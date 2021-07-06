WINCHESTER — A man accused of badly beating a woman, a child molestation suspect, a man accused of child pornography possession and three drivers accused of leading police on high-speed chases were among the people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on June 10.
The domestic violence occurred at the home of Taylor Wayne Baker on Wardensville Grade in the county around 8 p.m. Feb. 10. The woman said she and Baker were watching television when he attacked her. She said he choked her and held her head down in a sink. When she tried to break free, she said he bit her hand and then threw her down and headbutted her about 10 times. Baker, 28, was charged with unlawful wounding and assault and battery of a family member.
The alleged molestation purportedly occurred April 20. A girl told staff at the elementary school she attends that Edy Antulio Pojoy-Guzman repeatedly touched her inappropriately. Police said Pojoy-Guzman, 45, of the 100 block of Obriens Circle, admitted to touching the girl. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery.
The suspect in the child porn case is David Ryan McCoy, 30, of the 100 block of Amelia Ave. in Stephens City. He is accused of child pornography possession, four counts of the second or subsequent offense of child pornography possession, reproduction of child pornography and four counts of the second or subsequent offense of reproduction. Gosnell said the investigation began after an algorithm alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children who contacted local authorities. Further details were unavailable.
The high-speed first pursuit began at the intersection of Airport Road and Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) at 10:58 p.m. Sept. 16, according to police. A northbound driver on Front Royal Pike swerved into the oncoming traffic lane, clipped a traffic cone on the shoulder and stopped in the oncoming lane before fleeing. The driver, later identified by police as Hope Danielle Self, swerved around cars and reached speeds of up to 120 mph on Interstate 81. Self, 21, of the 1800 block of Millwood Pike in Frederick County, was charged with eluding police.
The second pursuit began on I-81 near the Reliance Road exit in Middletown around 6:55 p.m. on Sept. 27 and reportedly involved a stolen car. Trooper Jackson S.P. Lowther said the northbound driver fled at over 100 mph and exited at exit 310 by state Route 37 and the McDonald's restaurant. The driver fled the vehicle and ran into the woods where he was caught with the help of a police dog. The driver was identified as Martin Thomas Strohmeier IV, 37, of the 200 block of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340). He was charged with motor vehicle theft and eluding police. In an unrelated incident, he was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon on April 27, 2020.
The third chase occurred on I-81 in the southbound lanes near exit 317 around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 9. When a county deputy attempted to pull the driver over for weaving, he said the driver first stopped, then fled at speeds of up to 120 mph before crashing into a guard rail at exit 313 by the Apple Blossom Mall. The driver fled on foot before being apprehended. He was identified as Marco Antonio Suarez Aguillon, 23, of the 200 block of East Street in Winchester. Aguillon was charged with eluding police.
Also indicted were:
- Willie Pink Addison IV, 19, of the first block of Aberdeen Avenue in Aberdeen, Maryland, accused of being a member of a street gang that participated in a crime in a school zone on March 7.
- Andre Dionne Allen, 36, of the 100 block of Haiti Street in Warrenton, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 9.
- Naomi Ruth Boyd, 37, of the 100 block of Dairy Corner Place in Winchester, accused of three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on April 10.
- Mikkia Michelle Brill, 55, of the 100 block of Grove Street in Stephens City, accused of hit and run and possession of phencyclidine (a hallucinogenic known as angel dust) on Dec. 15.
- Ray Leon Burke Jr., 45, of the first block of Headwaters Road in Chester Gap, accused of possession of hydromorphone (a morphine derivative) on July 16, 2019.
- Crystal Marie Cornett, 38, of the 4200 block of Dillons Run Road in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, accused of embezzlement between Oct. 25-29, 2019.
- Danielle Elizabeth Crown, 29, of the 2400 block of Gravel Springs Road in Star Tannery, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 14.
- Darrell Cornelius-Depri Davis, 29, of the 200 block of Sharp Street in Winchester, accused of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) on July 30.
- Jordan Mitchell Derry, 36, of the 300 block of Valley Mill Road in Frederick County, accused of obtaining money by false pretense and conspiracy to the former charge on Oct. 1.
- Marshall Junior Dokes Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Early Drive in Frederick County, accused of theft with intent to sell and two counts each of breaking and entering, conspiracy to breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny on March 24.
- Ashley Mae Elliot, 24, of the 700 block of Belle Court in Culpeper, accused of fentanyl possession, possession of a firearm while possessing fentanyl, and possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 14.
