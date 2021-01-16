WINCHESTER — A man who police said fatally shot his dog for defecating on the floor, a man accused of firing a shotgun during a domestic dispute, and a driver suspected of leading police on a high-speed chase were among the 48 people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Jan 7.
Brian Andrew Laird confessed to shooting the dog in the head with a .30-30 rifle in his home in the 200 block of Pondview Lane on April 3, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Anthony R. Ament of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Laird said he drank about 12 beers before the killing. Laird, 63, was charged with shooting in an occupied building.
The shots fired incident occurred in a home in the 5800 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) on March 23, according to Deputy Haley J. Miles' criminal complaint. Lee, a convicted felon, said he went to his room and got his sawed-off shotgun after hearing an argument involving his roommate and her boyfriend. Miles said the shotgun had one shell in it, one shell that had been fired and the serial number of the shotgun was removed. She said methamphetamine and prescription pills were also found in Lee's bedroom. Lee, 39, was charged with use of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm by a felon, methamphetamine possession and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The pursuit began on Interstate 81 on June 29, according to a criminal complaint. The driver, who had an expired vehicle registration tag, fled in a Chrysler SUV when a deputy activated his lights and siren. The driver reached speeds of 100 mph before exiting on exit 307 in Stephens City. Police said the driver, who they identified as Jessie Lee Herald, abandoned the vehicle — which had allegedly methamphetamine in it — and fled on foot before being arrested. Herald, 33, of the 20000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg, was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence, methamphetamine possession and a few other driving violations.
The other people indicted were:
- Michael Shane Atchison, 38, of the 700 block of Steele Court in Stephens City, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence, driving with a revoked or suspended license, driving without an ignition lock, an improper lane change and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 21.
- Kayleigh Nicole Beavers, 34, of the 100 block of Ashton Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of etizolam (a synthetic sedative) and fentanyl on Sept. 3.
- Freddy J. Bennett, 31, of the first block of Boarman Place in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on Aug. 13.
- William Lawrence Buehler, 39, of the 300 block of Kendrick Lane, accused of heroin possession and possession of ammunition by a felon on June 24.
- Ray Leon Burke Jr., 44, of the first block of Headwaters Road in Chester Gap, accused of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia possession on Aug. 18.
- Carlton Ray Carver Jr., 42, of the 400 block of Misty Hill Lane in Berryville, accused of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute on June 17.
- Elijah Tyrone Coleman, 44, of the 200 block of Metro Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon and distribution of a controlled substance on May 1.
- Shane Matthew Cooper, 31, of the 1000 block of Pine Mountain View in Paw Paw, West Virginia, accused of possession of acetyl fentanyl (a fentanyl analog) etizolam and fentanyl on July 13.
- Justin Osburn Costello, 32, of the 800 block of Enfield Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 9 and Oct. 21.
- Michael Scott Darlin, 27, of the 100 block of Sunset Circle in Cross Junction, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 21, 2019.
- Jamal Lorenzo Davis, 27, of the 1000 block of Aisquith Street in Baltimore, accused of two counts of fentanyl distribution on Aug. 3.
- Aimee Lyn Diaz aka Aimee Lynn Diaz Margettes, 46, of the 1600 block of Fairground Road in Front Royal, accused of possession of N-ethlypentylone (a synthetic stimulant) on Sept. 13, 2018.
- Gary L. Edwards, 31, of the 700 block of Brenda Court in Winchester, accused of assaulting a corrections officer on April 2.
- Jason Harlan Fairfax, 34, of the 600 block of Dominion Terrace in Purcellville, accused of distribution of cocaine on Sept. 6, 2019, and distribution and conspiracy to distribution on Jan, 8, 2020.
- Kelley Mae Geyer, 31, of the 100 block of May Apple Court in Cross Junction, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 7.
- Minkah Everald Harrison, 21, of the 1600 block of East NE in Washington D.C., accused of prescription fraud, conspiracy to prescription fraud and contributing to the delinquency of a minor on May 21.
