This article has been updated.
WINCHESTER — A driver accused of leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing and a peeping Tom suspect at the Amazon warehouse were among the 36 people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Thursday.
The chase began about 11:40 p.m. Nov. 29 on Interstate 81 in Clear Brook, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy Robert W. Marcelle of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Marcelle said he tried to stop a Jeep driving 90 mph and weaving near Exit 323. The driver exited the interstate and turned onto Rest Church Road. Marcelle said the driver ran a red light, hit a telephone pole, then crashed through a fence near the Wright Road intersection and hit a tree.
The driver was identified as Raul Medina Bobadilla III, who Marcelle said appeared drunk and refused field sobriety and Breathalyzer tests. Bobadilla, 28, of the 100 block of Brave Heart Trail in Shawneeland, was charged with eluding police and the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence.
The voyeurism allegations were made on Sept. 9 against then-Amazon employee Cletrel Nidre Thomas by a fellow employee, according to a search warrant affidavit. The employee said he saw Thomas photographing men in one of the bathrooms at the facility at 165 Business Blvd. in Clear Brook. Deputy Todd Bridgeforth said Thomas confessed to taking more than 100 photos and videos for sexual pleasure since May. Thomas, 27, of the first block of Dock Lane in Inwood, West Virginia, was charged with 10 counts of unlawful filming.
Also indicted were:
Bruce Robert Alexander Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a firearm by a felon on Oct. 28.
Danielle Renee Atwater, 35, of the 500 block of Burgess Street in Strasburg, accused of two counts of child abuse/disregard for life on Sept. 13, 2020.
Darren Matthew Baker, 27, of the 100 block of Hackberry Lane in Bluemont, accused of driving under the influence for the third time in five years on Sept. 27.
Charles Emory Barr, 52, of the 100 block of Princeton Drive in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on July 28.
Krystal Lynn Bermudez, 23, of the 3600 block of Crooked Run in Mount Jackson, accused of possession of etizolam (a synthetic stimulant) on July 27.
Whitney Lee Brown, 33, of the 8900 block of Weir Street in Manassas, accused of fentanyl possession on Nov. 16.
Dana Mark Camann Jr., 41, of the 100 block of Prosperity Lane in Leesburg, accused of four counts of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 10.
Evelyn Grace Chesser, 26, of the 600 block of Cedar Street in Woodstock, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 26.
Brandon Dakota Clark, 29, of the first block of Creasey Way in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of failure to appear in court on Feb. 11.
Jessica Denise Collins, 36, of the 800 block of Welltown Road in Clear Brook, accused of heroin possession on July 2, 2019.
Dennis Lee Davenport, 49, of the 100 block of Fay Street in Frederick County, accused of the second or subsequent offense of being a habitual offender driver on Nov. 15.
Karl Forrest Davis, 46, of the 900 block of Steed Lane in Front Royal, accused of the third or subsequent offense of larceny on Aug. 27.
Michael David Field, 32, of the 1600 block of Back Mountain Road in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on March 13, 2019.
Kyle Devon Hatchett, 48, of the 200 block of Charles Street in Strasburg, accused of obtaining money by false pretense on Sept. 4, Sept. 19-20, two counts on Sept. 27, single counts on Oct. 3. Oct. 10, Oct. 12-13, and Oct. 17, three counts on Oct. 18, and two counts on Oct. 23.
Thomas Gregory Jackson, 33, of the 1200 block of Smokey Mountain Trail in Chesapeake, accused of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Feb. 28, 2020.
Danielle Cathar Johnson, 25, of the 16000 block of Crows Hollow Road in Blairs Mills, Pennsylvania, accused of drug possession in a jail or prison and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 16.
Jayson Aaron Larrick, 31, of the 100 block of Bannings Drive in Frederick County, accused of etizolam possession on Jan. 5.
Aaron Curtis Lewis, 37, of the 200 block of Garden Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of the second or subsequent offense of cocaine possession on Aug. 10.
Joshua Tyrall Lewis, 29, of the 300 block of Catalpa Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on June 2.
Megan Marie Mahoney, 21, of the 1900 block of Strasburg Road in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Sept. 23.
Alexis Mazariegos-Lemos, 22, of the 200 block of South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 27.
Phillip Lee McBride, 55, of the 100 block of Green Park Court in Frederick County, accused of violation of a protective order on Dec. 19.
Samuel Glenn Meadows, 27, of the first block of Stadium Circle in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of possession of heroin and N-ethylpentylone (a synthetic stimulant) on May 23, 2018.
Heather Dawn Miller, 41, of the 300 block of Capon Woods Resort Road in High View West Virginia, accused of the third or subsequent offense of larceny on June 1.
Jennifer Elaine Miller, 43, of the 600 block of Green Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on June 30.
Barbara Leone Mintz, 58, of the 100 block of Princeton Drive in Frederick County, accused of etizolam possession on July 21.
David Justin Morrison, 36, of the 38000 block of John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) in Middleburg, accused of oxycodone possession on July 25.
Dennis Milton Painter, 36, of the 38000 block of John Mosby Highway in Middleburg, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Sept. 23.
William Enrique Ramirez-Reyes, 41, of the first block of Jigsaw Place in Winchester, accused of driving under the influence on Aug. 23.
Brian John Stohl, 33, of the 1400 block of Rocky Ford Road in Clear Brook, accused of methamphetamine possession on May 28.
Andrew Thomas Swift, 35, of the 100 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 9.
Gladyeliz Troche-Rodriguez, 22, of the 100 block of Fay Street in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on June 18.
Eddie Justin Turner, 33, of the 1800 block of Carpers Pike in Gore, accused of breaking and entering and destruction of property on Sept. 21.
Tabatha Marie Watson, 32, of the 200 block of Chief Lane in Dryfork, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 26, 2020.
Michelle N. Weaver, 32, of the 1000 block of Copelin Road in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, accused of methamphetamine possession on April 21.
(2) comments
Let's see, check the citizenship status of the drunk driver. Third offense, so revoke his license permanently, if he even has one. The limp wristed pervert at Amazon should be given 10 minutes in a locked room with all the guys he took pictures of and let them have at him. Teach the perv a lesson. Let all the druggies take all their dope at once, they want to die, let em.
Excellent solution.
