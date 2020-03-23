WINCHESTER — A suspect in a drive-by shooting and a man accused of pointing a rifle at his ex-girlfriend during an alleged attempted robbery were among the 20 people indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on March 5.
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Old Baltimore Road around 8 p.m. on Sept. 23. Police said a home with six people in it was riddled with 17 bullets and a nearby car was hit with two shots. No one was injured in the shooting.
James Bailey McKeegan is accused of being one of the shooters, and Joshua Michael Scaperotto is accused of driving the car. Police said at a Feb. 11 probable cause hearing for McKeegan that they believe there was a second shooter in the car, but don't have enough evidence to charge him. Police said the men were attempting a drug-related robbery of Jordan Clark outside the home, but they fired into the home when they realized Clark was inside.
McKeegan, 21, of the 400 block of Shenandoah Place in Winchester, was charged with five counts each of attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building and shooting from a vehicle. Scaperotto, 24, of the 100 block of Castlebridge Court in the county, was indicted in January.
The alleged attempted robbery was reported at a county home at 6:40 p.m. on Dec 6. Jared Ryan Thompson is accused of pointing a .22-caliber rifle at his ex-girlfriend and demanding she give him a safe in the home. She told police she grabbed the barrel of the rifle and screamed for her father, then Thompson fled.
Thompson, 27, of the 300 block of Reynolds Place in Cross Junction, was charged with armed burglary, use of a firearm in a felony and making written threats.
Also indicted were:
- Diontre Tyrese Bell, 20, of the 800 block of South Cameron Street in Winchester, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Sept. 21.
- Breanna Jo Bender, 30, of the 100 block of Camruge Court in Stephens City, accused of possession of hashish oil, methamphetamine, and N-ethylpentylone ( a synthetic stimulant) on Feb. 1, 2019.
- Joseph Bigwarfe, 36, of the 100 block of West Oates Avenue in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine distribution and conspiracy to distribute meth on April 18.
- Crystal Dawn Dellapenna, 40, of the 100 block of Holiday Drive, accused of shoplifting on Nov. 18.
- Michael Scott Fiddler, 50, of the first block of Purcell Lane in Bunker Hill, W.Va., accused of two counts of construction fraud on June 10-18 and June 11.
- Rayshanda Latrice Hopkins, aka Rayneka Latice Hopkins, 28, of the 3600 block of 22nd Street SE in Washington, D.C., accused of prescription fraud on Nov. 6, 2017.
- Trevor Ward Hedges, 34, of the 1100 block of Horizon Way in Martinsburg, W. a., accused of credit card forgery and theft on Aug. 6, 2018, and credit card theft on Sept. 17, 2018.
- Larry Allen Kump II, 35, of the 100 block of Marple Road in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on Sept. 5.
- Kenneth James Mahler, 39, of the 500 block of Stephens City Road in Stephenson, accused of driving while intoxicated for the fourth or subsequent time within 10 years, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a revoked license, driving without insurance and possession of a controlled substance Dec. 5.
- Brian Scott Massey, 40, of the 100 block of Burnt Church Road in Frederick County, accused of heroin possession on Feb. 28, 2019.
- Dwayne Ellis Myers, 34 and homeless in Winchester, accused of assault and battery of a police officer on Dec. 15.
- Shannon Marie Oliver, 28, of the 2500 block of Hockman Avenue in Winchester, accused of welfare fraud between Feb. 1, 2014, and July 31, 2014; Aug. 1, 2014, and Jan. 31, 2015; May 1, 2015, and Oct. 31, 2015; Nov. 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016, June 1, 2016; and Oct. 31, 2016, Aug, 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2017.
- Devon Chapelle Owens, 32, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue in Winchester, accused of cocaine distribution on Feb. 12, 2019.
- Teresa Lynn Pugh, 59, of the 100 block of Stephenson Road in Stephenson, accused of morphine possession on April 19.
- Susan Ann Saffer, 58, of the 1200 block of West 32nd Street in Jacksonville, Fla., accused of petty larceny and three counts of credit card theft on Oct. 31.
- Amelia Shantel Upole, 25, address unknown, accused of methamphetamine distribution and conspiracy to distribute meth on April 18.
- Miguel Angel Valle, 27 and homeless in Winchester, accused of breaking and entering and grand larceny on May 29 and possession of cocaine and marijuana on May 30.
- James Wesley Wilson, 34, of the 200 block of Kearneysville, W.Va., accused of marijuana possession with intent to distribute on Dec. 18, 2018.
