WINCHESTER — A driver suspected of leading police on a deadly chase, a driver who injured a deputy fleeing a traffic stop, and two men accused of sex crimes were among the 67 people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Sept. 10.
The fatal pursuit occurred in Clear Brook on June 29. Police said driver Jeremy Andrew Nichols was fleeing a deputy at a speed of up to 100 mph when he crashed on Hopewell Road. Passenger Zachary Allan "Zach" Carter, 22, of Clear Brook, died in the crash.
Last month, police charged Nichols, 22, of the 2400 block of Berryville Pike (Va. 7), with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. On Thursday, he was indicted on charges of eluding police, reckless driving and the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence.
• The traffic stop occurred near the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd. in Kernstown on Nov. 11, 2018. Police said driver Benjamin Lonsdale Hill was stopped for driving 35 mph in a 25 mph area and refused to get out of his pickup truck when a drug-sniffing dog reacted as if there were drugs in the vehicle. Authorities said Hill drove off with county Sheriff's Office deputies Jesse Suire and Jason Walther trying to pull him from the truck. Walther was thrown from the vehicle and suffered cuts on his arms and legs. The driver drove a short distance and fled on foot before being apprehended. Hill, 28, of the 1700 block of West Diversey Street in Chicago, was indicted on two counts of assaulting an officer and single counts of eluding police, reckless driving, LSD possession and marijuana possession.
• The first sex crime case involves allegations between Jan. 1 and July 31. Dennis Herolt, 74, of the 200 block of Hollow View Drive in Cross Junction, is accused of two counts of aggravated sexual battery with a girl between 13 and 18. Herolt admitted to inappropriately touching the girl on several occasions, according to an email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff's Office spokesman. He said police began investigating after a complaint was made to the county Department of Social Services.
• The other case involved an incident on June 18. Michael Scott Behnken is accused of performing oral sex on a woman who was unconscious from drinking alcohol, according to Gosnell. He said an independent witness confirmed the sexual activity and there were incriminating electronic communications between Behnken and the woman. The 55-year-old Behnken, whose address was unavailable, was charged with rape.
Also indicted were:
- John Miles Baumgardner Jr., 36, of the 2000 block of Stoneleigh Drive in Winchester, accused of theft of a firearm, possession or transportation of a firearm by a felon on June 20 and breaking and entering, credit card theft and two counts of the second or subsequent offense of identity theft on Aug. 13.
- Jennifer Nicole Bell, 36, of the 900 block of Branch Drive in Herndon, accused of possession of cocaine and phencyclidine (PCP) on June 4, 2018.
- Stephanie Amanda Burrell, 42, of the 100 block of Longcroft Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 4.
- Jennifer Vanessa Cain, 30, of the 10000 block of Knobley Road in Keyser, West Virginia, accused of possession of cocaine, etizolam (an anti-depressant) and fentanyl on July 5, 2019.
- Joneisha Lynn Cain, 22, of the 300 block of Jenny Wren Drive in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 21, 2019.
- Andrew Jay Creager, 31, of the 11000 block of Apple Harvest Drive in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on May 13.
- Shelly Renee Collette, 42, of the 500 block of South Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine distribution on Feb. 7.
- Staci Erin Collins, 39, of the 5000 block of Main Street (U.S. 11) in Stephens City, accused of embezzlement between May 1 and June 25.
- Sabrina Rachelle Dehaven, 38, of the 500 block of Giles Mill Road in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, accused of possession of cocaine and oxymorphone on Dec. 5.
- Catina Maria Deneal, aka Catina Marie Deneal, 48, of the 100 block of Dupont Circle in Frederick County, accused of welfare fraud on July 18, 2016, and nine counts of welfare fraud between Aug. 1, 2016 and Jan. 31.
- Jennifer Lynn Depalma, 25, of the 200 block of Buckingham Drive in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance and escape on April 5.
- David Wayne Dickinson, 63, of the first block of Alesio Court in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, accused of disregarding a signal from a police officer to stop a motor vehicle on May 21.
- Ke'von Nig'uel Doleman, 21, of the 1100 block of Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) in White Post, accused of consensual sex with a minor and unlawfully filming a non-consenting minor between Nov. 1-10.
- Russel Anthony Eppard, 30, of the 1100 block of Harrisville Road in Toms Brook, accused of making a false statement on a firearms form on Aug. 22.
- Kerry Renee Fell, 42, of the first block of Currituck Court in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, accused of heroin possession on Sept. 20, 2019.
- Antoinette Marie Fortune, 20, of the 1800 block of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Oct. 19.
- Jennifer Rae Franklin, 48, of the 500 block of York Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a drugs in a jail or prison and two counts of possession of a controlled substance on June 17.
- Rickey Eugene Frye Jr., 43, of the 7800 block of West Fostoria Drive in Dunnellow, Florida, accused of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs in a jail or prison and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 29.
- Jennifer Nicole Gant, 35, of the 100 block of Commanche Trail in Frederick County, accused of falsely identifying herself to a police officer and providing false documents to an officer on Dec. 30.
- Shannon Nichole Gilbert, 30, of the 100 block of Green Park Court in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 19.
- Laura Rose Gillespie, 30, of the 6200 block of Greenmount Road in Harrisonburg, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on April 28.
- Wulfrano Cruz Gomez, 37, of the 600 block of Watson Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and falsely identifying himself to a police officer on Jan. 23.
- Joshua Richard Hammett, 29, of the 2000 block of Falls Road in High View, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine distribution and possession of drugs in a jail or prison on Dec. 3.
- Trevor Dylan Harden-Sulser, 23, of the 200 block of Littler Lane in Stephenson, accused of hashish oil and marijuana possession on Jan. 27, 2019.
