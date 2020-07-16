WINCHESTER — Frederick County Fire and Rescue Chief Dennis Linaburg plans to retire Jan. 1, a county news release issued late Wednesday afternoon said.
Linaburg has served the department for more than 30 years and was appointed chief in 2011.
“After careful consideration, I have decided that this is the right time for both my family and me to make this change in our lives," Linaburg said in a letter to County Administrator Kris Tierney. "Words alone cannot express how much of an honor it has been to serve the department and the community that I grew up in for these past 30 years.”
During Linaburg’s time with the department, he has witnessed the all-volunteer system evolve into a combination fire and rescue system — a type of fire department that consists of both career and volunteer firefighters — to meet the demands of the county’s ever-changing community, the release said.
“I believe Denny has done a commendable job of managing this rapidly growing, vitally important function of our county government under often challenging circumstances,” Tierney said in the release. “Denny rose through the ranks of the department and during his tenure the department, working closely with our volunteer community, has accomplished a great deal.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven said Linaburg "rose through the ranks from one of our first paid staff members hired in 1990 to system chief. We appreciate the sacrifices he has made over the years and wish him nothing but the best as he retires. He leaves a department well-suited to meet future challenges.”
Tierney will work with Linaburg, the Board of Supervisors, and Fire and Rescue Department officials on a transition plan, the release said, but no details or timeline were provided on the process to replace Linaburg. The county did not immediately respond to a question about Linaburg's salary.
Last fall, the county created an assistant fire chief position and hired Steve Majchrzak for the job. Linaburg told The Star last year that the assistant fire chief would ease some of his workload and that the assistant could be trained to replace him one day. Previously, the department had no succession plan.
Denny.....Thank you for your service. Job well done!
