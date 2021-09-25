WINCHESTER — A man accused of assaulting a 3-month-old girl, a child pornography suspect, and two drivers accused of leading police on high-speed chases were among the people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Sept. 9.
The alleged child abuse purportedly occurred between Jan. 16 and April 25, according to the indictments. Suspect Joshua Michael Reed, 37, of the 300 block of Iroquois Trail in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, was charged with malicious wounding and two counts each of child abuse and child cruelty. Kristen G. Zalenski, the county assistant commonwealth’s attorney prosecuting the case, said in a Thursday email that Winchester Medical Center staff contacted police when the child was brought to the hospital with facial injuries that appeared to have been inflicted. She wouldn’t provide additional details, saying it might compromise the case.
The child pornography investigation began over two sexual images of a child believed to be under 5 years old, according to a search warrant affidavit. They were on Snapchat, an app for sending images and videos. They were allegedly uploaded to the home of David Ryan McCoy in the 100 block of Amelia Avenue in Stephens City on Oct. 8. Police raided the home on March 5 and seized electronics and two phones. McCoy, 31, was charged with reproduction of child pornography, four counts of the second of subsequent offense of reproduction, possession of child pornography and 58 counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession.
The first chase began at on Va. 37 at Cedar Creek Grade at 12:38 a.m. on Jan. 31, according to county Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blake A. Armstrong’s criminal complaint. He said the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling 90 mph in a 65-mph zone and refused to stop. Much of the 15-mile pursuit was at speeds of over 100 mph. West Virginia State Police arrested the driver shortly after he crossed into West Virginia. He was identified as Daved O’Neil Landsdowne, 29, of the 8400 block of Tackhouse Loop in Gainesville. Armstrong said Landsdowne smelled of alcohol, but refused to take a portable breath test. Landsdowne faces several charges including eluding police, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
The second pursuit occurred by the intersection of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 50) and Indian Hollow Road around 7:05 p.m. on March 20, according to criminal complaint. A county deputy assisting Winchester police said the driver traveled between 40 mph and 90 mph during the chase and rear-ended a truck while northbound on North Frederick Pike. At one point, the driver pulled over and stopped, but then continued north on North Frederick Pike before coming to rest after striking the back of a tractor-trailer. The driver, identified as Nathaniel Coutee, smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, according to police. Coutee, 57, of the 100 block of West Court Street in Woodstock, faces charges of eluding police, reckless driving, hit and run and the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence.
Also indicted were:
Darren Matthew Baker, 27, of the 100 block of Hackberry Lane in Bluemont, accused of methamphetamine possession and the second or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked license on June 20.
David Dutton Baker Jr., 41, of the 1700 block of East Refuge Church Road in Stephens City, accused of fentanyl possession on Sept. 3, 2020.
Jason Lane Baker, 28, of the 1300 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of cocaine, fentanyl and heroin and identity theft on July 1.
Tammy Lynn Byrd, 53, of the 100 block of Kiser Circle in Jonesborough, Tennessee, accused of cocaine possession on Nov. 8.
Joseph Atwell Crawford, 27, of the 600 block of Aylor Road in Stephens City, accused of fentanyl possession on May 2.
Kelly Nicole Dezarn, 24, address unavailable, accused of methamphetamine possession on Dec. 16.
David Steven Erickson, 36, of the 2200 block of Minnear Street in Fredricksburg, accused of the third or subsequent offense of larceny on Sept. 11.
Miki Renee Farrie, 47, of the 8300 block of Mauzy Square in Marshall, accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer on June 2.
Shera Dorann Fisher, 40, of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, accused of the third or subsequent offense of larceny on July 20, 2020.
Ahmosi’re Xenhanubis Ford aka Ahmosi’re Xenhanubis La’rae Ford aka Donte Larae Ford, 35, of the 300 block of National Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on June 21.
Kristoffer Todd George, 31, of the 200 block of Morlyn Drive in Stephenson, accused of the third or subsequent offense of larceny and credit card theft on April, 4, and assaulting a law enforcement officer on April 21.
Aaliyah Rayonna Green, 24, of the first block of Adam Lane in Augusta, accused of forging a public record on Oct. 29.
Travis Roger Harden, 31, of the 100 Summer Lake Drive in Stephens City, accused of four counts of public forgery on June 8.
Medgar Donovan Haynes, 53, of the 2500 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County, accused of unlawful wounding on July 25, 2020.
Stacie Jean Hogan, 49, of the 1400 block of East Meadow Road in Eden, North Carolina, accused of possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 5.
Aaron Monroe Jeller, 23, of the 200 block of Sunset Drive in Frederick County, accused of throwing an object at or against a vehicle on Jan. 15.
Tyler William Jones, 27, of the 400 block of Perry Road in Frederick County, accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer on April 4.
Christopher James Kain, 44, of the 100 block of Stephens City, accused of methamphetamine possession on March 10.
Jessica Kay Keefer, 32, of the 6000 block of North Timber Ridge Road in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, accused of heroin possession on Jan. 14.
Aaron Michael Keeler, 36, of the 400 block of West King Street in Strasburg, accused of acetaminophen and oxycodone possession on April 28.
Justin Luke Payne, 30, of the 600 block of East Moller Avenue in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of shoplifting on March 11, 2020.
Oliver Clinton Puffinberger, 44, of the 100 block of Link Drive in Kearneysville, West Virginia, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on July 24, 2019 and shoplifting on July 25, Aug. 8 and Aug. 16 of 2019.
Kevin Allen Pugh, 39, of the 1400 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on Dec. 1.
Dustyn Rose Ridgeway, 34, of the 100 block of Coopworth Court in Stephens City, accused of methamphetamine possession on Feb. 18.
Sheldon Dwight Rishton Jr., 21, of the 4900 block of Old Court Road in Randallstown, Maryland, accused of cocaine possession, possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine on April 19.
Timothy Lee Russell, 35, of the 2400 block of Whitacrre Road in Cross Junction, accused of two counts of forgery of a public record on May 4.
Elijah John Sealock, 19, of the 100 block of Dairy Corner Place in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on April 5.
Timothy Wayne Smith, 53, of the 200 block of Forrest Lake Drive in Stephens City, accused of possessing or transporting a firearm while a felon on June 22.
Zachary Young Tharpe, 27, of the 5000 block of Washington Street in Haymarket, accused of driving under the influence on Oct, 5, 2018.
