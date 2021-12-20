WINCHESTER — A suspected child molester, a man accused of trying to burn down a woman’s home during a custody dispute, a domestic violence suspect, and two drivers and a motorcyclist accused in high-speed pursuits, were among the 41 people indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on Dec. 9.
Patrick Michael Lunghi, 57, of the 100 block of Prestwick Lane in Stephens City, is accused of molesting a girl under the age of 13 between May 17-Nov. 19 of 2020. The girl told her parents and police that Lunghi touched her underneath her underwear, according to a search warrant affidavit seeking Lunghi’s DNA. Lunghi was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery and a single count of object penetration.
The attempted arson occurred around 12:15 a.m. on July 27 at Fishel Road home, according to an affidavit seeking phone information for suspect Blake Adam Donaldson. The woman said Donaldson banged on windows and demanded to be let in to see their child. While deputies searched for Donaldson, they used a garden hose to extinguish a small fire under the deck of the home. The woman said Donaldson sent her numerous texts shortly before the fire was discovered, saying he could hear her moving around the house. Donaldson, 40, of the 100 block of Locust Street in Frederick County, was charged with attempted arson.
The domestic violence occurred at a Warner Street home. After an argument with his girlfriend over a vehicle title, Jeffery Blaine Carter is accused of beating the woman, smashing her phone and holding her against her will, according to an email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, county Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The woman was hospitalized and had to get stitches in her scalp. Carter, 33, of the 100 block of Fries Lane, was charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery of a family member, abduction, damaging a phone to prevent a 911 call and violation of a protective order.
The first pursuit began on North Sleepy Creek Road about 4:25 p.m. on Feb. 7 after police said a driver drove down an embankment and nearly hit a deputy’s cruiser. The driver, who reached speeds of 70-80 mph, fled into West Virginia while repeatedly calling 911 and saying he was driving with “an angel, Christ, and Satan.” He returned to the county around 10:40 p.m. and fled into Winchester. The chase ended on Valley Avenue when a police cruiser struck the rear bumper of the driver’s vehicle causing it to spin out. The procedure is known as a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver. The driver was identified as Jeremiah James Goodwin, 39, of the 400 block of Water Front Drive in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Police said he was Tasered after refusing to get out of the vehicle. Goodwin was charged with two counts each of eluding police and reckless driving and single counts of assaulting an officer, driving under the influence and hindering 911 calls.
The second chase occurred on Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) near North Pifer Road around 4:20 p.m. on July 2. When a Virginia State Police trooper tried to stop a driver for talking on his cellphone, the driver fled toward West Virginia at speeds of over 100 mph. The trooper said the driver swerved around several cars and at one point pulled over before taking off again. The driver, identified by police as Joshua Lee Bolyard, eventually stopped in West Virginia. Bolyard, 28, of the 1500 block of Bloomery Pike in Augusta, West Virginia, was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, driving without a license and driving while holding a phone.
The motorcycle pursuit occurred on Va. 37 around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. Police said they chased two motorcyclists at speeds as high as 135 mph. One motorcyclist stopped and the other fled. Police identified the motorcyclist who fled as Brandon Wade Shirley of the 500 block of Hidden Hollow Drive in Kearneysville, West Virginia. He was charged with eluding police.
Also indicted were:
Kenneth Eugene Bennett, 44, of the 900 block of Stony Hill Road in Frederick County, accused of two counts of financial exploitation of a mentally incapacitated person on Nov. 26, 2018 and a single count on Jan. 3, 2019.
Brian Alton Benton, 47, of the 6200 block of Larkspur Drive in Alexandria, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 24, 2018.
Bonnie Jill Bishop, 35, of the 100 block of Timberlake Terrace in Stephens City, accused of possession of a firearm by a felon between Aug. 1-15.
Christopher Lee Bishop, 38, of the 5600 block of Bloomery Pike in Augusta, West Virginia, accused of providing a firearm to a felon between Aug. 1-15.
Julian Austin Blade, 21, of the 400 block of River Park Lane in Bluemont, accused of cocaine possession and possession of a firearm while possessing cocaine on May 6.
Catina Maria Deneal, 48, of the 100 block of Oakmont Circle in Frederick County, accused of two counts of obtaining money by false pretense between July 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2020 and Dec. 3, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2020.
