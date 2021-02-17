WINCHESTER — Two men suspected of molesting children in separate cases, a rape suspect and a man accused of child pornography possession were among the people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Feb. 4.
Thomas Treacy Warshaw III is alleged to have sexually assaulted a now 12-year-old girl between Jan 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2018, according to court documents. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, county Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email that a search of Warshaw’s email account on Jan. 7 produced evidence leading to the charges.
The 40-year-old Warshaw, of the 200 block of Potomac Street in Hagerstown, Maryland, is listed as a sex offender on the Maryland State Police sex offender registry over a child pornography conviction. In the new case, he is charged with six counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of sodomy and a single count of sexual penetration.
The other molestation allegations involve purported abuse at a home between Dec. 27, 2019 and Dec. 27 of last year. The county Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a complaint received on Dec. 30, according to a search warrant affidavit. A 5-year-old girl said James Harmon Berg Jr. molested her at the home. Berg, 60, was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of sexual penetration and a single count of forcible sodomy.
The alleged rape purportedly occurred at a home on March 20, according to a search warrant affidavit. A woman told police she woke up with her underwear and shorts down and felt she had been penetrated. The affidavit said she saw Schuyler Tice Hodges “jumping off of her and pulling up his boxers” Hodges, 28, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and rape.
The child porn allegations involve Andres Alexis Montoya Felix. He is alleged to have been in possession of two “sexually explicit” images of a minor on Jan. 5, according to the indictments. A computer algorithm triggered an investigation on Dec. 10, according to Gosnell. Images on a cell phone seized from Montaya Felix’s home in the 100 block of Hites Court on Jan. 5 led to the charges. Montoya Felix, 23, was charged with possession of child pornography and the second of subsequent offense of possession.
Also indicted were:
Erica Lynn Bailey, 25, of the 300 block of Newman Street in Strasburg, accused of disobeying a court order and violating a protective order between Sept. 19 and Oct. 23.
Steven Michael Baker Sr., 56, of the 1100 block of Purrell Lane in Frederick County, accused of the fourth or subsequent offense of driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license on July 30.
Kayleigh Nicole Beavers, 34, of the 100 block of Ashton Drive in Frederick County, accused of driving under the influence on Sept. 3.
Jeremiah Edward Bolen Sr., 61, of the 100 block of Scarlet Maple Drive in Frederick County, accused of making a false statement on a voter application on June 22.
Shannon Matthew Chambers, 36, of the 100 block of Confederate Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession and possession of a firearm while possessing cocaine on Nov. 15, 2019.
Randolph Hunter Cornwell, 33, of the 2000 block of Brucetown Road in Clear Brook, accused of cocaine possession on March 2, 2019.
William Edward Darr, 36, of the 800 block of Welltown Road in Clear Brook, accused of fentanyl possession on Sept. 26.
Daniel Timothy Dunleavy, 58, of the 100 block of Jade Court in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Oct. 13.
James Marshall Grove, 44, of the 300 block of Kassie Lane in Frederick County, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked license, hit and run and reckless driving on May 29.
Sherry Griner Hearne, 37, of the 100 block of Windstone Drive in Frederick County, accused of assault and battery on July 7.
Jamal Shamel Hunte, 32, of the 100 block of Ash Hollow Drive in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on March 5.
Destiny Marie Huntzler, 20, of the first block of Caplinger Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on May 18.
Dylan John Knouse, 27, of the 1300 block of Mount Olive Road in Toms Brook, accused of possession of etizolam (a synthetic stimulant) on July 27.
John William Malcolm, 53, of the 3300 block of Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 16, 2020.
Jaimie Amanda Marsell, 35, of the 500 block of South Kent Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and cocaine and methamphetamine possession on Aug. 13.
Nicole Marie Means, 27, of the 100 block of Braeburn Road in Winchester, accused of forgery of a traffic summons on Aug. 17.
Ryan Richard Perry, 41, of the 2200 block of Senseny Road in Frederick County, accused of possession or transportation of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 8, 2019.
Kimala Joy Shreve, 54, of the 100 block of Round Hill in Frederick County, accused of acetaminophen and oxycodone possession on Feb. 16, 2020.
Holly Lynn Shrewsberry, 22, of the 100 block of Hunting Wood Drive in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of failure to appear in court on Jan. 21.
Suzette Marie Steele, 58, of the 300 block of Cable Place in Front Royal, accused of possession of amphetamine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, methylpenidate (a synthetic stimulant) and oxycodone on Nov. 5.
John Thomas Tinney IV, 33, of the 3400 block of Papermill Road in Frederick County, accused of fraud on Nov. 8.
Gary David VanHorn, 42, of the 100 block of Caplinger Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) on June 6.
Rodney Maurice White, 65, of the first block of Dunsmore Court in Silver Springs, Maryland, accused of property fraud between Oct. 15-21.
Joseph Anthony Wilfong, 56, of the 100 block of Longstreet Avenue in Winchester, accused of two counts of credit card theft on June 15, 2019 and a single count of cocaine possession on June 22, 2019.
Shannon Louise Wood, 44, of the 400 block of Cabin Road in Augusta, West Virginia, accused of embezzlement on March 30 and between March 30 and June 14.
Christine Denise Zahm, 29, of the 100 block of Burnt Church Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 14, 2019 and possession of fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl on Aug. 3.
