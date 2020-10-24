WINCHESTER — Two men accused of sexually assaulting women, two men suspected of viewing child pornography and a driver accused of leading police on a three-county, high-speed chase were among the 55 people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Oct. 8.
The first alleged sexual assault purportedly occurred between June 18-19. Police said a woman told them she and Michael Scott Behnken were drinking at a home and she passed out. She said she awoke to find Behnken performing oral sex on her and she then blacked out. Police said the woman showed them a text from Behnken in which he said “I wish it never happened.” Behnken, 55, of the 1800 block of Millwood Place, was charged with rape and forcible sodomy.
The other alleged sexual assault purportedly occurred near a pond behind the Cedar Meadows subdivision in White Post on Sept. 22, according to police. A 16-year-old girl said a man she knows repeatedly groped her. She identified the man as John Henry Lafayette, 68, of the 100 block of Bleeding Heart Drive in White Post. He was charged with three counts of indecent acts with a child.
The investigation of the first child porn possession case began on April 10. Police said images of nude, pre-pubescent boys were tracked to an IP address belonging to George Michael Nethers. The investigation led to a search of Nether’s home in the 600 block of Aylor Road in Stephens City on June 8 in which electronics and sex toys were seized from the home. Nethers, 58, was charged with reproducing child pornography, three counts of the second or subsequent offense of reproducing child pornography, possession of child pornography and nine counts of the second of subsequent offense of possession.
The second case porn possession case involves alleged trading of images on Feb. 14, 2020, according to the indictments. Police said the images were traded by Scott Edward Merryman, 46, of the 1000 block of Springdale Road in Frederick County. He was charged with child pornography possession and three counts of the second or subsequent offense of possession.
The chase began in Rappahannock County on June 13. Police said a man driving recklessly in a Jeep SUV refused to stop for a Warren County deputy. The driver drove over 120 mph on Interstate 66 and traveled in the wrong direction on a ramp. The chase continued into Frederick County on Valley Pike (U.S. 11) near the truck scales. The driver allegedly struck a state police cruiser on I-66 before crashing. Police identified the driver as Bryan Douglas Walters, 23, of the 600 block of West Main Street in Luray. He was charged with eluding police and the third or subsequent offense of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Also indicted were:
Miguel Jesus Arroyo, 20, of the 100 block of Woodrow Road in Frederick County, accused of disregarding a police officer’s signal to stop on Jan. 12.
Erica Lynette Barnes, 38, of the 100 block of Ash Hollow Drive in Frederick County, accused of two counts of making a false statement to receive public benefits between Dec. 1, 2015 and Aug. 30, 2016 and making a false application for public benefits on Dec. 2, 2015 and May 25, 2016.
Jessica Allyn Benson, 35, of the 100 block of Stephenson Road in Stephenson, accused of three counts of embezzlement between Dec. 1, 2018 and Dec, 30, 2019 as well as forgery on Jan. 24, March 18, March 22, Aug. 23, Sept. 16, Oct. 14, two counts on Oct. 31 and a single count on Nov. 20.
Michael Joseph Broy, 49, of the 1200 block of Greenwood Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and drug paraphernalia on April 13.
Hayley Grace Bush, 27, of the 500 block of Wharton Circle in Winchester, accused of oxycodone possession on April 4.
David Wayne Carter, 44, of the 100 block of Bennings Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution on April 26, 2019 and cocaine possession on April 29, 2019.
Keaton Michael Catlett, 30, of the 100 block of Little Mountain Church Road in Winchester, accused of heroin possession on May 29, 2019.
Brandon Dakota Clark, 29, of the 1200 block of Conservation Drive in Hedgesville, West Virginia, accused of possession of hashish oil on April 21, 2019.
Tremayne Wendell Cochrane, 38, of the 300 block of Fairview Avenue in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine possession on May 25.
James Nelson Cook, 39, of the 300 block of National Avenue in Winchester, accused of delivering drugs to a prisoner and distribution of Suboxone on April 10, and possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on May 22.
Anthony DeLeon, 60, of the 900 block of East Sugar Cane Road in Weslaco, Texas, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 1, 2019.
Michelle Alice Donaldson, 39 and homeless, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 5, 2018.
Andrew George Everett, 57, of the 100 block of Bucky’s Lane in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on April 17.
Matthew Ryan Fletcher, 30, of the 100 block of Fenway Circle in Frederick County, accused of abduction and strangulation on June 27.
Blaise Xin Guerin-Williams, 22, of the 1300 block of Dance Street in Richmond, accused of amphetamine possession on Oct. 16, 2019.
