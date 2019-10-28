WINCHESTER — A 15-year-old Frederick County Public Schools student accused of beating another boy on a school bus was among the people indicted by a county grand jury on Oct. 10.
The boy was identified and charged as an adult due to the severity of the Sept. 3 beating, which was recorded on the bus surveillance video, according to Louis Campola, a county assistant commonwealth’s attorney. He said the alleged victim sustained a concussion.
Steve Edwards, a school division spokesman, said in an email on Wednesday that the division doesn’t comment on student disciplinary matters. He said all school buses have cameras and staff on the bus responded appropriately to the assault.
The 15-year-old, of the 100 block of Renee Lane, was charged with malicious wounding. The Winchester Star doesn’t typically identify juvenile suspects.
Also indicted were:
Darren Matthew Baker, 25, of the 100 block of Hackberry Lane in Bluemont, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 22.
David John Ballard, 33, of the 100 block of Linwood Court in Stephens City, accused of cocaine possession on Sept. 25, 2018.
Joshua Alexander Bare, 39, of the 100 block of Dale Road in Troutville, accused of possession of Alprazolam (an anti-anxiety drug) and methamphetamine on Aug. 16, 2018.
Jacob Marshall Bly, 20, of the 900 block of Brill Road in Star Tannery, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 2.
Shelly Tamson Brannan, 40, of the 700 block of Plymouth Street in Stephens City, accused of welfare fraud on Jan. 31, 2017.
Nicholas Chillemi, 45, of the 100 block of McNeil Place in Frederick County, accused of Alprazolam possession on June 26, 2018.
Lea Paige Clymer, 22, of the 2300 block of Wilson Boulevard in Winchester, accused of distribution of fentanyl, distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin in Feb. 8.
William Edward Darr, 35, of the 800 block of Welltown Road in Clear Brook, accused of firearms theft and petty theft on April 9.
Dennis R. Evans, 41, of the first block of Claremont Avenue in Jersey City, N.J., accused of grand larceny on Aug. 20, 2018.
Shawn Wesley Growden, 29, of the 500 block of Armour Drive in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance on March 22.
Wallace Carroll Haines, age unavailable, of the 400 block Gun Club Road in Stephenson, accused of driving while intoxicated, maiming while driving under the influence, driving without a license and failure to yield on March 4.
Dennis William Lewis III, 22, of the 600 block of Spruce Hill Way in Charles Town, W.Va., accused of distribution of a controlled substance on March 1-14.
Christine Marie Lynch, 45, homeless in Millwood, accused of two counts of shoplifting on June 5.
Nellie Anna Mason, 47, of the 800 block of Timber Ridge Road in Cross Junction, accused of possession of methamphetamine on March 15, as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance on April 15.
Michael Scott McTiernan, 33, of the 100 block of Allison Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of fentanyl and possession of 6-monoacetylmorphine (a morphine and heroin derivative) on Oct. 18, 2018.
Jack Francis Miller, 22, of the 19000 block of Snowberry Court in Leesburg, accused of assault and battery on May 30.
Ashby Leigh Moore, 32, of the 2600 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 5, 2018.
Emily Sarah Morris, 47, of the 400 block of Old Bethel Church Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 30.
Robert James Mowery, 51, of the 800 block of North Timber Ridge Road in Cross Junction, accused of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on April 15.
Anthony Alexander Natale, 25, of the 300 block of Kassie Lane in Frederick County, accused of child endangerment, conspiracy to child endangerment, child cruelty and conspiracy to child cruelty from July 27 to Aug. 2.
Derrell Lamar Paige, 22, of the 900 block of Millwood Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Jan. 22.
John Christopher Pearson, 30, homeless in Frederick County, accused of giving a false identity to police on Sept. 19.
Sierra Nicole Pendleton, age unavailable, of the 300 block of Kassie Lane, accused of child cruelty, conspiracy to child cruelty, child abuse and conspiracy to child abuse from July 27 to Aug. 2.
Richard Edward Porohnavi Jr., 31, of the first block of Cuttlers Lane in Strasburg, accused of possession of Etizolam (a sedative) possession of heroin in a jail or prison, shoplifting and fraud on Oct. 31.
Brian James Ridgely, 47, of the 800 block of North Timber Ridge Road in Cross Junction, accused of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on March 22 and April 9 and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon on April 15.
Lemuel Lee Roberts, age unavailable, of the 100 block of Oakmont Circle, accused of possession of hashish oil on June 14.
Whitney Beige Shipe, age unavailable, of the 100 block of Wolfe Spring Trail in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on Feb. 4.
Michael Cameron Smith, 22, of the 2300 block of Wilson Boulevard, accused of fentanyl and heroin distribution and conspiracy to distribute heroin on Feb. 8.
Alan Wayne Souders, 39, of the 4100 block of Middleway Pike in Kearneysville, W.Va., accused of merchandise fraud on Feb. 17.
Andrew Jackson Staub, 22, of the 400 block of Middle Fork Road in Cross Junction, accused of Acetylfentanyl and fentanyl possession on June 7.
Jordan Michael Wendt, 32, of the 100 block of Huron Trail in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 25.
Marina Lee Wright, 32, of the 20000 block of Cameron Mill Road in Partkton, Md., accused of two counts each of bank fraud and check forgery on June 12.