- Aubrey D. Gaskins Jr., 36, of the first block of Sully Court in Winchester, accused of third of subsequent offense of driving under the influence within the last five years on March 17.
- Michael Tyler Giles, 30, of the 4500 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11), accused of theft with intent to sell and two counts each of breaking and entering, conspiracy to breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny on March 24.
- Lisa Ann Gloyd, 50, of the 1300 block of Macedonia Church Road in Stephens City, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 2 and Feb. 1.
- Elizabeth Ann Golightly, 42, of the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Winchester, accused of making a bomb threat on March 24.
- Norman Frances Graves, 38, of the 4200 block of Dillons Run Road in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, accused of credit card theft and credit card fraud between Oct. 16-31.
- Henry Jerome Griffen, 37, of the 700 block of Baker Street in Chesapeake, Maryland, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 3.
- Travis Roger Harden, 31, of the 100 block of Summer Lake Drive in Stephens City, accused of motor vehicle theft, grand larceny, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and obtaining money by false pretense between Feb. 8-9.
- Ethan Michael Higgs, 21, of the 100 block of Starburst Street in Stephenson, accused of possession of psilocyn (a hallucinogenic) on Sept. 16.
- Brittany Marie Hileman, 31, of the first block of Twin Circle in Lebanon, accused of motor vehicle theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 21, and motor vehicle theft on April 9.
- Joshua Timki Wisecarver Huffman, 34, of the 100 block of Wolf Spring Trail in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 4, 2020.
- Dallas Dale Judy, 38, of the 900 block of Sandhill Road in Romney, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on Jan. 14 and possession of a controlled substance on March 18.
- Bradley Justin Martin, 38, of the 100 block of Ebeneezer Church Road in Gore, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 3.
- Jonathan Daniel Mihokovich, 41, of the 100 block of Robin Hood Circle in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on July 1, 2020.
- Steven Richard Mills, 55, of the 100 block of Acromack Circle in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 23 and Nov. 6.
- Christopher Nelson Payne, 32, of the 1400 block of Cedar Creek Grade in Frederick County, accused of driving under the influence, reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession with intent to distribute on Aug. 6, failure to appear in court on Dec. 11, falsely identifying himself as a police officer on Jan. 6 and Jan. 24 and identity theft on Jan. 24.
- Jonathan Ray Picard, 35, of the 100 block of Triple J Road in Berryville, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 14.
- Jerry Wayne Pullen, 43, of the 200 block of Gainesboro Road, accused of making a false statement on a firearms transaction form on Nov. 16.
- Daquan Ethen Rawls, 21, of the first block of Mike Shapiro Drive in Clinton, Maryland, accused of robbery, assault and battery, possession of burglary tools and two counts of property destruction on Jan. 29.
- Holly Marie Reedy, 37, of the 22000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg, accused of check fraud and obtaining money by false pretense on March 29.
- Keeley Marie Reid, 32, of the 400 block of Kerfoot Avenue in Front Royal, accused of shoplifting, methamphetamine possession and possession of drugs in a jail or prison on Dec. 23, 2019.
- Robert Wayne Russell II, 34, of Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on Feb. 18.
- Timothy Earl Shanks, 60, of the first block of Chester Gap Road in Chester Gap, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 7.
- Kenneth Blaine Shelton, 29, of the first block of Brogans Lane in Bentonville, accused of fentanyl possession on June 11, 2020.
- Veronica Golden Showalter, 26, of the 200 block of Forest Lake Drive in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 8.
- Benjamine Franklin Slaughter III, of the 6400 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, Maryland, accused of filing a false statement on a firearms transaction form on Jan. 25, 2020.
- Sarah Ann Stevenson, 41, of Fairfax, accused of shoplifting on March 4.
- Alvin Curtis Stotts Jr., 49, of the 100 block of North Cottage Road in Sterling, accused of fentanyl possession, possession of fentanyl with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon on Nov. 14.
- Kathleen Elaine Virts, 26, of the 100 block of Dogwood Road in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on March 17.
- Ross Franklin Walters, 48, of the 2700 block of Papermill Road in Winchester, accused of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 8.
- Victor George Whitesides, 27, of the 300 block of East Cork Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 25.
- Tanyae C. Wright, 37, of the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, accused of cocaine possession, driving without a license and driving with an unsecured license plate on July 15.
