WINCHESTER — Suspects in two unrelated shootings, a husband accused of attacking his wife, and a man accused of raping an underage girl were among the 47 people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Dec. 10.
The first shooting occurred on April 5 during a reported domestic dispute at a home in the 800 block of Welltown Road, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy Anthony J. Kendra of the county Sheriff's Office. The complainant said her son, Jeremy Kendall Shumaker, came to her home and threatened to kill her boyfriend and pointed a pistol at people in the home.
The mother said she and Shumaker fought on the front porch and he fired a shot. The bullet entered a nearby home, nearly striking a man in the home. Testing showed Shumaker had gunshot residue on his hands, according to court documents. Shumaker, 21, of the 100 block of Homeplace Court in Winchester, was charged with shooting into an occupied building.
The second shooting occurred outside Donnie Eric Stephen Johnson's home in the 1200 block of Amy Avenue, according to Deputy Blake A. Armstrong's criminal complaint. Police said Johnson told them he was selling MDMA — a synthetic stimulant also known as Ecstasy or Molly — outside his home when a man punched him. Johnson said he responded by firing three shots from his .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, missing the man, but wounding a 16-year-old bystander in the leg. Another round hit a mobile home, and Johnson shot himself in the right knee.
Johnson initially said he was wounded by return gunfire, according to police. Johnson, 23, was charged with attempted malicious wounding, reckless use of a firearm, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm while distributing a controlled substance, possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) with intent to distribute and manufacturing marijuana.
The attack was reported at the home of Warren Joseph Farren Jr. in the 1800 block of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) on Sept 18, according to Deputy Samantha Garrison's criminal complaint. His wife said Farren came into her bedroom at 5:30 a.m. and held her down and duct-taped her mouth and placed a pillow over her her face. She said he demanded he give her his marijuana, which he then went to smoke.
Garrison said the pillow was bloody, and the woman had bruised wrists. She said when Farren was confronted by deputies, he cut his throat with boxcutters and ran into the woods before being arrested and hospitalized. Farren, 57, was charged with abduction, assault and battery of a family member, breaking and entering, destruction of property, damaging a phone to prevent a 911 call, and violation of a protective order.
The alleged rape purportedly occurred at Christopher Allen Duncan's home in the 100 block of Scarlet Maple Drive on June 19, according to Deputy Alissa J. Singhas's search warrant affidavit. A 13-year-old girl said she went to Duncan's home on June 19 and he gave her beer, which made her fall asleep on the couch. She said she awoke in his bed feeling sick and in pain. Another juvenile said she heard Duncan having sex with the girl, according to Singhas. Besides rape, the 33-year-old Duncan was charged with carnal knowledge.
Also indicted were:
- David Michael Allanson, 36, of the 2400 block of Morgan Ford Road in Front Royal, accused of shoplifting on May 1.
- Cathy Loraine Arbogast, 56, of the 300 block of Waverly Road in Clear Brook, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 19.
- Monica Ennadina Avila, 30, of the 4700 block of Hoffman Drive in Woodbridge, accused of methamphetamine possession on May 8.
- Britney Hope Barr, 29, of the 500 block of Sandfield Road in Wardensville, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession inside a jail or prison on Oct. 4.
- John Miles Baumgardner Jr., 37, of the 2000 block of Stoneleigh Drive in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 13.
- Michael Robert Boley, 38, of the 1400 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and transportation of a firearm by a felon on July 7.
- Bridget Ann Marie Carter, 39, of the 100 block of Bowlings Drive in Frederick County, accused of car theft and hit and run on June 18.
- Brian Taylor Clark, 45, of the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 23.
- Douglas William Cleveland III, 30, accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance on May 14.
- Randolph Hunter Cornwell III, 32, of the 200 block of Branner Avenue in Winchester, accused of credit card fraud on Oct. 20, 2018, three counts each of the former charge on Oct. 26 and Oct. 28, 2018, and a single counts on Nov. 1 and Nov. 5, 2018.
- Guidan Jean Dakoua, 28, of the 100 block of Five Forks Drive in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, accused of credit card fraud on March 28.
- Joseph David Dolly II, 25, of the 2200 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on April 11, 2019.
