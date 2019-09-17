WINCHESTER — A sexual assault suspect, a man accused of beating his girlfriend and a suspect charged with assaulting a man with a wooden table leg were among the people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Sept. 5.
The alleged sexual assault purportedly occurred on July 14. Jeremiah Sheldon Stone, 20, of the 6600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Middletown, is accused of assaulting a girl less than 13 years old. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office officials didn’t provide details on the accusations against Stone on Monday, and no criminal complaint detailing the probable cause for his arrest was available.
The domestic violence allegations are over a reported incident in a room at the Super 8 by Wyndham motel at 1077 Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) on June 24, according to Deputy Jason Walther’s criminal complaint. The girlfriend of Jonathan Lee Long Jr. said he struck her numerous times and choked her in and out of consciousness. She said he then filled the bathroom sink with water and pushed her face into it until she passed out. She said when she awoke, she was lying on the bathroom floor and being hit by Long.
Police said the woman had scratch marks on her chest and jaw. Long, 31, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in the county, was charged with abduction, assault and battery, strangulation and larceny.
The alleged assault was reported on March 27, 2018, according to Deputy Jared Nail’s criminal complaint. Complainant McKinley Eberly said he argued with his girlfriend in their home on Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) in Stephens City, and she called a woman to pick up her son and remove him from the home.
Eberly said Joshua Randall Farris arrived with the woman, and he and Farris argued. He said Farris then pulled a wooden table leg from behind his back and struck him from behind, knocking him unconscious. Farris, 34, of the 100 block of Schramm Lane in Stephens City, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He was listed as a fugitive in court records and remained at large on Monday night.
Also indicted were:
Charles Jefferson Barker, 34, of the first block of Bull Frog Lane in Great Cacapon, W.Va., accused of shoplifting on Feb. 17
Adam Abraham Bishop, 39, homeless in Winchester, accused of two counts of destruction of property on April 5, 2015.
Julie Lynn Bolinger, 42, of the 400 block of Specs Run Road in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of cocaine possession on May 11.
Ashley Victoria Cease, 34, of the 100 block of East Leicester Street in Winchester, accused of heroin possession on Oct. 4.
Donte Larae Ford, 33, of the first block of Courthouse Road in Petersburg, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 30.
Michael Tyr Furchak, 39, of the 200 block of Fredericktowne Drive in Stephens City, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 27 and Jan. 25.
Bradley Matthew Hough II, 25, of the 300 block of Amherst Street in Winchester, accused of throwing an object at a motor vehicle on May 21.
Robert Justin Householder, 30, of the 3300 block of Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge, W.Va., accused of failure to appear in court on Aug. 20.
Ronald Emanuel Johnson, 26, of the 100 block of Franklin Street in Winchester, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a jail or prison and obstruction on Oct. 4.
Bryan Joseph Kim, 30, of the 100 block of Little Pond Lane in the county, accused of child cruelty and child neglect on Oct. 26.
Richard Walt Lancaster, 52, of the 700 block of Ross Avenue in Winchester, accused of motor vehicle theft on May 27.
Dennis William Lewis III, 22, of the 600 block of Spruce Hill Way in Charles Town, W.Va., accused of methamphetamine distribution on March 7, March 12, March 15 and March 21-22.
Jorge Ulises Lopez, 49, of the 100 block of Chelan Place in the county, accused of transporting a firearm after being convicted of a felony on Jan. 23 and Jan. 28.
Nellie Anna Mason, 47, of the 800 block of North Timber Ridge Road in Cross Junction, accused of methamphetamine distribution on March 15.
Brian James Ridgley, 47, of the 800 block of North Timber Ridge Road in Cross Junction, accused of methamphetamine distribution on March 22 and April 9, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance on April 15 and being a felon in possession of a firearm on April 15.
Betty Jo See, 55, of the 2600 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 11) in the county, accused of animal cruelty from Sept. 1 to Oct. 22.
Gary Allen Smith Jr., 31, of the 300 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of possession of fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and N-ethylpentolone — a synthetic stimulant — on Oct. 30.
Brian John Stohl, 32, of the 100 block of Rocky Ford Road in Clear Brook, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 9.
James David Stricker Jr., 58, of the 100 block of Lisa’s Drive in the county, accused of attempted larceny on Jan. 19.
Dustin John Synovec, 24, of the first block of Green Lantern Lane in Augusta, W. Va., accused of unlawful wounding on June 15.
Christopher Steven Thompson, 39, of the 100 block of Pendula Way in Wilmington, N.C., accused of oxycodone possession on Sept. 21.
Brandi Jo Whaley, 28, of the 600 block of Jump Street in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of fentanyl and heroin possession on June 5 and possession of a controlled substance on June 6.
