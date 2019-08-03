CLEAR BROOK — Although weather and traffic issues delayed its start, the first night of the Truck and Tractor Pull at the Frederick County Fair was in full gear on Wednesday night.
Spectators and drivers came to the fairgrounds to cheer on or show their favorite modified trucks and tractors. All vehicles pulled The Pioneer, a weight transfer sled that uses a full weight block of up to 2,000 pounds, to distances that were judged by Dragon MotorSports Power Pulling League.
Ricky Tavenner, of Berryville, built his gleaming crimson Case IH MXM 175 tractor in 2009 and finished modifying it in 2012. After watching his father participate in truck and tractor pulls in the 1980s, he was inspired to build it and compete in the 7,800 Light Pro Stock competition (tractors must weigh 7,800 pounds with a maximum engine size of 466 inches and mandatory roll cages).
“It’s just kind of in my blood,” Tavenner said. “[My father] loves it just as much as I do.”
He says his dad is his biggest supporter and critic. From his father, he has learned about engines, but joked that his dad still wants him to improve his driving.
Tavenner, like most contestants, only has the opportunity to drive his tractor in pulling competitions, which makes the stakes even higher.
“There’s no practicing, that’s it,” Tavenner said.
Tavenner placed seventh in the 7800 LPS category out of 13 contestants with a distance of 294.77 feet.
Tavenner is among a group of local residents who compete in the Winchester Truck and Tractor Pull. Jeff and Rose Jenkins, of Frederick County, also are members. The husband and wife have been pulling since 2004.
“Everyone’s friends, but when it comes on the track, it’s anyone for himself,” Rose Jenkins said.
The Jenkinses, who previously organized the Winchester Truck and Tractor Pull, now devote their time to modifying Ford trucks so they can compete against each other in the 6400 Pro Stock competition (trucks must weigh 6,400 pounds and have a 510 cubic engine with exceedingly high revolutions per minute).
Despite the competitive atmosphere, their 26-year marriage has survived the race track.
“Well, I let her win,” Jeff Jenkins said, jokingly nudging his wife.
In the first round of the 6,400 PSFWD competition, Rose did exactly that. In her first run, her truck, Miss B Havin’, pulled farther and faster than her husband’s. He ultimately placed fourth in the round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.