WINCHESTER — Two men suspected of sexually assaulting underage girls in separate incidents, a man accused of groping a woman, a man accused of viewing child pornography and two drivers suspected of leading police on high-speed chases, were among the 44 people indicted on May 7 by a Frederick County grand jury.
The first sexual assault case involves allegations made by a 13-year-old girl. She told police Julio Cesar Vazquez came into her bedroom on the early morning hours of Oct. 27 and fondled her, according to court documents written by Deputy A.J. Singhas of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Singhas wrote that a rape kit was done on the girl and Vazquez’s DNA “cannot be eliminated.” Vazquez, 31, of the 100 block of Valley Mill Road, was indicted on rape and sexual object penetration charges.
The second case involves an alleged incident on Feb. 9. Jacob Marshall Bly is accused of fondling a girl under 13 and taking pornographic photos of her. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’’s Office spokesman, said the investigation began after images of the girl were found during an inspection of Bly’s phone by a probation officer. Bly, 20, of the 900 block of Brill Road in Star Tannery, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and production of child pornography and six counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession of child pornography.
The alleged groping purportedly occurred in a vehicle on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522). A woman has accused Vincent Paul Gramling of improperly touching her. Gosnell said part of the probable cause for the arrest was surveillance video obtained by investigators of Gramling with the woman shortly before the alleged incident. Gramling, 26, of the 300 block of Boroum Stretch in Strasburg, was charged with sexual battery and was a fugitive on Thursday, according to court records.
The child pornography possession case involves a Stephens City man. Deputy J.J. Hackett wrote in a search warrant affidavit that the investigation dates back to Nov. 7, when a cyber tip was received about someone uploading 13 images of child pornography. Hackett said the user was traced back to a phone number of Rolando Antonio Reyes.
The affidavit said police seized electronic items from Reyes’ home in the 100 block of Spotswood Court. Reyes, 37, was charged with possession of child pornography and six counts of the second or subsequent offense of child pornography. He remained a fugitive on Wednesday.
The first chase began on Va. 37 about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, according to Deputy Anthony R. Ament’s criminal complaint. Ament said he tried to stop the driver for an expired registration and defective brake light, but the driver fled and exited Va. 37 onto U.S. 522, where he headed south at speeds of 90 mph. Ament said the driver passed multiple vehicles in a 55 mph zone and nearly lost control before escaping. Ament said he used surveillance video to track down the driver, who he identified as Patrick Wayne Adams, 32, of the 500 block of Tinderbox Lane in the county. Adams was charged with eluding police, disregarding a police officer’s signal to stop, reckless driving, driving with a revoked or suspended license and driving with an expired registration.
The second chase occurred in the 900 block of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) about 5:35 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to a criminal complaint. The driver was clocked at 84 mph and passed multiple vehicles and struck one, causing minor damage. The driver, who police identified as Trocore Lee Grant, crashed on Constitution Drive. Grant, 28, of the first block of Bellview Avenue in Winchester, was charged with eluding police and reckless driving.
Also indicted were:
Jessica Marie Adams, 40, of the 600 block of Brill Road in Star Tannery, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 8.
Erica Lynn Bailey, 24, of the 300 block of Newman Street in Strasburg, accused of child endangerment from March 28 through April 4, 2019.
Jessica Allyn Benson, 35, of the 100 block of Stephenson Road in Stephenson, accused of shoplifting on Oct. 3, 2018, July 4-7, July 10, July 18, July 29 and Oct. 2.
Eric Joseph Bigwarfe, 36, of the 100 block of West Oates Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 12.
Buzz Allen Boyce, 20, of the 800 block of Jordan Springs Road in Stephenson, accused of methamphetamine possession on March 3.
James Edward Brown, 33, of the 600 block of Sir Johns Road in Clear Brook, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 30.
Tony Lamar Buford, aka Tony Lamar Bufurd, 54, of the 100 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) charged with possession of a controlled substance on June 14.
