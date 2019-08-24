WINCHESTER — A teenager accused of abducting and raping an underage girl, a man accused of sexually abusing an underage girl, a suspect in a bloody beating and three men accused of possessing child pornography were among the people indicted Aug. 8 by a Frederick County grand jury.
The purported abduction and rape are alleged to have occurred on Nov. 7. Logan Alexander Harper, 18, of the 100 block of Frog Hollow Road in the county, was charged with abduction, rape and sodomy. The purported rape is alleged to have occurred in Herper’s vehicle, the affidavit said. The teenage girl told Harper to stop several times, according to the affidavit.
Harper remained a fugitive on Friday afternoon.
The sexual abuse is alleged to have occurred between May 1, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2017. Suspect Aaron Joseph Settle confessed to performing oral sex on a girl younger than 13, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint said he confessed while police were searching his house for internet child pornography. Settle, 28, of the 100 block of Old Kitchen Road in White Post, was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy as well as possession of child pornography and nine counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography.
The beating was reported on March 31, according to a criminal complaint. It said complainant sustained a broken jaw, had head injuries requiring stitches and a swollen eye. The complaint said his left cheek was swollen “to the size of a grapefruit.” He was covered in blood and his blood covered half of the two-car garage where he was found.
“I beat that man half to death,” suspect Hank Wayde West said, according to the complaint. “I hope he [expletive] died.”
West, 31, of the 100 block of Waterside Lane in Cross Junction, was charged with malicious wounding.
The first child porn case involves former Stephens City resident Jonathan Derek Riley, 44. Riley, a former area radio and karaoke disc jockey who went by the nickname “J-Rock,” was convicted in September in Loudoun County of two counts of child pornography.
The Loudoun and Frederick County cases are connected to computer activity when Riley was a program specialist at FEMA’s Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center. A forensic search revealed multiple downloads of videos with titles such as “13-year-old Russian preteen,” according to a search warrant affidavit.
The second case involved internet activity between September and February that triggered an alert to authorities from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about child pornography being uploaded. The user’s IP address was traced to the home of county resident Richard Mattice in the 100 block of Morning Glory Drive, according to an email from Covert.
Covert said Mattice is in the Air Force and stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, so members of the Northern Virginia-Washington D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked with military police on the case. Covert said 237 images of porn were recovered that Mattice is alleged to have uploaded. Mattice, 20, was charged with possession of child pornography and nine counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography.
The third case also involved a cyber tip from the center, according to Covert. He said the IP address was traced to the home of 21-year-old William Cody Reynolds in the 1500 block of Carpers Pike in Gore. Covert said 537 images or videos of child porn were found. Reynolds was charged with child pornography possession and nine counts of the second or subsequent possession of child pornography.
Also indicted were:
Erica Lynette Barnes, 37, of the 300 block of Piccadilly Street in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 25, 2018.
Jacob Marshall Bly, 20, of the 900 block of Star Tannery, accused of breaking and entering and firearm theft on May 2.
James Wesley Bowen, 36, of the 100 block of Blossom Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 9.
Scott Ira Brown, 24, homeless in Mount Jackson, accused of fentanyl possession on June 7, 2018.
Sarina Anne Bryson, 36, of the 2400 block of Siler Road in Frederick County, accused of child neglect from March 4 through June 4.
Calvin Coolidge Cannon, 46, of the 3500 block of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville, Md., accused of possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, marijuana possession with intent to distribute and child neglect on July 13.
Steffon Antonio Cato, 30, of the 500 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine and oycodone possession on Aug. 25.
Donald Copeland Jr., 60, of the 100 block of Holiday Drive in Winchester, accused of driving under the influence and driving with a revoked or suspended license on Dec. 12.
Terry Lynn Corbin, 60, of the 100 block of Deer Trail in Frederick County, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Nov. 29.
Tyler Alan Darr, 26, of the 300 block of Rest Church Road in Frederick County, accused of firearm theft between April 22 and May 6.
Joseph David Dolly, 24, of the 2200 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Jan. 4.
Michael Douglas Garrett, 49, of the 300 block of Canyon Road in Frederick County, accused of the fourth or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within 10 years and driving with a revoked or suspended license on June 4.
George Lee Good, 27, of the 200 block of Mills Race Drive in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 13, 2018.
Justin Louis Hutson, 22, of the 800 block of North Timber Ridge Road in Cross Junction, accused of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on March 7 and two counts of methamphetamine distribution on March 21.
Randy Douglas Kelly, 38, of the 2300 block of Frederick County, accused of child neglect between March 4 and June 4.
Angela Marie Lynch, 35, of the the 100 block of Weems Lane in Winchester, accused of failure to appear in court on July 2.
William Delbert McCain III, 25, of the 900 block of Loop Road in Gerrardstown, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 19.
Dylan Larue Moses, 29, of the 8200 block of Stoner Road in Riverview, Fla., accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 16.
Ernesto Anthony Newman, 48, of the 300 block of National Avenue in Winchester, accused of shoplifting on Nov. 11.
Kayla Lea Owens, 20, of the 200 block of Lake Ridge Road in Strasburg, accused of forgery and larceny on Oct. 18 and two counts of obtaining money by false pretense on Oct. 20.
Melanie Christine Reese, 26, of the 3000 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County, accused of heroin distribution on Jan. 4, 2018.
Lemuel Lee Roberts, 31, of the 100 block of Oakmont Circle in Winchester, accused of marijuana possession on June 13.
Michael Cameron Smith, 24, of the first block of CJ Lane in Paw Paw, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 5.
Blake Eugene Sneathen, 27, of the 100 block of Hackberry Drive in Stephens City, accused of malicious wounding on May 28.
Jared Jeffrey Vandertoorn, 29, of the 200 block of Farmington Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 14.
Matthew Steven Yates, 23, of the 100 block of Ole Orchard Drive in Clear Brook, accused of sexual penetration on Dec. 30, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.