WINCHESTER — A shooting suspect, a man accused of firing a shot in his home triggering a police standoff, and an alleged child molester were among the 44 people indicted by a Frederick Circuit Court grand jury on July 8.
The drug-related shooting occurred outside the home of Donnie Eric Stephen Johnson in the 1200 block of Amy Avenue on June 29, 2020. Police said Johnson told them he was selling MDMA — a synthetic stimulant also known as Ecstasy or Molly — outside his home when a man punched him. Johnson said he responded by firing three shots from his .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, missing the man, but wounding a 16-year-old bystander in the leg. Another round hit a mobile home and Johnson shot himself in the right knee. Johnson, 23, faces malicious wounding, reckless discharge of a firearm, shooting into an occupied building, shooting in commission of a felony and the second or subsequent offense of use of a firearm in a felony charges.
The standoff occurred at the home of Michael Allen McKee in the 2400 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Stephenson on April 23. Police said McKee's girlfriend told them McKee got drunk, crashed her vehicle and then returned to their home. She said she and McKee argued and he threatened suicide and then fired a shot from a hunting rifle in the home. Mckee, who said the shooting was accidental, eventually surrendered to a SWAT team. The 35-year-old McKee faces charges of brandishing a firearm, shooting into an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm, hit and run, and the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence.
The alleged molestation purportedly occurred in a car on May 10. An 11-year-old girl said Vicente Espinosa Gomez touched her inappropriately. Espinosa Gomez, 33, of the 100 block of Robin Hood Avenue in Stephens City, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and indecent acts with a child.
Also indicted were:
- Steve Edward Austin, 57, of the 11000 block of Sinclair Lane in Manassas, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 17, 2020.
- David Landon Boyer, 42, of the 900 block of Hudson Hollow Road in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance on March 20.
- Christopher Allen Burnett, 28, of the 100 block of Old Mill Lane in Cross Junction, accused of unlawful wounding on Jan. 28.
- Michele Denise Cansler, 33, of the 1300 block of Hunters Road in Harrisonburg, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 30, 2020.
- Beth Ann Chambers, 34, of the 100 block of Confederate Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 9.
- Eric Allen Chase Sr., 26, of the 500 block of Ruebuck Road in Clear Brook, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years on April 2.
- Rachael Tecla Confrey, 23, of the 200 block of Parkway Street in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 24.
- Matthew Richard Dellinger, 36, of the 5200 block of Mulberry Court in Stephens City, accused of methamphetamine possession on March 26.
- Marshall Junior Dokes, 33, of the 100 block of Early Drive in Frederick County, accused of hit and run on Jan. 19, 2020.
- Taryn Lynne Francescon, 39, of the first block of Peyton Street in Winchester, accused of possession of etizolam (a sedative) on Oct. 2.
- Jeffrey Allen Gibson, 60, of the 500 block of West 13th Street in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 17, 2020.
- Jenean Elizabeth Gilman, 42, of the 100 block of Brigstock Drive in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Feb. 14.
- Brian Joseph Haley, 41, of the 200 block of Forest Lake Drive in Stephens City, accused of failure to appear in court on June 17.
- Tessi Marie Huddle, 37, of the 9400 block of Orchard Avenue in Frederick County, accused of possession of cocaine, etizolam and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and methamphetamine possession on July 1, 2020 and methamphetamine possession on July 21.
- Kimberly Dawn Jenkins, 49, of the first block of North Hawkshill Road in Luray, accused of hit and run on March 21.
- Gary Dyke Johnson Jr., 40, of the 9500 block of Castle Drive in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, accused of motor vehicle theft on March 9.
- James Wilbur Katcham, 37, of the 1300 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of the the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within 10 years and driving with a revoked license on Sept. 14.
- Lexy Nicole Kerns, 21, of the 2200 block of Sandy Hollow Road in Bloomery, West Virginia, accused of three counts of assaulting a police officer on Jan. 1.
- Joseph Patrick Koehnke, 28, of the 1500 block of Lakeview Drive in Cross Junction, accused of two counts of check fraud on April 17.
- Aaron Jacob Lindamood, 28, of the 200 block of Meadowlark Lane in Mauertown, accused of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on July 25.
- James Michael Main, 38, of the 100 block of Warren Circle in Stephens City, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 23.
- Cian Tiarnan McDonald Thompson, 22, of the 5300 block of Mulberry Street in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 15, 2019.
- Mark Kairl McDonald, 59, of the 100 block of Early Drive in Frederick County, accused of four counts of possession of a controlled substance on April 25, 2020.
- Lemuel Cornelious McKenny Jr., 47, of the 400 block of Corron Drive in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 3.
- Kyle Robert McTyre, 29, of the 500 block of Margaret Drive in Chesapeake, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 30, 2020.
- Gregory Scott Milburn, 33, of the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard in Winchester, accused of the second or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member on May 7.
- Cesar Manuel Perez Ortiz, 27, of the 2100 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession inside a jail or prison on Feb. 7.
- Jonathan Ray Picard, 35, of the 100 block of Triple J Road in Berryville, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 7.
- Layne Marcus Pitta, 33, of the 100 block of Sycamore Lane in Gore, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 25.
- Carlin Ray Platt, 49, of the first block of Platt Mountain Lane in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of the third or subsequent offense of larceny on March 4, 2020 and larceny on April 7, 2020.
- Kanesia Jaell Presgraves, 34, of the 300 block of North Royal Avenue in Front Royal, accused of the third or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance on June 24.
- Natasha Faith Ramirez, 37, of Route 1 in Highview, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 8.
- Tyler Andrew Richards, 30, of the 900 block of Wildcat Hollow Road in Boyce, accused of the third or subsequent offense of carrying a concealed weapon on April 20.
- Lisa Lorraine Seaman, 59, of the 200 block of North Pine Street in Elk Garden, West Virginia, accused of shoplifting on Dec. 24, 2016.
- Melody Ann Shaffer, 49, of the 200 block of Peace Ridge Road in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, accused of cocaine possession on June 9, 2020.
- Ricky Allen Shull, 41, of the 400 block of Gainesboro Road in Frederick County, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on Sept. 16.
- Markeith Lamar Stallworth, 33, of the 11000 block of Judiths Grove Court in Manassas, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 21, 2019.
- Roberto Garcia Texidor, 40, of the 5800 block of Lawnmeadow Drive in Charlotte, N.C., accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of ammunition while in possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 14.
- Theresa Diane Wever, 47, of the 1500 block of Northern Shenandoah Avenue in Front Royal, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on June 17, 2020.
- Roy Edward Williamson Jr., 43, of the 1300 block of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of four counts of credit card theft on Jan. 6.
- Philip Anthony Wilson, 36, of the 500 block of Fremont Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.