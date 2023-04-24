WINCHESTER — Firefighting apparatus lined Amherst Street around noon Monday as the body of Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Chief Chester T. Lauck was escorted to Omps Funeral Home.
Lauck, 66, a veteran firefighter, died Sunday morning at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by family and friends after suffering a cardiac event at his home early Saturday morning. Just a few hours earlier he had taken part in firefighting operations for a brush fire on Back Creek Road in Gore. Given the circumstances of his passing, it is being considered a line-of-duty death with all associated honors and recognitions, according to a county media release.
“Chief Lauck selflessly served the greater Frederick County community for decades in a variety of roles and his passing is a tremendous loss to his family, friends, our Fire and Rescue Family, and the greater community,” the release states.
At the funeral home, an American flag raised between two fire engines greeted the somber procession carrying Lauck, and he was saluted by city and county emergency personnel. Onlookers and traffic paused for the tribute.
“He was an awesome individual whose whole life was dedicated to public service and helping people,” said Rodney Snapp, president of the Round Hill Community Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, where Lauck served as chief for 14 years and was a lifetime member. “He was always there to help. He’ll be missed.”
In his current position with the county, he was responsible for the fire and rescue department’s Emergency Management Division.
Lauck retired in 2007 from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Fire and Rescue Department as a battalion chief responsible for the Special Operations Division. Over his 22-year career there, which began in 1985, he held a range of positions, including firefighter/medic, lieutenant and captain. He worked for the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department before going to the MWAA.
He also served with the 167th Airlift Wing Air National Guard as an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighter (ARFF), and since 1984 had been a patrolman for the Virginia Department of Forestry, assisting on a number of wildland incidents over the years.
Visitation and funeral arrangements for Lauck are being planned, according to the release.
