WINCHESTER — A man charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, a man suspected of propositioning an underage girl online and a man accused of possession of child pornography were among the 51 people indicted on July 9 by a Frederick County grand jury.
The sexual assault allegedly occurred on June 13, according to court documents. A day later, the girl went to Winchester Medical Center and said Jamie Barba Campirano forced himself on her. Police said Campirano said he first believed the sex was consensual, but “stopped because he got scared.”
Campriano, 21, of the 400 block of Lily’s Way in Frederick County, was charged with sexual assault of a child, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery, abduction with intent to defile, carnal knowledge of a child and indecent liberties with a child.
The alleged propositioning on Feb. 15 involved a girl under 15. Quentin Grant Evans, 22, of the 12000 block of Cold Stream Road in Noblesville, Indiana, was charged with two counts each of soliciting sex with a child under 15 and indecent liberties with a child. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email on Wednesday that he didn’t have information on what the probable cause was for the charges.
The child pornography investigation began on March 24 when internet activity triggered an algorithm at the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children, according to a search warrant affidavit. The affidavit said images of a partially nude 7- or 8-year-old girl were in a file with an IP address that traced back to the home of David Franklin Swindells in the 100 block of Lauck Drive in Frederick County. Computers, a phone and a thumb drive were seized form Swindells’ home on April 10. Swindells, 71, was charged with possession of child pornography and eight counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession of a child pornography.
Also indicted were:
Monica Beth Aikens, 43, of the first block of Grove Farm Lane in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of embezzlement on July 12, 2019.
Sergio Manuel Arambulo, 27, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), accused of methamphetamine possession on March 22.
Stacy Lynn Ash, 46, of the 100 block of Buffalo Trail in Frederick County, accused of three counts of welfare fraud between Dec. 1, 2017, and April 30.
Loretta Lynn Bachtell, 49, of the 2100 block of Chloe Circle in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, accused of two counts of credit card fraud between Jan. 3, 2019 and Oct. 15.
Charles Jefferson Barker, 35, of the first block of Bull Frog Lane in Great Cacapon, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine possession on February 17, 2019.
Luis Fernando Berrios-Rodriguez, 23, of the 100 block of Sherando Circle in Stephens City, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Oct. 12.
Heather Joette Bohon, 44, of the first block of Autumn Lane in High View, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 22.
Anthony Sylvan Bittinger Jr., 37, of the 100 block of Bittinger Court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine possession on Nov. 22.
Anthony Edward Campbell, 31, of the 100 block of Johnson Drive in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on Nov. 10.
Bridget Ann Carter, 38, of the 100 block of Longcroft Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution on Sept. 25.
Brandon Dakota Clark, 29, of the 1200 block of Conservation Drive in Hedgesville, West Virginia, accused of cocaine possession on April 21, 2019.
Talbert Foster DeHaven III, 43, of the 100 block of Cannon Court in Strasburg, accused of shoplifting on Dec. 20.
Rachel Anne Diolosa, 27, of the first block of Round Hill Circle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, accused of cocaine distribution on Sept. 17 and possession of lithium, hydroxyzine (an anti-anxiety drug) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 31.
Michael Romeo Grady, 22, of the 1600 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 10.
Russell Balthis Hawkins, 51, of the 3500 block of Presidents Road in Scottsville, accused of amphetamine and cocaine possession on June 5, 2019.
Raymond Edward Jarrell Jr., 33, of the 1000 block of Reliance Road in Middletown, accused of fentanyl and heroin possession on Oct. 17.
Kristopher Alec King, 23, of the 100 block of Woodside Circle in Stephens City, accused of fentanyl possession on Aug. 24.
Alexander Kudacrev, 57, of the 200 block of Bryce Boulevard in Mt. Jackson, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Oct. 4.
John Robert Laird, 30, of the 4800 block of Bell Glade Drive in Richmond, accused of possession of acetyl fetanyl, etizolam (an anti-depressant) and fentanyl on April 28, 2019 and cocaine possession on Sept. 17.
