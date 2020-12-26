WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Electoral Board on Tuesday night adopted a $270,002 budget and discussed the record-breaking early voting numbers the county saw for the Nov. 3 election.
The election process was substantially different this year, due to legislation passed by the General Assembly and due to changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters had the opportunity to vote early in-person from Sept. 18-Oct. 31 in Virginia. Virginians were also able to vote by mail, without having to provide a reason to do so.
Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said that the county added almost 5,550 new voters this year and that there were 64,886 registered voters by the end of 2020. Of these, 19,998 voters checked in at the polls to vote on election day, 19,534 voted early — either at the Sunnyside Plaza Satellite Office or the Registrar’s Office at 107 N. Kent St. There were 9,288 vote-by-mail ballots sent out and roughly 7,800 returned, according to Venskoske.
In comparison, the registrar’s office had 3,471 voters vote-by-mail or absentee in-person during the 2016 presidential election. That means this year’s election was a 728.75% increase in early votes over 2016 in the county, with 78.6% of the county’s registered voters voting in the presidential election, and 45% voting prior to election day. Venskoske said — percentage-wise — this was the largest voter turnout for a presidential election in Frederick County since 1992, when 83.7% of the county’s voters participated.
This year, the Frederick County registrar’s office obtained 76,800 ballots — enough for almost 115% of the register voters in Frederick County. This was a major correction from last November’s elections, when polling locations ran out of ballots because Venskoske — with the approval of the electoral board — did not order enough.
Venskoske said that with 45% of voters voting early in the Nov 3 election, it relieved a lot of pressure from the county’s 21 voting precincts and that most voters reported waiting no more than 15 minutes at most to cast their ballot.
Venskoske told the electoral board that there wasn’t too much confusion on election day. However, after the election he said the registrar’s office received several phone calls from voters — predominantly Republicans — alleging voter fraud. Vensksoske said some callers accused the registrar’s office of switching their votes to Democratic candidates, despite the fact that the Frederick County Office of Elections reported Republicans candidates overwhelmingly winning every election in Frederick County.
“The threatening and irate phone calls have finally stopped as of last week,” Venskoske said. “But the number that we got was because people are getting their information off of social media and all of the false, misleading campaigns and stuff that were out there … Some registrars in some states were getting death threats. We never got that.”
Venskoske said that in wake of the claims of voter fraud, the House of Delegates could pass House Bill 1746, introduced by 88th District. Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania County .The legislation would require the general registrar of each county and city to provide for a live video recording of each polling place while absentee ballots are cast, votes are counted, and returns are completed. If passed, the Department of Elections would be required to post links on its official website to the video coverage for viewing by the public.
Also at the meeting, the electoral board recommended approval of a $270,002 budget for the upcoming fiscal year — a $81,270 increase from the current fiscal year’s budget of $188,732. The increase in the budget is primarily for the purchase of new state-required software for electronic pollbooks, which allow election officials to review voter registration information. The county’s Board of Supervisors will have to approve the budget in the spring.
Attending the meeting at 107 N. Kent St. were Chair Marie Straub, Vice Chair Craig Lambert and Secretary Tom Reed.
