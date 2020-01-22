WINCHESTER — A man accused of raping an underage girl and two men accused in separate drive-by shootings were among the people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on Jan. 16.
The rape accusations involve a girl under the age of 13 and are alleged to have occurred between April 15 through Nov. 13. In addition to rape, Steven Alan Lingle, 65, of the 100 block of Sequoia Drive in the county, has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and two counts of forcible sodomy. A criminal complaint detailing the probable cause for Lingle’s arrest was unavailable. In an email, Lt. Keith Covert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said he wouldn’t provide details about why Lingle was arrested because the case involves a child and is still under investigation.
The first drive-by shooting occurred on Sept. 4 at a home on Alpine Meadow Road, which was hit by six bullets. None of the four people inside the home were hurt. A car was also struck by four bullets.
One of the residents, 18-year-old Zahkeil Neville, told investigators the motive for the shooting was five grams of marijuana — worth about $75 on the street — that he stole from shooting suspect Devay O’Brian Banks on Sept. 2. Police said witnesses identified a Mercedes leaving the scene of the shooting and provided a license plate number, which came back to a Mercedes owned by Banks. Banks, 22, of the 100 block of Jason Way in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, was charged with three counts each of attempted malicious wounding, shooting near a school, shooting at a vehicle and four counts of shooting at an occupied building.
The second drive-by shooting occurred on Sept. 23 at a house on Old Baltimore Road that was hit by 17 bullets. None of the six people who were inside the home at the time of the shooting were hurt, according to a criminal complaint. Covert said a Honda Civic parked outside was hit with two bullets. James Bailey McKeegan, 22, of the 400 block of Shenandoah Place in Winchester, and Joshua Michael Scaperotto, 23, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in the county, were identified as suspects and confessed, according to Covert. They were arrested in November, but McKeegan hasn’t been indicted. Scaperotto, the alleged getaway driver, was indicted on five counts each of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle and shooting at an occupied building.
Also indicted were:
Bruce Robert Alexander Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Frederick County, accused of heroin possession on Oct. 5, 2018.
Crystal Marie Alligood aka Crystal Westfall, 39, of the 100 Paradise Drive in Frederick County, accused of the second or subsequent offense of identity theft.
Kelly Lynn Anderson, 55, of the 200 block of Riverdale Circle in Stephenson, accused of four counts of embezzlement from Oct. 29, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2017.
Thea Louise Barone, 27, of the 100 block of Brigstock Drive in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on April 9, 2018.
Jeremiah Martin Beckett, 33, of the 2500 block of the Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Stephenson, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Sept. 23.
Anna Renee Bentley, 32, of the 200 block of Chatham Square in Winchester, accused of possession of cocaine and etizolam (an anti-depressant drug), driving under the influence and the third or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked or suspended license on Jan. 23.
Chawashe Bowland, 43, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine on Aug. 31, 2017, and possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine and conspiracy to distribute on Sept. 5, 2017.
Brandon Nicholas Butts, 52, of the 1400 block of Cunnigham Lane in Moorefield, W.Va., accused of possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute on Nov. 20. 2018.
Michael Terrell Campbell, 21, of the 100 block of West 15th Street in Front Royal, accused of cocaine possession on Aug. 1, 2018.
Carlton Ray Carver Jr., 40, of Berryville, accused of fentanyl and methamphetamine possession on Aug. 15.
Douglas William Cleveland III, 29, of the 700 block of Dicks Hollow Road in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl distribution and conspiracy to distribute on Nov. 13, 2018.
Bobby Ray Combs, 52, of the 1400 block of Cunningham Lane in Moorefield, W.Va., accused of check fraud on Jan. 26.
Lindsey Rene Cook, 34, of the 5100 block of Highview Avenue in Stephens City, accused of cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession on Jan. 9, 2019.
Joseph Steven Davis, 38, of the 100 block of West Clifford Street in Winchester, accused of heroin possession on Dec. 12, 2018.
Matthew Richard Dellinger, 34, of the 6800 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Middletown, accused of assault and battery on July 2.
