Saturday, July 27
9 a.m. Frederick County Fair Open Horse Show
Sunday, July 28
3 p.m. Little Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant
4 p.m. Pre-Teen Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant
5 p.m. Tiny Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant
Monday, July 29
4 p.m. Gates open
6 p.m. Frederick County fire safety demonstration
6 p.m. Rides and concessions open
7 p.m. Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant
Tuesday, July 30
4 p.m. Gates open
4:30 p.m. 4-H & FFA Beef Cattle and Market Steer Show
6 p.m. Rides and concessions open
7:30 p.m. Box Turtle Derby Race
7:30 p.m. Monster Truck Show
Wednesday, July 31
4 p.m. Gates open
4:30 p.m. 4-H & FFA Sheep & Goat Show
6 p.m. Rides and concessions open
7 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull
Thursday, Aug. 1
9 a.m. Bright Stars Goat Show
9:30 a.m. Youth Pet Show
4 p.m. Gates open
4:30 p.m. 4-H & FFA Market Hog Show
6 p.m. Rides and concessions open
7 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull
7:30 p.m. Apple Pie Eating Contest
Friday, Aug. 2
9:30 a.m. Supreme Champion
(livestock winners compete for overall champion)
4 p.m. Gates open
6 p.m. Rides and concessions open
6 p.m. Frederick County Fair Association Special Recognition Awards
6:30 p.m. 4-H & FFA Market Lamb, Goat, Steer, Hog Sale
7 p.m. The Virginians
7:30 p.m. Demolition Derby
Saturday, Aug. 3
3 p.m. Gates open
5 p.m. Rides and concessions open
6:30 p.m. Pig Scramble
7 p.m. Demolition Derby
9 p.m. Mutton Busting Contest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.