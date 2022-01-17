WINCHESTER — Frederick County Director of Elections Rich Vensksoke hopes the Board of Supervisors will allow early voting to take place at the county's Sunnyside Plaza satellite office off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) in future elections.
In 2020, when the board approved the site for one-time use for early voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most county residents who voted early did so there, Venskoske previously said. Sunnyside Plaza was not used for early voting in 2021. Early voting was only available at the Frederick County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St.
“The Sunnyside Satellite Office was surely missed by our voters,” Venskoske’s fourth quarter report states. “We heard numerous complaints about parking issues and about the outside poll workers. Over 7,500 voters still took advantage of the No Excuse Early Voting and voted in-person prior to Election Day."
According to the report, there were 16 poll workers for early voting, with four on duty each day, working the 32 days that early voting was available (Sept. 17 through Oct. 30 including two Saturdays). The 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours seemed to work well for county voters and “we would look forward to being able to provide voting to our county residents at Sunnyside Plaza again in 2022.”
Frederick County had almost 66,000 registered voters at the end of 2021 — about 750 more than the previous year. In the most recent election, 56% of the county's registered voters cast ballots.
The report states that 26,878 county voters voted in person in the 2021 Election Day, while 7,517 voted early in-person. There were 2,850 vote-by-mail ballots sent out. Of these, 2,350 were returned in person or via drop boxes.
Frederick County spent $112,290.42 to hold two elections in 2021 — the June Democratic Primary and the Nov. 2 General Election, according to the report.
Although the goal was to have 130 poll workers for Election Day, there were only 114.
“I think COVID-19 had an involvement in the numbers again for this election,” Venskoske's report said.
With No Excuse Vote by Mail and COVID-19, Venskoske had to hire additional office staff to help with folding and mailing ballot packages. He said that, as always, the biggest challenge is finding a secure space for them to work.
“At times, we had people working in the [board of supervisors'] room, the purple room, and in the Treasurers’ conference room,” all of which are in the county government building, the report states.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies were provided for early voting and each precinct on Election Day. All PPE was purchased with federal CARES funds last year or provided by the state. There was no additional cost to the county this year for any COVID-related protective equipment.
“With our limited working space, I am only able to have so many staff on at one time, resulting in staff working long hours and weekends to be able to meet all the state election deadlines," Venskoske stated. "Many 12-hour days and six-day work weeks resulted in close to 500 hours overtime for the year.”
Disinformation was another obstacle for the Department of Elections.
“Mistrust in the election system, false rumors, and voters getting their news off social media continued throughout the entire year,” his report said. “We must continually educate the public on the fact that Frederick County does not use the Dominion software, all ballots were counted, and no ballot has ever been changed."
He continued: "We continue to deal with the Minimum-Security Standards Compliance Checklist, constant training, and annual recertification required by the General Registrar. Training that would have normally been held in Richmond is being done online. Updating forms, creating, and updating training material, inventory, restocking election supplies, and upgrading our Electronic Poll Books (EPBs) is endless."
The Office of Election’s next major task will be preparing for the county’s seven new precincts that have been created as a result of redistricting.
The purchasing of additional voting equipment, precinct signs, curbside voting signs, additional training material, and miscellaneous supplies are just a few things on the county’s list to establish the polling places. With redistricting also comes the notification of all voters affected by the changing of precinct names and locations. Next year, adding seven new precincts is expected to cost upwards of $200,000 and postage alone is expected to exceed $35,000.
