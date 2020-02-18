WINCHESTER — Thirteen Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department recruits graduated on Thursday at Millbrook High School.
The 12 men and one woman are the department’s ninth graduating class. Including the graduates, the department now has 121 full-time, paid firefighters. The department formed in 1989 with six paid firefighters.
The recruits, whose range in age from 20 to 41, will work at six of the department’s 11 fire stations, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Karen Vacchio. They will be on probation for a year. Annual starting salaries are approximately $39,638. Training for recruits costs about $5,000.
Classes began on July 22, and firefighter training started in October. The 800 hours of training included emergency medical services such as CPR and wound treatment, learning now to drive emergency vehicles and extricate crash victims from vehicles, and hazardous materials instruction. All of the graduates are certified Emergency Medical Technicians, a level below paramedic.
Last year, 75% of the department’s 11,590 calls for service were medical-related, with about 5% for fires.
Recruits also did an hour of physical fitness training each day.
Vacchio said the department is committed to improving firefighter physical fitness to reduce disease and heart attacks. In 2018, about 40% of the 64 on-duty firefighter deaths in the U.S. were from heart attacks, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The graduates represent a growing national trend of fire departments being staffed by paid firefighters due to a scarcity of volunteers. Job and family responsibilities and the time it takes to be a certified firefighter have led to the decrease.
The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department has 653 volunteers whose primary duties involve administrative and fundraising activities, according to Dan Cunningham, Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company president and president of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Association. About 75 to 100 regularly respond to calls.
(2) comments
Congrats and good luck in your career! We're all proud of you!
Congratulations to these new Firefighters, and thank you for your service!
