CLEAR BROOK —The Frederick County Fair is still accepting applications for its pageants. The pageants will be held July 28 and 29. The fair takes place from July 29 through Aug. 3 at the Frederick County Ruritan Fairground off U.S. 11 in Clear Brook.
All contestants must reside in Winchester or Frederick County.
The pageants schedule is as follows:
Little (ages 7-9) — 3 p.m. July 28
PreTeen (ages 10-12) — 4 p.m. July 28
Tiny (ages 4-6) — 5 p.m. July 28
Junior (age 13-15) — 7 p.m. July 29
Miss (ages 16-22) — 7 p.m. July 29
There is also a mandatory practice on July 27.
The Miss winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship and will represent the Frederick County Fair at the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs pageant in January with a chance to earn more scholarship money.
There is an entry fee of $40 and also a Photogenic category in each group that is an additional $10 fee.
Anyone interested can email rickymckee@comcast.net to register or for more information.
