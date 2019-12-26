WINCHESTER — A drive-by shooting suspect and a 36-year-old man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl were among the people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Dec. 9.
The shooting occurred on Sept. 3 at a home in the 200 block of Alpine Meadow Road off Senseny Road. The house was hit by six bullets, but none of the four people inside was hurt. In addition to the house, a car was struck.
Police said one of the residents, 18-year-old Zahkeil Neville, told investigators the motive for the shooting was five grams of marijuana — worth about $75 on the street — that he stole from shooting suspect Devay O’Brian Banks. Banks, 22, of the 100 block of Jason Way in Bunker Hill, W.Va., was charged with three counts each of malicious wounding, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school and shooting at a motor vehicle.
The suspected rape allegedly occurred in a residence between May 4-5, according to a search warrant affidavit. The girl said Justin Blake Cox had sex with her and wanted to have anal sex, but she refused. Police said a rape kit was performed at Winchester Medical Center and it said the girl had injuries consistent with sexual penetration. The girl’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit. Cox, of Fishersville, was charged with two counts each of rape and forcible sodomy as well as one count each of attempted forcible sodomy, sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing alcohol to a minor.
Also indicted were:
Galen Whitman Barlow Jr., 31, of the 9800 block Carhart Place in Silver Springs, Md., accused of failure to appear in court on Nov. 21 of this year and check fraud on Nov. 26, 2018.
Eric Joseph Bigwarfe, 36, of the 100 block of West Oates Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell on June 13 and two counts of the same charge on Oct. 4.
Joshua Lawrence Bowen, 26, of the 7400 block of Main Street (U.S. 11) in Middletown, accused of heroin possession on March 18.
Charles Alexander Bryan, 29, of the 2100 block of Martin’s Landing Circle in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of heroin and fentanyl possession on Feb. 14, 2017.
Tyler Alan Darr, 26, of the 300 block of Rest Church Road in Frederick County, accused of grand larceny on July 25.
Haley Brooke Davis, 26, of the 100 block of East Leicester Street in Winchester, accused of possession of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 22.
Zuriel Martin Delgado, 23, of the 200 block of Chandler’s Glen Drive in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of credit card fraud and credit card larceny on March 26.
Michael Scott Fiddler, 50, of the first block of Purcell Lane in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of construction fraud on June 17.
Douglas Fastle Fiery, 40, of the 100 block of Runny Meade Road in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 25.
Jacob William Friend, 27, of the 100 block of Blackbird Court in Cross Junction, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 20.
Zachary Daniel Garrett, 37, of the 900 block of North Pifer Road in Star Tannery, accused of methamphetamine and oxymorphone possession on April 7.
Rayshanda Latrice Hopkins, aka Rayneka Latice Hopkins, 28, of the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Washington, D.C., accused of pharmaceutical fraud on Nov. 6, 2017.
Bryon Keith Hughes, 47, of the 1000 block of Millwood Pike in Frederick County, accused of heroin possession on Nov. 29-30, 2013.
Rosalee Keefer, 37, of the 2400 block of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 26.
Joseph Edward Kidwell, 50, of the 100 block of Ladysmith Drive in Stephens City, accused of construction fraud on July 5, 2018.
Morgan Daniel Mank, 29, of the 4400 block of Apple Pie Ridge Road in Frederick County, accused of firearm theft on Oct. 3.
Octavio Martinez Mata, 24, of the 1800 block of Macedonia Church Road in White Post, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence and refusing to take a breathalyzer test on July 27.
Hope Yowell Owens, 61, of the 100 block of West Fairfax Lane in Winchester, accused of embezzlement on Jan. 21, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, 2018.
Ryan Calvert Rebstock, 29, of the 8000 block of Pond Court in Pasadena, Md., accused of three counts each of forgery and check fraud, two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of attempting to obtain money by false pretenses on June 12.
Christopher O’Donnell Singletary, 47, of the 100 block of Seekel Street in Norfolk, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Aug. 23.
Matthew Smitson, 18, of the 100 block of April Avenue in Stephens City, accused of breaking and entering and grand larceny on Sept. 3.
Shane Michael Tatu, 35, of the 200 block of Brunswick Road in Stephens City, accused of cocaine distribution on Aug. 29, 2018 and Sept. 5, 2018.
Idris A. Terrell, 26, of the 400 block of Kimball Street in Manchester, N.H., accused of possession of hashish oil on Feb. 1.
