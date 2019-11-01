WINCHESTER — The Frederick County government is producing podcasts where people can learn about its functions and services.
The idea for the podcast series, called “Life at the Top,” came from county Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio, who worked with Government Service Learning students on the project.
“They came up with the concept, the format, the logo, the jingle, researched what equipment we would need, the whole nine yards,” Vacchio said in a news release. “We were looking for an additional outreach tool and the students nailed it.”
The first podcast episode aired in the spring, but the county didn’t start posting them on a regular basis until this past month.
“I was looking for another communications tool that might appeal to all ages, but in particular some of our younger residents,” Vacchio said.
In the podcasts, listeners are introduced to county staff and learn about their jobs. Six podcasts are available. Topics include transportation, foster families and recycling.
“Podcasts are at their peak of popularity, so it seemed like a good idea and our staff is very comfortable with the medium,” Vacchio said. “It took a bit for me to learn about the recording and editing, but we’re getting on a regular recording schedule now. If people would like to see a particular topic covered in a podcast, they can simply email me at kvacchio@fcva.us and I’ll try to make it happen.”
Vacchio said podcasts give listeners the ability to stay current on all types of topics. According to Brandtastic, a recent study showed that 49% of podcast listening happens at home, 22% while driving, 11% at work and 8% while exercising.
The county’s podcasts are available on the county website at fcva.us/podcasts or via Soundcloud.
