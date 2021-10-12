WINCHESTER — An alleged child molester, a drive-by-shooting suspect, a delivery driver accused of beating a fellow driver, and a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend were among 23 people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury Thursday.
The alleged molestation purportedly occurred between Dec. 19 and Aug. 19, according to the indictments. Michael Vincent Greenan, 78, of the 6400 block of Safford Terrace in North Port, Florida, has been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual battery and five counts of sexual penetration. He is accused of molesting two girls under 13 in a home, according to Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, county Sheriff's Office spokesman. Police were contacted by Frederick County Social Services about the allegations.
The shootings occurred at a home in the 100 block of Camden Drive overnight on March 15 and March 22, according to county Sheriff's Office Investigator Brandon J. Hazelwood's criminal complaint. He said surveillance video shows the shooter in a Jeep Wrangler in the first shooting and in a Chevrolet truck in the second one. No one was injured in either shooting, but a bullet was recovered in the house in the first one. A girl in the home told police that Jesus Sandoval-Arellano had been stalking her, and Hazelwood said Sandoval-Arellano had access to vehicles that resembled those used in the shootings. He said an illegally-owned pistol was found during a search of Sandoval-Arellano's home, and a 9 mm shell casing and ammunition were found in both vehicles. Sandoval-Arellano, 18, of the 8400 block of Ashby Avenue in Marshall, was charged with shooting into an occupied building.
The driver was assaulted at a delivery entrance at the Walmart at 201 Maranto Manor Drive on June 4. Police said the man, who had a deep cut on his forehead and a swollen cheekbone and left eye, said he argued with a FedEx driver who was blocking the entrance and the man beat him. Police said Ezekiel Gamiel Louis Bennett told them he beat the driver after the man threatened him. Bennett, 22, of the 1300 block of Madison Avenue in Front Royal, was charged with malicious wounding.
The stabbing occurred in suspect Amanda Brooke Whitlock's home in the 1700 block of South Timber Ridge Road on Aug. 29, according to police. The boyfriend, who had a wound on his left arm, told police Whitlock stabbed him and repeatedly kicked him in the groin. Police didn't provide a motive. Whitlock, 40, was charged with malicious wounding.
Also indicted were:
- Toni Lynne Anderson, 43, of the 6700 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County, accused of possession of fentanyl on May 27, 2020 and methamphetamine possession on Oct. 1, 2020.
- Paul Morgan Clark, 42, of the 700 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on May 8.
- Colton Charles Garber, 32, of the 1500 block of Wilson Road in Huntington, Maryland, accused of fentanyl possession on Dec. 8.
- Bethaney Jane Grim, 31, of the 600 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of hydromorphone possession on Jan. 3.
- Brandon Jay Grim, 36, of Mauertown, accused of hydromorphone possession on April 3.
- Pearl Laverne Hallman, 53, of the 400 block of Perry Road in Winchester, accused of two counts of welfare fraud between April 20, 2018 through May 31, 2019.
- Michael Seth Hilleary, 41, of the 1900 block of Brucetown Road in Clear Brook, accused of possession of 3-methylfentanyl (a fentanyl counterpart), on May 19, 2020.
- Jerika Leigh Hopkins, 30, of the 200 block of Dominion Road in Gerrardstown, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 12.
- Kollin Anthony Jenkins, 21, of the 2400 block of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in Frederick County, accused of grand larceny and attempted grand larceny on June 2-3.
- Andrew Johnson, 39, of the 1000 block of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member and assault and battery of a person under a protection order on Aug. 14.
- Todd Michael Kaczenski, 28, of the 100 block of Lane Street in Stephens City, accused of fentanyl possession on Feb. 26.
- Robert Wesley Pifer Jr., 24, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on June 17 and Aug. 10.
- Misty Lynn Roles, 32, of the 5300 block of Mulberry Court in Stephens City, accused of welfare fraud between Nov. 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019.
- Luis Rey Sosa, 28, of the 1600 block of Hopewell Avenue in Baltimore, accused of possession of cocaine, eutylone (a synthetic stimulant), fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl (a fentanyl counterpart) and four counts of possession of drugs in a jail or prison on April 29.
- William Gilbert Spence, 65, of the 700 block of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) in Stephens City, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Dec. 24.
- Ricardo J. Subero, 36, of the 600 block of East 80th Street in Brooklyn, accused of cocaine distribution on July 18.
- Alta Rose Mary Sullivan, aka Alta Rose Marie Sullivan, 29, of the 100 block of Loop Road in Gerradstown, West Virginia, accused of credit card theft on Dec. 21, 2019.
- Cody Marshall Tucker, 32, of the 4500 block of Phillips Road in La Plata, Maryland, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 27.
- Rachel Elise Warholak, 32, of the 200 block of Jefferson Street in Winchester, accused of possession of fentanyl and possession of drugs in a jail or prison on May 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.