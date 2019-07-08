WINCHESTER — A Stephens City man accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl when he was a teenager and a former youth basketball coach convicted of having sex with an underage player were among the people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Tuesday.
The alleged sexual assault reportedly occurred between Dec. 14, 2012, and Dec. 13, 2013, when the girl was younger than 13, according to the indictment of Fernando Mejia Brioso, now 23. Mejia Brioso, of the 100 block of Brunswick Road, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual penetration. He was listed as a fugitive on the county Circuit Court website last week.
The charges against the former coach concern Norman Lee Blowe Jr., who was sentenced in Winchester Circuit Court on March 29 to 13 years imprisonment on child pornography production charges. The charges were over nude images sent to Blowe’s phone by a girl who was 17 years old.
The latest charges concern alleged activity in the county between Blowe and the girl on Oct. 13-14, 2017. Blowe, 49, was indicted on child pornography production and indecent liberties with a minor charges.
Also indicted were:
- Nathan Francis Albanese, 32, of the 1400 block of Macedonia Church Road in Stephens City, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 12.
- Tracy Lynn Arroyo, 44, of the 1000 block of Allen Drive in Winchester, accused of heroin possession on Sept. 26.
- Kayla Marie Beilfuss, 26, of the 500 block of West Cork Street in Winchester, accused of fentanyl possession on March 21.
- Chawashe Bowland, 42, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Sept. 5, 2017.
- Eric Scott Bradley, 34, of the first block of Riverside Lane in Front Royal, accused of construction fraud and obtaining money by false pretense on Oct. 9.
- Eric Allen Chase Sr., 23, of the 500 block of Ruebuck Road in Clear Brook, accused of cocaine possession on April 13, 2018.
- Dylan Brent Cline, 19, of the 200 block of Quail Run Lane in Frederick County, accused of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny on Dec. 8.
- Christopher Brian Curtis, 47, of the 400 block of Eighth Avenue in Luray, accused of construction fraud and performing construction without a license on July 9.
- Malik Dionte Davenport, 21, of the 1000 block of North Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Jan. 9.
- Joshua Glenn Davidson aka Joshua Phillip Davidson, 18, of the 2000 block of Cedar Hill Road in Clear Brook, accused of two counts of shoplifting on Dec. 8.
- Blake Adam Donaldson, 36, of the 200 block of Fishel Road in Frederick County, accused of grand larceny on Oct. 3.
- Charles Richard Donivan, 46, of the 1300 block of Scrabble Road in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of grand larceny on Aug. 27.
- Darel James Dyche, 33, of the 100 block of Parkwood Circle in Frederick County, accused of heroin distribution on Sept. 20.
- Bethaney Jane Grim, 28, of the 200 block of Old Valley Pike in Mauertown, accused of six counts of credit card theft and two counts of credit card fraud between Feb. 17 and March 13.
- Paul Edward Hommer III, 33, of the first block of Pear Lane in New Martinsville, W.Va., accused of methamphetamine possession on Nov. 1, 2017.
- Raymond Edward Jarrell Jr., 32, of the 1000 block of Reliance Road in Middletown, accused of grand larceny on Oct 1 through Nov. 3, possession of ammunition and a firearm by a felon on Feb. 16 and possession of marijuana on Feb. 16.
- Louisa Leigh Johnson, 29, of the 100 block of Sugar Creek Road in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 7.
- Karey Lynn Jones, 45, of the 1000 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 10.
- Brian Douglas Keller, 34, of the 100 block of Anita Drive in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of shoplifting on Nov. 19, 2017.
- Nicholas Anthony Kober, 33, of the 400 block of Oakmont Drive in Charles Town, W.Va., accused of oxycodone distribution on July 5, 2018.
- Joseph Patrick Koehnke, 26, of the 1500 block of Lakeview Drive in Cross Junction, acccused of credit card fraud on March 20.
- Rachel Ann Koons, 30, of the 100 block of Water Side Lane in Cross Junction, accused of heroin possession on March 18, 2018.
- Timothy Lee Legard, 28, of the 200 block of Specks Run Road in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of heroin possession on June 5, 2018.
- Shannon Jean Leyh, 33, of the first block of Edward Drive in Greencastle, Pa., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 11.
- Amanda Nicole Leis, 26, of the 300 block of Reynolds Road in Cross Junction, accused of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of Etizolam (an anti-anxiety medication) on July 31.
- Camilla Maria Martinez, 33, of the 1100 block of Avon Bend Road in Charles Town, W.Va., accused of oxycodone distribution on Aug. 28.
- Ashley Marie Miller, 38, of the first block of Round Hill Drive in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 20, 2018 and April 15.
- Zachary Austin Miller, 21, of the 1000 block of Allen Drive in Winchester, accused of destruction of property on Dec. 30.
- Christina Lee Ortiz, 36, of the first block of Andover Drive in Wardensville, W.Va., accused of marijuana and methamphetamine possession on July 28.
- Kaleb Reams, 33, of the 2100 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of oxycodone distribution on Aug. 2.
- Mitchell Scott Ruckman, 37, of the 400 block of Hites Road in Stephens City, accused of petty larceny on Dec. 19 and grand larceny on Dec. 28.
- Teddy Russell Seals Jr., 43, of the first block of Andover Drive in Wardensville, W.Va., accused of speeding and marijuana and methamphetamine possession on July 28.
- Robert Leon Spence, 20, of the 800 block of Jordan Springs Road in Stephenson, accused of grand larceny and illegally obtaining a credit card on Dec. 9.
- Michael Louis Swift, 44, of the 200 block of Chancellorsville Drive in Stephens City, accused of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Jan. 2.
- Christopher Alan Theroit, 24, of the first block of Adams Drive in Leesburg, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 18.
- James Edward Thompson, 69, of the 200 block of Short Street in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 17.
- Corey Lee Aldine Warner, 19, of the 2000 block of Cedar Mill Road in Clear Brook, accused of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny on Dec. 8.
- Joseph Aaron Williams, 33, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of cocaine on Sept. 1, 2017 and two counts of cocaine distribution on Sept. 5 , 2017.
