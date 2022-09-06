An online public school option is sparking new excitement for a Frederick County family that was seeking alternatives to their previous classroom experiences in their local school system.
Virginia Connections Academy, an in-state chapter of a nationwide online school, started in August and has signed on more than 390 Virginia students enrolled in grades six through 10 for the new school year.
One of those students is 13-year-old Landon Garrett, who left Frederick County Middle School to start the eighth grade at Virginia Connections Academy.
His mother, Janice Chapman, said their family sought a new school for Landon so he could have more one-on-one attention.
“I felt like I needed to be a little bit more a part of his education,” Chapman said. “I liked it because it’s still a public school.”
Each of the academy’s schools partners with a public school system or operates as a separate school division with their state, said Darla Gardner, principal of the Virginia school.
In Virginia, the academy is partnering with Scott County Public Schools, she said.
Though based online, the school operates differently from homeschool because it follows all the Virginia public school requirements and testing standards, Gardner said.
Connections Education is accredited by Cognia, formerly AdvancED, says its website at connectionsacademy.com.
There are no tuition fees to attend the school, Gardner said.
“It’s the same school funding public schools receive and because [it’s] part of Scott County, we are a free option,” she said.
The school also covers the costs of instructional texts and provides computers for students, as other school systems do.
“Just like traditional brick-and-mortar schools, families with online school students are responsible for purchasing any additional learning tools (notepads, writing utensils, printer cartridges, etc.),” the website says.
Though the organization started providing online school services in 2002, the Virginia branch is new, Gardner said.
“We’re excited about being in Virginia and giving families a flexible opportunity for quality education,” she said.
Families have learned about Connections Academy in various ways, she said, including seeing a commercial for the school or hearing about it from family or friends.
Chapman recalled finding information about the school online after realizing Landon wasn’t thriving at his former school.
“Their reasons for enrolling are also varied,” Gardner said. “It’s almost as if each family has chosen a different reason to enroll with us.”
Some have students or family members with medical issues, so the online option allows them greater flexibility. Others need a more flexible environment than the typical school day offers.
For Chapman, acclimating to having Landon home all day required her to switch around her work schedule, but she said it’s been worth it for the educational experience he’s getting. It’s also a plus not to have to drive him to and from school each day.
“It just helps all the way around,” she said.
Though switching schools required him to leave his classmates behind, Chapman said her son is fortunate in having several friends who live down the street from him and can visit after school and on weekends.
If he didn’t get to see his friends as much, she said it might have made the switch a lot harder, but so far it’s been working out for the family.
The school offers a different atmosphere, not only by having Landon home all day and taking online classes but also interacting with teachers and other students from around Virginia.
One of the main things Chapman has noticed is how attentive the teachers are.
“We had trouble with a certain assignment,” she recalled.
So they texted the teacher and within half an hour, the teacher had texted back and was on the phone with Landon and his mom helping them resolve the problem.
He’s able to contact each teacher he wants to, Chapman said, and “They get right back with you.”
Each student has their courses and a subject area teacher for that class, Gardner said.
Students are assigned a homeroom teacher point of contact for questions.
A typical day has Landon logging on for classes and spending the morning on various lessons.
“Usually every day at 1 p.m. he has a live lesson with the teacher and other students,” his mother said.
Sometimes there’s more work after that, she said, but not always. It depends on how long or difficult the lessons are.
“Each day’s kind of different,” she said.
Chapman also likes that if Landon needs to take more time for a class subject, he can.
“For the child, if they need extra help, they can get it and the teachers are there for them,” she said.
Every day focuses on a different subject, but there’s also room for fun.
“He has art every day,” she said.
The school also offers various field trips throughout the year that parents and students can choose to be a part of. For now, Chapman said the family will focus on local field trips, like an October visit to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. Field trips require travel costs, she said.
Other upcoming trips will take students to Jump Lynchburg trampoline park this month, apple picking in Charlottesville and a visit to the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art at Virginia Beach in October, hiking along the Blue Ridge Parkway in November, a visit to the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond this January and hiking in Newport News in April.
Chapman hopes to let others know that they have options for their children’s education.
“I was scared at first,” she said. “It’s different. It’s new. Definitely go into it open-minded.”
Already, though, she’s noticed her son is learning a lot through the school.
“If you don’t fully agree with the school that your student is in ... I do believe that this is the way to go.”