- Dennis Stephen Heflin II, 25, of the 100 block of Highpointe Court in Frederick County, accused of possession of amphetamine and ketamine (a hallucinogenic drug) on Nov. 15.
- Shane Patrick Henry, 46, of the 100 block of Broad Avenue in Winchester, accused of malicious wounding, aggressive driving, impeding traffic, improper lane changing, unlawful use of a right of way and driving without insurance on Dec. 5.
- Shannon Leigh Holpuch, 36, of the 700 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence, the third or subsequent offense of driving without a license and oxycodone possession on Oct. 31.
- Lamont Vashion Jackson, 30, of the 200 block of Lakeview Drive in Woodstock, accused of distribution of methamphetamine after having been convicted of the same or a similar offense on Jan. 21.
- Travis Raymond Jeffries, 26, of the 100 block of Coopworth Court in Stephens City, accused of methamphetamine distribution and possession of a firearm while distributing meth on Feb. 12 and distribution of meth on Feb. 28 and March 4.
- Jacob Wayne Keener, 27, of the first block of Fairmont Avenue in Philippi, West Virginia, accused of methamphetamine possession on April 29.
- Alicia Dakota Ketterman, 30, of the 200 block of Brunswick Road in Stephens City, accused of methamphetamine possession on Oct. 23.
- Alfred Cruz Kochel, 52, of the 300 block of Kassie Lanein Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on Nov. 17.
- Jesse Wayne Lake, 31, of the 100 block of James Street in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 1.
- Robert Dwayne Lee, 38, of the 5800 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Gore, accused of possession of a sawed off shotgun, possession or transportation of a firearm by a felon and methamphetamine possession on March 23, 2019.
- Andrew Bently Longerbeam, 22, of the 400 block of Page Brook Lane in Clarke County, accused of marijuana distribution on Nov. 15.
- Elizabeth Michelle Lorenzo, 36, of the 500 block of McDonald Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Jan. 11.
- Richard Garland Maddox Jr., 32, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 30.
- Noah Zachary Milbourne, 19, of the 100 block of Barb Court in Stephens City, accused of hashish oil possession on Sept. 16, 2019.
- Jennifer Elaine Miller, 43, of the 600 block of Green Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on April 16.
- Megan Elizabeth Murphy, 31, of the 400 block of Panther Drive in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on Aug. 27, 2019.
- Francisco Anselmo Paxtian-Flores, 24, of the 200 block of Regency Lakes Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution on March 6.
- Courtney Danielle Payne, 28, of the 300 block of Valley Mill Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on April 28, 2019.
- Victoria Ronsan Pope, 22, of the 3200 block of Foothill Street in Woodbridge, accused of driving under the influence, giving a a false identity to a police officer and possession of cocaine and eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) on Nov. 24, 2019.
- Ida Belle Puffenbarger, 23, of the 1000 block of Jerusalem Church Road in Churchville, accused of methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm while possessing meth on July 27, 2019.
- Robert James Rampey, 42, of the 200 block of Lynn Drive in Stephens City, accused of assault and battery of a police officer on Dec. 17.
- Dameion Lamont Ray, 26, of the 500 block of North Sticker Street in Baltimore, accused of fentanyl and marijuana possession on Nov. 22.
- Andrew Garrett Robinson, 22, of the 100 block of Cascade Circle in Stephens City, accused of distribution of psilocyn (a hallucinogenic) on Feb. 20.
- Rachel Ann Rosenthal, 40, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 50), accused of two counts of shoplifting on Oct. 13 and Oct. 23 and possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on Oct. 29.
- Christian Jeremiah Saylor, 28, of the 800 block of Woodland Avenue in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 6.
- Michelle Scaperotto, 46, of the 4700 block of Melvale Street in Philadelphia, accused of making a false statement to receive medical assistance and obtaining money by false pretense from July 1, 2015, through June 30, 2018, and from Feb. 1 through June 30, 2018, and making a false application for public assistance on July 6, 2016, June 6, 2017, and on Feb. 1, 2018.
- Daniel Edward Shifflett, 31, of Charles Town, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 17.
- Stephen Jeremiah Shrader, 32, of the 1200 block of County Road in Fyffe, Alabama, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 2.
- John Ricky Simonetti, 69, of the 300 block of North Lee Street in Woodstock, accused of stalking from Jan. 1, 2018, through Aug. 31.
- Kyle Edward Sowers, 30, of the 100 block of Stephenson Road in Stephenson, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on March 8.
- Casey Lynn Tharp, 38, of the 2500 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on Nov. 9.
- Zachary Young Tharpe, 26, of the 15000 block of Washington Street in Haymarket, accused of cocaine possession on Oct. 5.
- Robin Lynn Thayer, 26, of the 15000 block of Washington Street in Haymarket, accused of malicious wounding on April 3.
- Kiree Arvel Thomas, 37, of the 3000 block of Valley Avenue in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 10.
- Brody Mikal Tomblin, 19, of the 200 block of Royal Avenue in Strasburg, accused of possession of marijuana and a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance on Nov. 18.
- Kendall Wayne Turner, 31, of the 1600 block of Bentonville Road in Bentonville, accused of possession of a controlled substance in a jail or prison on June 9.
- Charlene Yvette Waters, 57, of the 500 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Feb. 22.
- Craig Allen Weatherholt, 27, of the first block of Jeep Trail in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, accused of cocaine possession on June 13, 2019.
- Brooke Marie Wenrich, 25, of the 400 block of Winchester Road in Marshall, accused of oxycodone possession on Feb. 17.
- John Walter White Jr., 28, of the 300 block of Bufflick Road in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine distribution on Feb. 19, Feb. 21 and Feb. 25.