Howard Matthew Heath, 31, of the 800 block of Woodland Avenue, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 6.
Tammie Jo Helmick, 37, of the 300 block of South Main Street in Moorefield, West Virginia, accused of credit card theft, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine and drug possession in a jail or prison on Jan. 26.
Jose Luis Hernandez, 23, of the 100 block of Pyramid Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on March 8.
Breanna Danielle Hogan, 25, of the 100 block of Edgewood Drive in Frederick County, accused of distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribution on July 23.
Nathan Thomas Householder, 39, of the 100 block of Draper Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on April 16.
Andrew Marcus Jefferies, 31, of the 400 block of Cherrydale Avenue in Front Royal, accused of heroin and methamphetamine possession on March 28.
Katelyn Louise Jett, 26, of the 200 block of Stickley Street in Strasburg, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 17, 2019.
Teandre Dameal Johnson, 23, of the 600 block of Sherlock Trace in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession and possession of a firearm while possessing cocaine on Feb. 19.
Alexis Anne Keckley, 28, of the 100 block of New Amish Trail in Frederick County, accused of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on June 18.
Kevin Bartley Kerns, 51, of the 200 block of Chapel Hill Road in Cross Junction, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 3, 2019.
Gary Devon King, 30, of the 100 block of West Clifford Street in Winchester, accused of drug possession in a jail or prison on May 11.
Jason Matthew Lee, 45, of the 100 block of Freedom Lane in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence while transporting a minor on Jan. 2.
Melissa Willingham Limoges, 43, of the 100 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Sept. 24, 2019 and distribution of a controlled substance on Nov. 19.
Robert Clinton Mason, 29, of the 100 block of Underwood Lane in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession and drug possession in a jail or prison on Jan. 10 and drug possession on a jail or prison on April 13.
Micky Knight Matheson, aka Brian Keith Matheson, 39, of the 200 block of Bush Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on April 17.
Cody Allan McCall, 28, of the 100 block of Cindy’s Way in Front Royal, accused of methamphetamine possession on March 29.
Gayla Lynn McIntosh, 33, of the 3300 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on April 21.
Derrick Terrell Newman, 47, of the 100 block of Lloyd’s Road in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of assault and battery of a family member on Aug. 25.
Juan Vashuan Payne, 46, of the 200 block of London Downs Circle in Stephens City, accused of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture on Jan. 13.
Vivian Leigh Peterman, 37, of the 100 block of Fox Court in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on Feb. 23.
James Price, 49, of the of the 400 block of Fodderstock Road in Washington, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 30.
Nicole Beth Rasmussen, 32, of the 100 block of Lisa’s Drive in Frederick County, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Jan. 16, 2019.
Gary Dennis Raymond II, 43, of the 100 block of Chestnut Drive in Augusta, West Virginia, accused of grand larceny on Nov. 12.
Colton Marshall Reed, 29, of the 1400 block of Sulphur Springs Road in Middletown, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 25.
Anthony James Roskandich, 27, of the 200 block of Jokado Lane in Hedgesville, West Virgina, accused of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 22.
Dean Pasquale Serra, 37, of the 1800 block of Morningstar Falls Boulevard in Blue Eye, Maryland, accused of assault and battery of a corrections officer on April 27.
Nike Lynn Skowbo, 27, of the 2700 block of Senseny Road in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl and heroin distribution on Aug. 1, 2019.
Michael James Smith, 44, of the 1800 block of Gravels Road in Harrisonburg, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving after being declared a habitual offender on March 26.
Kaitlin Marie Snyder, 25, of the 100 block of Blossom Drive in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on March 4.
Ryan Zachary Stanfill, 22, of the 500 block of Johnson Circle in Henderson, Tennessee, accused of methamphetamine possession on Sept. 1, 2019.
John Thomas Tinney IV, 33, of the 3400 block of Papermill Road in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession, two counts of distribution of meth, three counts of conspiracy to distribute and possession of a firearm while in possession of meth between Dec. 12-13.
Carlos Efrain Trinidad-Villanueva, 40, of the 800 block of Rocky View Drive in Strasburg, accused of heroin possession on March 24.
Angela West, age and address unavailable, accused of cocaine possession on April 29, 2019.
Rickey Dale Williams Jr., 29, of the 4900 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in White Post, accused of cocaine possession on Feb. 22.
Steven Tyler Wilson, 24, of the 700 block of Jordan Springs in Stephenson, accused of the third or subsequent offense of grand larceny on Aug. 9.
