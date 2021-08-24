A veteran Frederick County firefighter was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Friday morning on his way home from work, according to John Wright, president of the Frederick County Professional Firefighters Association.
Jason Hensell, who has been employed for 17 years with Frederick County Fire & Rescue, was headed to his residence in Inwood, West Virginia, when he was reportedly struck head-on by another vehicle, Wright said on Monday.
The incident occurred in the Glengary, West Virginia-area after Hensell’s shift ended at 7 a.m.
Hensell was initially transported to Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, but, due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to the Inova Fairfax trauma center, Wright said.
“He is conscious, but he has a significant number of injuries,” said Wright, who was hired with Hensell in 2004.
Wright visited Hensell on Monday and said he is “ready to get back on the job” but that he has “several months of recovery before he can even think about getting on a fire truck.”
He said Hensell sustained “multiple significant injuries” but declined to elaborate.
To help with medical and rehabilitation expenses not covered by insurance, Wright has set up an online fundraiser for Hensell. As of noon Monday, nearly $7,300 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.
“He’s a very outgoing guy, the kind who would give the shirt off his back to help others but would never ask for anything in return,” Wright said.
The goal is to get Hensell back on the job, Wright said.
For more information about the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/tapb3-help-firefighter-with-long-recovery-ahead.