Germaine Anthony Demesme, 44, of the 8200 block of Alcoa Drive in Stanardsville, accused of possession of etizolam on Nov. 6, 2018.
Donovan Ahmed Disney, 19, of the first block of Teague Lane in Martinsburg, W.Va., accused of cocaine possession on June 18, 2018.
Michael David Field, 31, of the 1600 block of Back Mountain Road in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl distribution and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance on Nov. 13, 2018.
Daniel Wayne Green, 40, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on March 21 and conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture meth, on March 22.
Kelly Morgan Green, 40, of the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street in Winchester, accused of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture on March 22, and conspiracy to manufacture meth and petty larceny on April 4.
Patricia Mae Grimes, 38, of the 3200 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of an unauthorized chemical compound in a jail or prison on July 27.
Travis Lee Hamilton, 25, of the first block of Donna Court in Front Royal, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 10.
Christopher Lee Haymond, 40, of the 100 block of South Shady Lane in Romney, W.Va., accused of heroin possession on Dec. 21, 2014.
Bobbie Jo Hillyard, 52, of the 1000 Hudson Hollow Road in Stephens City, accused of cocaine possession, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on Feb. 15.
Ashley Joy Howlett, 21, of the 100 block of Hunting Drive Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on June 19.
Brian Douglas Keller, 35, of the 100 block of Anita Drive in Martinsburg, W.Va. accused of failure to appear in court on Dec. 20.
Roger Lee Kilpatrick, 58, of the 14000 block of Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) of Frederick County, the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Sept. 18.
Jeremy Brockett Lacey, 29, of the 15000 block of Lord Fairfax Highway, (U.S.340) in White Post, accused of communicating a death threat in writing on July 14.
Edwin Louis Lambert, 26, of the 1500 block of Cedar Hill Road in Clear Brook, accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession of N-ethylpentylone (a synthetic stimulant) and possession of a firearm by a felon, on Dec. 16.
Christopher Wayne McInturff, 29, of the 600 block of Parishville Road in Gore, accused of heroin possession on Sept. 24, 2018.
Gage Devon Miller, 26, of the 500 block of Old Charles Town Road in Stephenson, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Oct. 28.
Terrence Kenneth Minor, 49, of the 700 block of Berryville Avenue in Winchester, accused of marijuana and oxycodone possession on Feb. 27.
Derrell Lamar Paige, 34, of the 200 block of Woodrow Road in Frederick County, accused of cocaine distribution and methamphetamine possession on Jan. 23.
Matthew Carter Politano, 29, of the 100 block of Whitlock Lane in Gore, accused of shoplifting on Aug. 17 and the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Aug. 20.
Dwayne Ryan Ritter, 20, of the 300 block of Knight Drive in Frederick County, accused of check fraud and obtaining money by false pretense on April 17.
Mitchell Scott Ruckman, 37, of the 400 block of Hites Road in Stephens City, accused of shoplifting on March 13.
Douglas Brian Scheufelle, 37, and homeless, accused of breaking and entering and destruction of property in a church or cemetery on Oct. 4.
Jamie Patricia Spence, 42, of the 300 block of Old Bethel Church Road in Frederick County, accused of car theft on Feb. 5.
Douglas Paul Sylvester, 55, of the 1900 block of Old Collinsville Road in Cross Junction, accused of transportation of a firearm by a felon on July 15.
Katherine Louise Valentine, 36, of the 200 block of Emily Lane in Frederick County, accused of heroin and methamphetamine distribution and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance on Oct. 31, 2018 and Dec. 11, 2018.
Jimmy Lee Williams, 39, of the 200 block of Emily Lane in Frederick County, accused of heroin and methamphetamine distribution and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance on Oct. 31, 2018 and Dec. 11, 2018.
Justin Shayne Williams, 20, of the 100 block of Coldwell Lane in Frederick County, accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Timothy Allen Wilson, 39, of the 600 block of Mag Sluder in Alexander, N.C., accused of making a bomb threat on July 4.