John Matthew Davis, age unavailable, of Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 10.
Agustin Jamie Diaz-Ramos, 39, of the first block of Shenandoah Commons in Front Royal, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Sept. 19.
Andrew Thomas Diolosa, 31, of the 400 block of Nathaniel Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of clonazolam (an anti-anxiety sedative) on Aug. 10.
Carl Lee Funk, 46, of the 300 block of Sir Johns Road in Clear Brook, accused of possession of methamphetamine, the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years, and driving with a revoked or suspended license on July 29.
Charles Adam Helmick, 39, of the 100 block of Juniper Ridge in Moorefield, West Virginia, accused of possession of marijuana in a jail or prison, and two counts of possession of a chemical compound in a jail or prison on Aug. 31.
Samuel Resendiz Hernandez, 24, of the 900 block of Quail Run Lane in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution on Feb. 16, distribution of a controlled substance on March 5, and two counts of distribution on April 15.
Beau Geste Horz, 32, of the 7800 block of Catherine Avenue in Pasadena, Maryland, accused of reckless driving, driving under the influence, and driving under the influence resulting in injuries on Jan. 30.
Kendra Elaine Kerns, 34, of the 2400 block of Trout Run Road in Wardensville, West Virginia, accused of shoplifting on Oct. 10, 2020.
Christina Marie Kersey, 35, of the 100 block of Fidler Avenue in Frederick County, accused of two counts of forging a police summons and a single case of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 11.
Bardon Robert Ketterman aka Bardon Robert Ketterman Jr., 53, of the 300 block of Wardensville Grade in Frederick County, accused of stalking a person under a protection order on Nov. 20.
Gerald James Knotts, 53, of the 2400 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Stephenson, accused of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute on June 29.
John David Litaker, 34, of the first block of Rome Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of larceny and larceny with intent to distribute on Sept. 6.
Saul Garcia Lopez, 37, of the 2000 block of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) in White Post, accused of oxycodone possession on Jan. 12.
James Michael Main, 38, of the 100 block of Warren Circle in Stephens City, accused of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) on Dec. 7.
Huri Raquel Mata, 33, of the 100 block of Parkside Drive in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on Oct. 30, 2020.
Samuel Mercer Sr., 44, of the 100 block of Gregory Place in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession, possession of a firearm while possessing fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession ammunition by a felon on May 11.
James Wayne Nicholson, 37, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Cross Junction, accused of methamphetamine possession, possession of a firearm while possessing meth, and possession of a firearm by a felon on Aug. 15.
Michael Joseph Norris, 33, of the 100 block of North Queen Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 7.
Richard Dale Poore, 42, of the 100 block of East Cecil Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession and possession of a chemical compound in a jail or prison on Sept. 1.
Shane Michael Ramser, 33, of the 100 block of Hickory Nut Road in Linden, accused of the fourth or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within 10 years, and driving with a revoked license on Aug. 22.
Joseph Lee Reynolds, 33, of the 700 block of 2nd Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of attempted methamphetamine distribution on April 5.
Katera Lynn Savasten, 32, of the 900 block of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 30.
Natasha Renee Saville aka Samantha Renae Arbogast, 39 and homeless, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 18, 2019, heroin and meth possession with intent to distribute on April 27, 2020, and meth possession on May, 20, 2020.
Caitlin Elaine Shoemaker, 36, of the 100 block of Caspian Drive in Stephens City, accused of fentanyl and methamphetamine possession on June 27.
Stacy Ann Shoup, 40, of the 100 block of Williamson Road in Frederick County, accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer on June 30.
Matthew Joseph Signor, 36, of the 100 block of Dowell Circle in Frederick County, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked license within 10 years, on April 19.
Amy Nicole Smith, 40, of the 100 block of Cheran Lane in Frederick County, accused of 10 counts of embezzlement between July 1, 2016 and June 30.
William Allen Swiridow, 67, of the 2400 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Stephenson, accused of methamphetamine possession on Feb. 16, and meth possession on Feb. 28.
Joshua Allen Tarkett, 38, of the 1200 block of Country Brook Road in Toms Brook, accused of methamphetamine possession on May 28.
Roosevelt Harry Woodson Jr., 40, address unavailable, accused of three counts of making death threats on Nov. 4, and two counts on Nov. 5.
