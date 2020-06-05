WINCHESTER — The Frederick County government is experiencing technical problems, including the ability to make tax payments online, so its offices will be closed today.
Because of the closure, the deadline to pay taxes is Tuesday.
Taxpayers are encouraged to use the following methods to make payments:
The drive-through window at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday and remain open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vehicle traffic only
The night drop box is available for payment. It is located on the Cameron Street side of the County Administration building.
People making a payment are reminded to seal all envelopes and use the remittance stub from their bill. They also are reminded to put their name and address on the envelope.
Payments also may be mailed in the envelope provided.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue. We will keep everyone up to date as to restoration of services,” a county news release said.
For updates, check the county’s website and social media sites.
