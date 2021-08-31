WINCHESTER — The Frederick County government will soon decide whether to continue participating in a regional project that could potentially provide broadband to 7,000-plus unserved county locations.
On Jul. 14, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution for the county to enter a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Leesburg-based All Points Broadband Partners LLC and regional electric utility companies to participate in the project’s first phase. Similar agreements have been adopted by the Clarke County and Warren County board of supervisors.
All Points is spearheading the regional initiative. The company will present the Frederick County Board of Supervisors with detailed plans for extending fiber to the home of the county’s remaining unserved locations during the board’s Sept. 8 meeting.
“Broadband has long been discussed and recognized as an issue for those in our unserved areas,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. in a news release. “This is an opportunity to explore participating in a regional effort, and we are pleased to be part of the discussion.”
After phase one of the project, All Points, in coordination with others, will present the results of an initial feasibility study and financial analysis to each participating locality, and each locality will decide whether to continue to phase two.
“As the representative for one of our districts that has areas of served and unserved citizens, I am excited that the Board of Supervisors has taken steps to participate in the exploratory phase of this initiative,” said Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter in the release. “Having broadband service is not a want of citizens and businesses, it is a need to be able to function effectively in our world today.”
Frederick County Information Technology (IT) Director Scott Varner previously told The Star that most unserved parts of the county are are in the Back Creek, Gainesboro, and Stonewall districts. Residents in these areas have repeatedly complained about how the lack of reliable internet service has made teleworking and online school assignments challenging. These problems have become exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said there is no timeframe for how quickly the project would take to complete, should the board decide to continue to the project’s second phase. However, she said that information will likely be revealed during the board’s Sept. 8. meeting.
