The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department's Explorer Post 154 is open for registration.
Explorer Post 154 serves as an introduction to both the volunteer and career sides of the county's fire and rescue service.
"As a combination system, where volunteers and career staff work together to respond to calls, Frederick County Fire & Rescue is always in the need of skilled individuals who have a passion for serving the community," a news release states.
The last year-round Explorer Post was in 2014-15. Since then, the program has gone through several changes. In 2016 a one-week Explorer Club Summer camp was created. This new approach was funded with a grant that included Frederick County, Clarke County and the City of Winchester. All three jurisdictions pooled their resources and coordinated an action-packed week of summer activities for middle school-aged students in 2017 and 2018.
Once the grant money was exhausted, the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department continued the program on its own and hosted the camp of 2019.
"The Explorer Club Summer Camp, although successful, did not meet the ever-growing need for volunteers," the release states. "The revised vision for the Explorers was to change the one-week summer camp from middle school students to high school students for the summer of 2020, however that plan was cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions."
Last year, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Chief Steven Majchrzak decided it was time to bring back the year-round Explorer Post in 2022.
Registration is now open to Frederick County high school students who are 14 to 18 years old.
According to the release, the program will give participants an opportunity to learn hands-on skills in firefighting and emergency medical services. Meetings will be twice a month, and there will be additional community events throughout the year. Explorers who would like to become more involved with the county's fire and rescue services are encouraged to become a volunteer member at age 16.
To register, go to https://www.fcva.us/departments/fire-rescue/explorer-post-154.