Christina Palmer Cherry, 40, of the 700 block of Fawn Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on March 16, 2019.
Christopher William Daughtery, 35, of the 100 block of King Lane in Frederick County, accused of failure to re-register as a sex offender on April 29.
David Eugene Drake Jr., 55, of the 300 block of Dunlap Drive in Berryville, accused of theft on Dec. 19.
Edward Lee Fairman, 45, of the 400 block of Carpers Pike in Gore, accused of transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving without a license on Jan. 22.
Travon Marcel Ford, 23, of the 100 block of Indian Hollow Road in Bentonville, accused of damaging property on Nov. 12.
Jennifer Rae Franklin, 48, of the 500 block of York Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on July 9.
Andrew Robert Gamber II, 37, of the 100 block of Hickory Hill Drive in Stephens City, accused of perjury on Jan. 21.
Christopher Joseph Groomes, 30, of the 100 block of Fading Star Court in Stephenson, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 26.
Earnest Preston James, 38, of the first block of Bellflower Road in Windsor, Conn., accused of possession of oxycodone on Sept. 3. 2018.
Beth Ann Keyser, 49, of the 1400 block of Macedonia Church Road in Stephens City, accused of embezzlement on Sept. 24.
April Marie Lineberg, 45, of the 2200 block of Brucetown Road in Clear Brook, accused of embezzlement between Aug. 1-16.
Shawn Douglas Malone, 29, of the 200 block of Pine Street in Winchester, accused of strangulation on Dec. 14.
Daniel Wayne Martin, 30, of the 1100 block of Brucetown Road in Clear Brook, accused of possession of methamphetamine and possession or transportation of ammunition by a felon on Aug. 13, 2018.
Micky Knight Matheson, 38, of the 200 block of Bush Drive in Frederick County, accused of theft on April 17.
Mikael Caleb Moore, 26, of the 600 block of Battle Avenue in Winchester, accused of fentanyl distribution on May 28.
Christopher Michael Ogden, 25, of the 9200 block of Walker Road in Shipman, Ill., accused of check fraud on March 3, two counts of check fraud on March 4, and obtaining money by false pretenses on March 3-4.
Edwin Perez Alberto, 19, of the 2000 block of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), accused of carnal knowledge of a 13 or 14-year-old without force on Feb. 4.
Dillon Paul Pugh, 26, of the 800 block of Big Know Road in Walkersville, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to possession on Dec. 13.
Kevin Scott Shank, 34, of the 2700 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), accused of heroin possession on March 26, 2019.
Amanda Grey Shifflett, 29, of the 100 block of Smith Drive in Frederick County, accused of driving with a revoked license on Dec. 4.
Richard Lee Snapp Jr., 53, of the first block of Booker Drive in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of driving with a revoked license on Jan. 4.
Ashlee Renee Stevans, 36, of the 200 block of Alpine Meadow Road in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on June 4, 2019.
Paul Allen Stotler Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Geneva Place in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 21.
Alan Lee Sutphin, 34, of the 300 block of Nottoway Drive in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked license on March 4.
William Allen Swiridow, 65, of the 2800 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Stephenson, accused of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture meth and possession of ammunition by a felon on June 19 and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 13.
Kevin Eugene Taylor, 49, of the first block of Gilmore Street in Keyser, W.Va., accused of embezzlement from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2015, all of 2016 and Jan. 1 through June 30, 2017.
Matthew Charles Taylor, 28, of the 100 block of Stephenson Road in Stephenson, accused of shoplifting on Sept. 27-28 and Sept. 30.
Adrian Bobby Whitaker, 31, of the 200 block of East Side Lane in Frederick County, accused of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) on May 31.
Christopher Jordan Wilson, 24, of the 200 block of Smallwood Drive in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 12.
Hank Wayde West, 32, of the first block of Knowledge Court in Inwood, W.Va., accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 4.
Rickey Dale Williams Jr.,. 28, of the 4900 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in White Post, accused of possession of a controlled substance.
