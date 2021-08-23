WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Public Works Department encourages people to be careful about the way they recycle plastics.
Frederick County, which operates the Regional Landfill on Landfill Road as well as 11 refuse convenience centers, currently sends its recyclable materials to Apple Valley Waste’s location in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Plastic items Frederick County accepts for recycling include detergent jugs; shampoo bottles; mayo, coffee peanut butter containers; soda and water bottles, etc. These items must be rinsed and their lids must be removed and discarded.
The county advises people to throw away or reuse: bags, butter or yogurt tubs, cups, deli trays, egg cartons and flower pots.
“Plastics cause a lot of confusion,” Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger said in an email to The Star. “Our cans are clearly marked ‘Plastic Jugs and Bottles with a Neck,’ but we continue to cull out many laundry baskets, deli trays, egg cartons, garden hoses, flower pots, yogurt containers and cups, etc., particularly at the landfill location where it is very busy. We have struggled with this for years.”
According to information provided by the county's recycling program, contamination drives up the costs of the county’s recycling programs and wastes tax dollars. Additionally, too much garbage could lead to an entire load of recyclables being taken to the landfill after being rejected. County employees are removing the garbage themselves to prevent these problems.
“Without the work of the attendants and the litter crew and myself pulling out what doesn’t belong, our loads would no doubt be rejected,” Puffinburger said. “Is there any more danger of that happening now or have I been notified by the recycler that they are unhappy with our loads? No. Again, this is all due to the work and attention of county employees that are cleaning up the recycling before it is trucked to Hagerstown.”
The county recycling program has adopted the motto: “WHEN IN DOUBT, LEAVE IT OUT!” According to Puffinburger, it’s far better to throw away an item than to toss it in the recycling can anyway and hope for the best.
The county also wants people to remember that not all plastic is created equal. Frederick County’s recycling program collects plastic jugs, bottles and jars with a “neck” or top smaller than its body.
People should remove all caps and lids and throw them away. Then recycle the clean plastic bottle, jar or jug in the recycling can. No bags are ever accepted for recycling by Frederick County as bags tangle sorting equipment at the recycling facility. However, clean plastic bags may be recycled at most local retailers.
For more information, contact 540-665-5643 ext. 1 or visit www.fcrecycles.net.