Curtis Lee Lewis II, 26, of the 100 block of Amherst Court in Stephens City, accused of fentanyl possession on Nov. 11.
Melissa Willingham Limoges, 43, of the 100 block of Longcroft Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution on Sept. 12.
Joshua Ethan Maskell, 37, of the 5400 block of Main Street (U.S. 11) in Stephens City, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Dec. 1.
Brandon Allen McCray, 28, of the 800 block of West 16th Street in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance and a chemical compound on May 19.
James Arnold McCroskey, 39, of the 1000 block of Jerusalem Chapel Road in Churchville, accused of attempting to flee from a police officer, possession of a firearm, altering the serial number of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 27.
Richard Dalton Milbourne III, 21, of the 100 block of Kay Court in Frederick County, accused of marijuana possession on Oct. 5.
Daniel Wesley Thomas Miller, 32, of the 600 block of Dunlap Street in Winchester, accused of fentanyl and heroin distribution on March 29, 2019.
Foster Crouse Miller Jr., 42, of the 200 block of Liberty Lane in Middletown, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 8.
Ryan Edward Miller, 40, of the 200 block of Williamson Place in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on April 24.
Justin Linwood Moore, 37, of the 100 block of Buckingham Drive in Stephens City, accused of cocaine distribution on July 25.
Jaquelyn Nicole O’Dell, 24, of the 200 block of Seletenquist Lane in Bluemont, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a chemical compound on Dec. 30.
Angel Lynne Parker, 42, of the 5800 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine distribution on Oct. 22.
Nicholas Clayton Picolo, 33, of the 2400 block of Jones Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Nov. 1.
Kevin Manly Powers, 45, of the 100 block of Brunswick Road in Stephens City, accused of possession of methamphetamine on June 12, 2018.
Ida Belle Puffenbarger, 22, of the 1000 block of Jerusalem Chapel Road in Churchville, accused of carrying a concealed weapon, altering the serial number of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 27.
Jerry Wayne Pullen, 42, of the 200 block of Gainesboro Road in Frederick County, accused of welfare fraud from Feb. 27-July 14, 2017.
Matthew Anthony Raines, 39, of the 100 block of County Park Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution on June 14, 2019.
Christian Rosario Ramirez, 30, of the 1100 block of Ravenwood Road in Stephens City, accused of possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon on Nov. 16.
Austin Sean Roberts, 18, of the 300 block of Chestnut Grove Road in Frederick County, accused of auto theft on Jan. 30.
Zachary William Ruble, 38, of the first block of Central Avenue in Romney, West Virginia, accused of heroin possession on Sept, 10, 2017.
Michael Paul Simpson, 39, of the 3100 block of Spring Gap Road in Slanesville, West Virginia, accused of heroin possession on Oct. 24.
Tina Kay Sisk, 53, of the 200 block of Valley Mill Road in Frederick County, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 1.
Brian Michael Stickley, 32, of the 7900 block of Church Street in Middletown, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Jan. 9.
Paul Allen Stotler Jr., 42, of the 300 block of Pond Hill Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 11.
Anthony Gerard Subt, 53, of the 1400 block of Creek Road in Toms Brook, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Dec. 26.
Ekoa Ordina Thaully Kadio, 20, of the first block of Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, Maryland, accused of racing, reckless driving and driving without a license on Aug. 12.
Chris Scott Vagenos, 54, of the first block of Autumn Lane in Highview, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 22.
Kodie Brooke Weatherholtz, 25, of the 300 block of Poe Drive in Front Royal, accused of methamphetamine possession on Sept. 3.
Paul Eugene Wiedling, 52, of the 200 block of Cool Spring Road in Strasburg, accused of two counts of shoplifting on May 26.
(1) comment
Lotsa drugs. Just force them to use all of what they're caught with on the spot. They want to use, let em. Video the results and make them public. Let people actually see the consequences of their actions when they decide to become dope addicts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.