes to make would be layered onto the current budget plan. The authority's budget ultimately needs approval from the Board of Supervisors.