- Beau Ryder Hawkins, 32, of the 200 block of Journeyman Lane in White Post, accused of methamphetamine possession on March 22.
- Trevor Ward Hedges, 34, of the 1100 block of Horizon Way in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of credit card theft and two counts of credit card fraud on Sept. 10, and one count each of the same charges on Sept. 17 and Sept. 24.
- Allen DeWayne Ickes, 26, of the 24000 Mussel White Road in Waverly, accused of hit and run, driving without a license and an improper lane change on Sept. 18.
- Adrian Owen Jett, 34, of the 200 block of Nightingale Avenue in Stephens City, accused of distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on July 7.
- Javon Malique Johnson, 27, of the 100 block of Meadow View Court in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Aug. 7.
- William Lawrence Johnson, 35, of the first block of Coventry Court in Fredericksburg, accused of heroin possession on May 8.
- Paul Dixon Jones, 36, of the 14000 block of Royal Oak Lane in Centreville, accused of car theft on Aug. 15.
- Katherine Wolfe LeMarr, 43, of the 1200 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 2.
- Kellie Ann Miller, 43, of the 8000 block of Tackhouse Loop in Gainesville, accused of fentanyl possession on Aug. 11.
- Kevin William Mohler, 30, of the 25000 block of Zimmer Lane in Cascade, Maryland, accused of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on June 13.
- Michael Anthony Pellot, 31, of the 100 block of Swartz Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of theft on April 16.
- Dana Marie Pontisso, 37, of the 13000 block of Penndale Lane in Fairfax, accused of car theft on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) on Aug. 11.
- Shaun Ross Reynolds, 33, of the 400 block of Morgan Street in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of oxycodone distribution on Feb. 14 and Feb. 19.
- Mary Anne Richard, 39, of the 200 block of Lanier Drive in Statesboro, Georgia, accused of cocaine and methamphetamine possession on Sept. 20.
- John Scott Rizzari, 33, of the 100 block of Rocky Ford Road in Clear Brook, accused of cocaine possession on May 26.
- Justin Arthur See, 41, of the 100 block of Ashton Drive in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl and methamphetamine possession on Sept. 4.
- Karen Lynn Shockey, 41, of the first block of Oates Avenue in Winchester, accused of obtaining money by false pretense on July 8, 2019.
- Sanford Silver III, 18, of the 100 block of Sonoma Court in Stephens City, accused of receiving stolen property on Sept. 5.
- Robert Lee Stern Jr., 42, of the 5200 block of Mulberry Terrace in Stephens City, accused of fentanyl and heroin distribution on Aug. 25.
- Kenneth Riley Stotler, 54, of the 1200 block of Baker Lane in Frederick County, accused of morphine possession on March 24.
- Melvin Robert Thompson, 38, of the 100 block of Red Fox Trail in Frederick County, accused of car theft on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and eutylone possession on Aug. 11.
- Camilo Alex Torres, 31, of the 200 block of Misty Road in Moorfield, West Virginia, accused of marijuana possession and two counts of cocaine possession on Dec. 8.
- Michael Shelton Tuck, 31, of the 1000 block of Laurel Grove Road in Frederick County, accused of two counts of methamphetamine possession on April 29 and May 20.
- Jason Lee Vasquez, 47, of the first block of Stecher Court in Linden, accused of theft on March 18.
- Cristina Elizabeth Velez, 26, of the 200 block of Shadow Brook Lane in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 12.
- Eugene Uriah Weaver, 20, of the 2300 block of Senseny Road in Frederick County, accused of failure to appear in court on Dec. 10.
- Joshua Ryan Whirley, 29, of the 800 block of Comer Drive in Frederick County, accused of distribution of a controlled substance on Aug. 7.
- Jerrell Amada Williams, 36, of the 2600 block of Pittston Road in Fredericksburg, accused of eutylone possession on Jan. 25, 2019.
- Aaron Tyler Wilson, 27, of the 400 block of Westside Station Drive in Winchester, accused of driving under the influence and possession of clonzolam (a prescription sedative) on June 28.
