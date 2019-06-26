WINCHESTER — The Frederick County government continues to seek a long-term solution to save its recycling program.
Last week it was announced that Southern Scrap is terminating its contract with the county for recycling services. The county received the 60-day notice on June 13.
Frederick County Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger told the county’s Public Works Committee on Tuesday the county is trying to renegotiate its contract with county-based Southern Scrap. Currently, the county does not pay Southern Scrap any fees to recycle materials. Puffinburger said Southern Scrap owner Steven Williams plans to announce a new recycling tipping fee on Friday.
The county, which operates the Regional Landfill on Landfill Road and 11 convenience centers for refuse disposal, sends mixed paper, cardboard, steel, aluminum cans, plastic bottles and jugs, and plastic retail shopping bags to Southern Scrap on Stine Lane for recycling. If a new contract cannot be negotiated or another solution found, these items will go into the landfill with other trash. The county sends about 103 tons of material to Southern Scrap a month.
Once the county learns Southern Scrap’s new fee, it will have to determine whether to accept it or find another solution.
Public Works Committee Chairman J. Douglas McCarthy suggested the committee meet in early July to discuss the matter, so it can make a recommendation to the county’s Finance Committee.
The loss of the recycling program would negatively impact the Regional Landfill at 280 Landfill Road by costing $40,000 to accept an additional 1,236 tons of material each year. And the recyclable material would take up more space at the landfill and at the convenience centers, causing some to close early on weekends when compactors fill beyond capacity.
If recycling can’t be continued, the county will lose $50,000 a year from the sale of recyclable material. On the flip side, there will be a reduction in hauling costs of $30,000 a year.
Puffinburger told The Star the county currently pays $88.03 per trip to haul materials to Southern Scrap for recycling. As of July 1, that amount will increase to $91.20 per trip. If the county were to haul the materials to Manassas or out of state, the cost would be even higher, as the trips would be longer.
She added that the loss of recycling would restrict the county’s environmental outreach and undermine more than $100,000 in investments made toward the effort.
In the meantime, the county is considering some alternative long-term solutions to the problem.
Frederick County Public Works Director Joe Wilder said officials are in discussions with SCS Engineers about doing a study to determine the feasibility of the county, the City of Winchester and Clarke County creating their own recycling facility.
“We want to give the [county Board of Supervisors] as many options as we can,” said Wilder.
Puffinburger said the full scope and cost of the study have not been determined.
“Long term, we are trying to look at what is the most economical way if we want to continue recycling,” County Administrator Kris Tierney said.
Wilder said preliminary discussions also are being held with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission about studying the feasibility of creating a centralized recycling facility for Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
“The main benefit would be that we would have more materials,” Wilder said. “If we are able to bring all of those materials together in one spot, it would allow us to maybe get a better rate to haul those materials to a processing facility.”
Wilder said incinerating the trash, or trying to convert the waste into fuel, would cost millions in infrastructure and that the county does not have enough trash to make such an investment cost-effective.
Attending the meeting at 107 N. Kent St. were J. Douglas McCarthy and committee members Gary Lofton, Gene Fisher, Bob Wells and Harvey Strawsnyder. County Administrator Kris Tierney was also present.
