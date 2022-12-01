Frederick County Public Schools continues to push for the construction of a fourth high school to resolve student overcrowding issues.
The School Board's recently approved 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which outlines projects it would most like to see accomplished, is topped with building a fourth high school — a long-discussed undertaking meant to accommodate enrollment growth.
The division's three high schools — James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando — are all in the range of 111 to 125% over capacity, according to the November enrollment report. Sherando exceeds its capacity by 343 students (125.93%), Millbrook by 175 students (113.05%) and James Wood by 153 students (111.93%).
A fourth high also topped the division's CIP in 2016 and 2018.
The need for a fourth high school was first listed as a priority in division's 2005 CIP. In 2012, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors allotted money for design work to be completed. In 2013, the division purchased 83 acres east of Admiral Byrd Middle School off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522 South) as the site for a fourth high school
"We own the land. The supervisors just have to decide when they want to go ahead with it," Interim Superintendent of Schools John Lamanna said.
But the estimated cost to build a fourth high school has given the supervisors pause. In 2017, they denied funding for the project. At that time, the figure was $91.4 million.
"It came down to their not wanting to raise the debt ceiling at the time. They weren't ready to commit to that level of debt," Lamanna said.
The new school would be designed with the county's projected long-term growth in mind, said Lamanna. The CIP indicates the fourth high school would have a student capacity of 1,250.
The plan outlines a tentative timeline for construction and provides a potential cost to build a 257,000-square-foot school, which comes to $137.4 million based on August information from builders and architects.
Approval, appropriation and redesign, according to the CIP, would take place in 2025 at a cost of $9.6 million.
Construction would occur from 2026 to 2028. The cost for construction over the three-year period accounts for the rest of the projected cost.
The CIP can be found here: https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/cms/lib/VA50000684/Centricity//Domain/55/PlanningDev/2024_28_cip_110122.pdf
Reached by phone, Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven said he believes it is time to build a fourth high school.
"I think it's long past due. I believe we need to figure out a way to make it happen. But I can only speak for myself," DeHaven said.
"There are difficulties with additions to all of our existing high schools," DeHaven said when asked if this means the division needs to build anew. "The community is growing. It's creating difficulties for us to keep up with the needs, but it is time."
At a work session several supervisors attended last month, Supervisor Blaine Dunn (Red Bud District) said he recognizes the need for more space at the county's three high schools after he attended the division's strategic planning meeting.
"One of the items we will be having to face, I think, is a fourth high school. So based upon their projections on school populations in the next 10 years, the question is do we fund a fourth high school? Do we fund an alternative? What does the data show?" Dunn said.
"The process has to be more than, 'We need a new high school because we have a school that is overpopulated,'" said Dunn, who floated the prospect of adding on to Sherando or Millbrook.
James Wood, the county's oldest high school built in 1980, is currently undergoing its first major renovation, at a cost of $64.4 million, that will add space for 150 students, according to Kevin Kenney, the division's supervisor of construction.
Grappling with overcrowding, Frederick County Public Schools has classroom trailers on several of its campuses.
Lamanna called the trailers "not great learning environments," and he also called them unsafe.
"We're planning for the future, yes, but we are dealing with the reality of three high schools overcrowded now," Lamanna said.
Other high-ranking projects on the new CIP include a renovation and expansion of Armel Elementary School — a project supervisors also denied funding for in 2017 — and the Apple Pie Ridge Road Elementary School Phase 2 Renovation.
