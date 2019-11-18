WINCHESTER — A Roanoke man suspected of breaking into a home and beating the woman who lived there, and a motorcyclist accused of leading police on an approximately 35-mile chase that reached speeds of 120 mph, were among the people indicted on Thursday by a Frederick County grand jury.
The home invasion occurred at a home in the 100 block of Williamson Place just after midnight on Feb. 7. Malik Ivan Sims is accused of forcing his way into the home and striking the woman several times in the face and stomach. The woman told police the assailant said her brother owed him money.
Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said last week that DNA from a bandanna the woman pulled off the man’s face during the assault was a match for Sims. Sims, 26, of the 2200 block of Roanoke Avenue SW, was accused of abduction, breaking and entering, robbery, use of a firearm in a robbery and use of a firearm in an abduction. Sims remained a fugitive on Sunday afternoon.
The June 3 chase began around 3:50 a.m. on Va. 37, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy Don O. Garcia of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He said the motorcyclist was traveling at 90 mph in a 65-mph zone when he tried to stop him.
The rider reportedly accelerated when Garcia activated his lights and siren, then he drove north to the U.S. 11 interchange before turning around. The rider allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph before exiting on U.S. 50, running at least two red lights. Garcia and a state trooper chased the motorcyclist into Hampshire County, W.Va., where he escaped.
Garcia was able to get the rider’s license plate and said he called the suspected driver, Christopher Adam Cavey. “[Cavey] later turned himself in and confessed to seeing blue lights on Va. 37 and not stopping,” Garcia wrote.
Cavey, 40, of the 200 block of Low Rider Drive in Old Fields, W.Va., was charged with eluding, reckless driving, reckless driving 20 or more miles above the speed limit and driving without a motorcycle license.
Also indicted were:
Dawn May Ballesteros, 39, of the 7300 block of Northwestern Pike in Gore, accused of cocaine distribution on Jan. 23.
Heather Renee Burke, 30, of the first block of Vista Woods Road in Stafford, accused of heroin possession on Sept. 21, 2018.
Joseph Patrick Caldwell Sr., 54, of the 200 block of Green Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 20.
Melissa Naomi Canfield, 27, of the 900 block of Greenwood Road in Frederick County, accused of heroin possession on Aug. 25.
Olivia Paige Carrales, 20, of the 100 block of Twinbrook Circle in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on April 17.
Dakota Franklin Coffman, 27, of the 2300 block of Double Church Road in Stephens City, accused of grand larceny on May 6.
Dustin Randolph Cornwell, 30, of the 2000 block of Brucetown Road in Clear Brook, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 10, 2018.
Cody Allen Crandall, 30, of the 1100 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of fentanyl possession on June 21, 2018.
Deshawn Dejanjiro Cruz-Ortiz, 28, of Waynesboro, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 3.
Timothy Earl Dennis, 32, of the 3000 block of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522), accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of more than five pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute on Sept. 2.
Douglas Alan Flanary, 38, of the first block of Chickadee Lane in Hedgesville, W.Va., accused of grand larceny on Feb. 4.
Wesley Townsend Glascock, 25, of the 200 block of Cool Spring Road in Strasburg, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 3.
Victor Josue Hernandez, 19, of the 200 block of Artifact Avenue in Frederick County, accused of receiving stolen property on Oct. 30, 2018, cocaine possession, possession of a firearm while distributing or attempting to distribute cocaine, buying or receiving a stolen firearm and altering the serial number of a firearm on Nov. 7, 2018.
Jacob Drew Herring, 37, of the 4600 block of Smith Stewart Road in Vienna, Ohio, accused of child endangerment on Sept. 11.
Sherry Lynn Hoover, 30, of the 1800 block of Tea Berry Road in Toms Brook, accused of methamphetamine possession on Sept. 7, 2018.
Faith Dianna Jacobson, 40, of the 800 block of Airport Road in Frederick County, accused of welfare fraud on Oct. 18, 2016.
Nathaniel Favian Joseph, 21, of the 700 block of Chase Court in Harrisonburg, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on March 15.
Dennis William Lewis III, 22, of the 800 block of North Timber Ridge Road in Cross Junction, accused of methamphetamine distribution and possession of a firearm while distributing or attempting to distribute meth on April 9.
Cecil Wayne Lynch, 44, of the 1100 block of Gills Ridge Road in Thaxton, accused of possession of Clonazolam — an anti-anxiety prescription drug — and methamphetamine on Sept. 7, 2018.
Tara Jean McBrearty, 26, of the 5300 block of Main Street (U.S. 11) in Stephens City, accused of forgery of a public record on Jan. 2.
Freda Marie McCarthy, 59, of the first block of Parrish Lane in Winchester, accused of shoplifting on Aug. 14.
Zachary Taylor McClellan, 30, of the 300 block of Brandy Lane in Stephens City, accused of grand larceny on Sept. 26.
Christopher Wayne McInturff, 29, of the 6600 block of Winchester Road in Front Royal, accused of grand larceny on July 25, 2018.
Joshua Daniel Parker, 39, of the 5400 of Main Street (U.S. 11) in Stephens City, accused of making a written threat to kill or injure on Aug. 6.
Steven Scott Parr, 37, of the 100 block of Rhoda Drive in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of cocaine possession on Feb. 19, 2018.
Joshua Allen Rhea, 42, of the 1000 block of Filbert Street in Stephens City, accused of cocaine possession on June 19, 2018.
Dreama Nicole Robey, 33, of the first block of Vescey Drive in Front Royal, accused of fentanyl possession on Dec. 31.
Teddy Russell Seals II, 43, of the 300 block of Pond Lane in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of methamphetamine possession on July 28, 2018.
Shannon Renee Shifflett, 38, of the 100 block of Monticello Square in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 31.
Richard Lee Strother, 57, of the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Frederick County, accused of assault and battery of a family member on July 21.
Eugene Uriah Weaver, 19, of the 2300 block of Senseny Road on Frederick County, accused of credit card fraud on Jan. 23, 2018.
Branndon Andras Wickersham, 21, of the 600 block of Windsor Court in Newport News, accused of grand larceny on March 12.
Garett Neil Williams, 33, of the 300 block of National Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of N-ethylpentylone — a synthetic stimulant — on Oct. 30, 2018.
