WINCHESTER — A woman accused of helping hide a murder victim's body, a man suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl, and a trucker charged in the stabbing of a fellow trucker were among the 30 people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Aug. 6.
Clara Ann Perdue on July 31 confessed to helping Larry Lee Mullenax III move Sarah Curran's body on July 16, according to a criminal complaint filed by R. Todd Swartz, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigator. In a search warrant affidavit, Investigator Brandon J. Hazelwood wrote that Perdue said she helped drag Curran's body and hide it at a homeless encampment off Baker Lane, where Curran was found on July 23.
Perdue, 36, and homeless, was indicted on a concealment of a dead body charge, which is a felony. She was originally charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, a misdemeanor. Mullenax has been charged with second-degree murder.
The alleged rape occurred on June 13 in the Regency Lakes subdivision, according to court documents and police. The girl told police she repeatedly told suspect Jamie Barba Campirano "no" but he he forced himself on her. Campirano, 21, of the 400 block of Lily's Way in Frederick County, was charged with rape. Last month, he was indicted on several charges including aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape and sexual assault.
The stabbing reportedly occurred in the Flying J Travel Center parking lot in Stephenson on Nov. 21. Trucker Rodney Foley said he asked a driver in a parked truck to move his truck so another trucker could park. Foley said the man attacked and stabbed him. Police said the wound was two inches from Foley's heart.
Foley identified Charles Edward Jones Jr. from a photo lineup as the stabber, and surveillance video showed a man resembling Jones walk into the Denny's Restaurant shortly before the stabbing, according to police. Jones was arrested in Los Angeles on March 5 and extradited to Virginia. Jones, 55, and homeless, was charged with malicious wounding and stabbing in commission of a felony.
Also indicted were:
- Lon Emory Bowers, 55, of the 100 block of Sly Fox Court in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, accused of aggressive driving, felony hit and run and improper passing on June 11.
- Michael Leon Benitez-Doleman, 21, of the 400 block of Emily Lane in Frederick County, accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Dec. 22, 2018.
- James Nelson Cook Jr., 39, of the 900 block of Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg, accused of identity theft on June 3.
- Randolph Hunter Cornwell III, 32, of the 200 block of Branner Avenue in Winchester, accused of 11 counts each of identity theft and obtaining money by false pretense between Nov. 5-13.
- Andrew Jay Creager, 31, of the 11000 block of Apple Harvest Drive in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of shoplifting on April 30 and May 3.
- Carlos Hiram Cruz-Ramos, 48, of the 100 block of Brigstock Drive in Frederick County, accused of driving under the influence on Feb. 26.
- Jeanette Marie DeHart, 34, of the 200 block of Bethel Grange Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of etizolam (an anti-depressant) and fentanyl on Jan. 23.
- Brittany Nicole DeHaven, 26, of the first block of Germain Street in Winchester, accused of child endangerment on May 31, 2019.
- Brian Michael Dick, 28, of the 700 block of Wardensville Grade in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on Feb. 27.
- Narissa Shantelle Everhart, 31, of the 100 block of Celladon Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 25.
- Jennifer Nicole Gant, 35, of the 100 block of Comanche Trail in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 30.
- Randy D. Greenlee, 43, of the 15000 block of Clear Springs Road in Williamsport, Maryland, accused of cocaine and methamphetamine distribution on Aug. 2, 2019.
- Sonia Michelle Johnson, 41, of the 13000 block of Prindell Court in Chester, accused of cocaine possession and possession of marijuana while in a correctional facility on Sept. 21.
- Rosalee Keefer, 37, of the 2400 block of Berryville Pike (Va. 7) in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on Aug. 9.
- Carlin Nathaniel Kulp, 30, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence and marijuana possession on Sept. 27.
- April Marie Lineberg, 45, of the 2200 block of Brucetown Road in Clear Brook, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 5, 2018.
- Gregory Scott Mason, 56, of the 100 block of Westbury Place in Frederick County, accused of hit and run on Feb. 26.
- James Arnold McCroskey, 39, of the 1000 block of Jerusalem Chapel Road in Churchville, accused of methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine on July 27, 2019.
- Michael Paul Prater, 43, of the 100 block of Caspian Drive in Stephens City, accused of construction fraud on March 22.
- Dillon Paul Pugh, 27, of the 800 block of Big Knawl Road in Walkersville, West Virginia, accused of two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on Dec. 12.
- Pedro Steven Quinones Sr., 47, of the 200 block of Nightingale Avenue in Stephens City, accused of possession or transportation of a firearm by a felon on Jan. 12.
- Charles Leldon Shelly III, 42, of the 100 block of Pine Road in Stephenson, accused of possession or transportation of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 20.
- Christopher Edward Strosnider, 47, of the 600 block of Hites Road in Stephens City, accused of cocaine distribution on Feb. 15, 2019.
- Philip Randolph Swanson, 40, of the first block of West Piccadilly Street in Winchester, accused of embezzlement on Sept. 30.
- Jared Jeffrey Vandertoorn, 30, of the 200 block of Farmington Boulevard in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 17, 2018.
- John Walter White Jr., 28, of the 300 block of Bufflick Road in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on Oct. 11.
- Anthony Williams, 35, of the 12000 block of Ketterman Drive in Woodbridge, accused of three counts of possession of a controlled substance on April 9.
