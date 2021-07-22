Saturday, July 24
9 a.m.: Frederick County Fair Open Horse Show, horse arena
Sunday, July 25
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Livestock exhibitors may set up
1-2 p.m.: Tiny Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant at the South Lawn Stage
2-3 p.m.: Little Miss Frederick County Fair Pageants at the South Lawn Stage
2-5 p.m.: Agriculture/Home Economics exhibits may be brought onto fairgrounds at the Fair Office/FFA Building
2-5 p.m.: Registration for open check-in at Administration Building
3-4 p.m.: Pre-teen Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant at the South Lawn Stage
5 p.m.: Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant at the South Lawn Stage
Monday, July 26
7:30 a.m.-noon: All livestock entered: beef, hogs, sheep & rabbits at the barns
9-11:30 a.m.: Registration open at the Whitacre Building
Noon-1 p.m.: Judges Luncheon
Noon: Livestock exhibitors meeting at the Show Barn
1 p.m.: Livestock weighed and graded
1-6 p.m.: Exhibits judged at the Whitacre Building
Tuesday, July 27
9:30 a.m.: 4-H & FFA Lamb Show at the Show Barn
4 p.m.: Gates open
4 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Goat Show at the Show Barn
5 p.m.: Stonewall Ruritan Chicken Dinner at the Grandstand
6 p.m.: Rides and concessions open
7:30 p.m.: Monster Truck Show at the Grandstand
10 p.m.: FFA Building, Poultry/Rabbit Building close
Wednesday, July 28
4 p.m.: Gates open
4 p.m.: 4H & FFA Market Hog Show at the Show Barn
5 p.m.: Stonewall Ruritan Chicken Dinner at the Grandstand
6 p.m.: Rides and concessions open
7 p.m.: Truck & Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
10 p.m.: FFA Building, Poultry/Rabbit Building close
Thursday, July 29
9:30 a.m.: Youth Pet Show at the Pavilion
4 p.m.: Gates open
4 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Beef Cattle and Market Steer Show at the Show Barn
5 p.m.: Stonewall Ruritan Chicken Dinner at the Grandstand
6 p.m.: Rides and concessions open
7 p.m.: Truck & Tractor Pull at the Grandstand
7:30 p.m.: Apple Pie Eating Contest at the South Lawn Stage
10 p.m.: FFA Building, Poultry/Rabbit Building close
Friday, July 30
9:30 a.m.: Supreme Champion (livestock winners compete for overall champion showman, senior & junior Division) at the Show Barn.
4 p.m.: Gates open
5 p.m.: Stonewall Ruritan Chicken Dinner at the Grandstand
6-7 p.m.: Wicked Olde at the South Lawn Stage
6 p.m.: Rides and concessions open
6 p.m.: Frederick County Fair Association Special Recognition Awards at the Show Barn
6:30 p.m.: 4H & FFA Market Lamb, Goat, Steer, Hog Sale (Poultry & Rabbits sold throughout sale) at the Show Barn
7:30 p.m.: Demolition Derby at the Grandstand
10 p.m.: FFA Building, Poultry/Rabbit Building close
Saturday, July 31
3 p.m.: Gates open
5 p.m.: Stonewall Ruritan Chicken Dinner at the Grandstand
5 p.m.: Rides and concessions open
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby at the Grandstand
9 p.m.: Mutton Busting Contest at the Show Barn
10 p.m.: FFA Building, Poultry/Rabbit Building close
Sunday, Aug. 1
2-4 p.m.: Remove exhibits and pick up prize money at the FFA Office/Fair Building.
For more information on the fair, call 540-667-8739.