- Gregory Erich Eliot, 36, of the 100 block of Surrey Club Lane in Stephens City, accused of child abuse/neglect on July 5.
- Wendal Anthony Ferguson, 53, of the 300 block of South Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession and the third or subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute on May 9.
- Cyrus Bartholomew Fiel, 31, of the 100 block of Rileyville Road in Rileyville, accused of hit and run on June 24.
- Shayna Lynn Fleetwood, 45, of the 100 block of Flanigan Road in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, accused of cocaine and oxycodone possession on Feb. 26.
- Kelly Michelle Grafton, 27, of the 300 block of Calvert Circle in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on July 19, 2019.
- Ashley Nicole Grimes, 25, of the 800 block of North Washington Street in Baltimore, Maryland, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 22, 2019.
- Timothy Lee Harkleroad, 33, of the 300 block of Manor Boulevard in Fredericksburg, accused of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute on May 8.
- Thomas Bradford Jones, 61, of the 2000 block of Sombrero Beach Road in Marathon, Florida, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 4.
- Joseph Peter Lafonte III, 22, of the 600 block of Wintergreen Drive in Purcellville, accused of fentanyl possession on April 13.
- Xavier Diandre Lawrence, 22, of the 400 block of Action Street in Front Royal, accused of methamphetamine possession on May 4.
- Jamie Amanda Marsell, 35, of the 500 block of Kent Street in Winchester, accused of single counts of possession of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute on May 7.
- Mark Kairl McDonald, 58, of the 100 block of Early Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm while possessing a controlled substance on April 25.
- Joshua Eric McWilliams, 30, of the 1300 block of Red Hill Road in New Oxford, Pennsylvania, accused of possession of eutylone on July 4.
- William Leonard Morgan, Jr., 45, of the 300 block of Old Baker Road in Baker, West Virginia, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Jan. 18.
- Tamytha Marie Ohlschwager, 54, of the first block of Violet Ridge Drive in Frederick County, accused of depriving an animal of food and inadequate care by an animal owner on Dec. 11-19, 2019.
- Rita Christine Parker, 39, of the 100 block of Jackson Street in Hanover, Pennsylvania, accused of eutylone possession on July 4.
- Francisco Anselmo Paxtian-Flores, 24, of the 300 block of Shenandoah Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on April 3 and April 23.
- Mathew Casey Pittman, 37, of the 100 block of Jefferson Court in Stephens City, accused of heroin possession on Aug. 4.
- Adjaratou Ouattara, 36, of the 100 block of Five Forks Drive in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, accused of credit card theft on March 28.
- Wesley Steven Ragens, 38, of the 400 block of Goshen Street in Richmond, accused of heroin possession and possession of Suboxone with intent to distribute on June 12.
- Andrew Garrett Robinson, 22, of the 100 block of Cascade Drive in Stephens City, accused of eutylone distribution on June 3.
- Brandon Lee Seekford, 28, of the 500 block of Duwamish Trail in Frederick County, accused of hit and run on June 14.
- Megan Lee Shoemaker, 34, of the 200 block of Caroline Avenue in Stephens City, accused of cocaine possession on May 27.
- Holly Lynn Shrewsberry, 22, of the 100 block of Running Wood Drive in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on May 5.
- David James Small, 39, of the 2200 block of Paw Paw Road in Paw Paw, West Virginia, accused of cocaine possession on Feb. 18.
- Joshua Thomas Smith, 36, of the 100 block of Huntcrest Circle in Frederick County, accused of single counts of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute on May 7.
- Rachel Marie Spencer, 32, of the 14000 block of New Valley Church Road in Leesburg, accused of fentanyl possession on April 13.
- Emily Nicole Wallace, 29, of the 13000 block of Breezy Knoll Lane in Amissville, accused of hit and run on Sept. 25, 2019.
- Shawn Edward Washington, 41, of the 500 block of Burnside Drive in Vine Grove, Kentucky, accused of obtaining money by false pretense on July 23.
- Adrian Bobby Whitaker, 32, of the 200 block of East Side Lane in Frederick County, accused of eutylone possession with intent to distribute on Feb. 19.
- James Wesley Willard IV, 31, of the 1200 block of Don McCauley Road in Romney, West Virginia, accused of theft on Aug. 15.
