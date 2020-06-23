WINCHESTER — A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, a man suspected of child pornography possession and a driver accused of leading police on a high-speed chase were among 15 people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on June 4.
The alleged rape purportedly occurred on Oct. 27. The girl told police Julio Cesar Vazquez came into her bedroom in the middle of the night and fondled and penetrated her. A rape kit done on the girl found that DNA taken from the girl may belong to Vazquez, according to police. Vazquez, 31, of the county, was indicted on attempted rape and incest aggravated sexual battery charges. On May 7, he was indicted on rape and sexual object penetration charges.
The child pornography charges relate to computer images found at the home of Donald Elmer Rosenquist Jr. in the 200 block of Alpine Meadow Road on Oct. 10, 2018, according to authorities. Rosenquist, 52, was charged with possession of child pornography and five counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography.
The chase began after a suspicious vehicle call in the 100 block of Lariat Court on March 11, according to Deputy William M. Comstock’s criminal complaint. Comstock said driver Wayne Garland Scott Jr. had slurred speech and was slow to answer questions. Comstock said after questioning Scott, he returned to his cruiser and Scott drove away and ran multiple stop signs, crossed the double yellow line and nearly struck a guardrail.
Comstock said Scott drove 85 mph in a 55 mph zone on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522), ran multiple red lights and drove up to 100 mph. The car was found abandoned in a 7-Eleven parking lot, and Comstock said there was alcohol and drugs in the vehicle. Scott was found nearby shortly after the chase, and Comstock said he apologized for fleeing.
Scott registered a 0.11 blood alcohol content in a Breathalyzer test at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. The legal driving limit is 0.08. Scott, 42, of the 200 block of Spencer Street in Culpeper, was indicted on charges of eluding, driving while intoxicated and two counts of reckless driving.
Also indicted were:
Nickolas Kentrell Buckley, 23, of the 400 block of Emily Lane in the county, accused of possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon on Feb. 19.
Dustin Randolph Cornwell, 31, of the 2000 block of Brucetown Road in Clear Brook, accused of felony hit and run and the third or subsequent offense of driving with a suspended or revoked license on April 20.
Daquan Keyshaun Fisher, 21, of the 100 block of Clubhouse Drive in Leesburg, accused of eluding on Dec. 12.
Jesse Ryan Franks, 31, of the 200 block of West View in the county, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 5.
Matthew Stanton Geddings, 44, of the 800 block of Cakeland Court in Culpeper, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 14 and April 27.
Andrew Mark Juba, 30, of the 3600 block of Mountain Road in Haymarket, accused of making a false statement on a firearms purchase form on May 8.
Dylan Carl Keckler, 27, of the first block of B Street in Shanks, W.Va., accused of failure to appear in court on Sept. 6.
Thomas Joseph McGuire Jr., 59, of the 100 block of Glendale Circle in the county, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 17.
Carlos Efrain Trinidad-Villanueva, 40, of the 800 block of Rocky View Road in Strasburg, accused of fentanyl possession on March 24.
Nicholas Eugene Walls, 33, of the 300 block of West Duck Street in Front Royal, accused of methamphetamine possession on May 8, 2019.
Tabatha Marie Watson, 31, of the 200 block of Chief Lane in Dryfork, W.Va., accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 26.
Michael Ray Wilson, 44, of the 2600 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Stephenson, accused of methamphetamine distribution on May 2 and June 6, 2019.
