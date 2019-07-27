CLEAR BROOK — The 2019 Frederick County Fair, which runs from July 29 to Aug. 3, will be free on the first night.
“We are not charging anyone to get into the fair on Monday night,” said fair reporter Mary Jane Leight. “It’s just giving back to the community, getting people out and interested in the fair. If they come one night, they might come another night. You just never know.”
Otherwise, admission is $7 for ages 12 and older, $3 for ages 6-11 and free for children under 5. Fair passes for the week are available for $20 for adults and $10 for children.
Gates open at the fairgrounds, located at 155 Fairgrounds Road in Clear Brook, at 4 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2 and 3 p.m. Aug. 3.
The fair’s most popular event, the Monster Truck Show, is set for 7:30 p.m. July 30 at the Grandstand.
Another popular event, the Demolition Derby, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Grandstand.
Carnival rides and concessions open at 6 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2 and 5 p.m. Aug. 3. A $20 pass is available nightly for unlimited rides. The amusements are being provided by Inners Shows of Franklinton, N.C. About 10 food vendors have signed up so far, according to Leight, but a final tally won’t be known until fair week. In the past, vendors have offered typical fair food such as corn dogs, kettle corn, fried desserts and lemonade.
The 44th Miss Frederick County Fair Scholarship and 20th Junior Miss pageants will be held at 7 p.m. July 29 on the South Lawn stage. The Miss Frederick County Fair winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Both winners will make appearances at next year’s Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Free, pre-fair events will take place on July 27 and 28. These include the Frederick County Fair Open Horse Show at 9 a.m. July 27 and the Little Miss Frederick County Fair (3 p.m.), Pre-Teen Miss Frederick County (4 p.m.) and Tiny Miss Frederick County Fair (5 p.m.) pageants on July 28.
The fair will also feature a nightly Wilson’s Wild Animal Park petting zoo, a Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1, an apple pie eating contest at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, plus 4-H livestock exhibits, shows and activities, as well as live music from The Virginians at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 and Springfield Exit at 7 p.m. Aug. 3.
Leight said the fair is always “at the mercy of the weather,” and that last year’s attendance was down as a result of frequent rainstorms. Two years ago, the fair had a weekly attendance of about 35,000. She said she “wouldn’t even begin to venture a guess” on last year’s attendance, adding that the low turnout due to rain was “not a good evaluation of the fair.”
“There were just sheets of water,” Leight said about last year’s event. “I know some people came in and turned around and left immediately.”
The fair is organized by the Frederick County Fair Association, which is comprised of volunteers. According to Leight, there are about 25 volunteers who are “very active” in organizing the event. Last year, about 200 volunteers helped out during fair week with set up and parking.
For more information, visit www.frederickcountyfair.com
