WINCHESTER — A driver accused of leading police on an approximately four-mile, high-speed chase was among the people indicted by a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury on Thursday.
The chase began in the 2000 block of Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) about 2:25 a.m. on Aug. 9, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office complaint log. Deputy Jason F. Hawes wrote in a criminal complaint that he spotted a southbound vehicle driving 90 mph in a 45-mph zone. He said the driver passed several cars in the center turn lane and reached a speed of 115 mph before stopping about four miles after the chase began.
Hawes identified the driver as Jazmin Alexandra Valentine and said her eyes were glassy and she had trouble maintaining her balance. Valentine had a blood alcohol content of 0.23 — nearly three times the 0.08 legal driving limit — according to the state Department of Forensic Science. Valentine, 23, of the 4900 block of Raspberry Road in Rohersville, Maryland, was charged with driving while intoxicated and eluding police.
Also indicted were:
Nathan Mitchell Bean, 32, of the 2000 block of Apple Pie Ridge Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 15.
Patrick Garrett Benner, 23, of the 14000 block of Stephenson Road in Stephenson, accused of methamphetamine possession on Sept. 6.
Rita Ann Carter, 65, of the 100 block of Gregory Place in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on April 30.
Chul Hyun Cho, 71, of the 3700 block of Bourne Street 1W., in Flushing, N.Y., accused of two counts each of illegally obtaining a driver’s license, forgery of a Department of Motor Vehicles’ record, forgery of a public record and perjury on March 18, 2014.
Brian Keith Conner, 34, of the 1100 block of Woods Mill Road in Stephenson, accused of possession of a controlled substance and reckless disregard for a child’s life on April 19.
Terry Lynn Corbin, 61, of the 100 block of Deer Trail in Frederick County, accused of abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult on Sept. 15.
Coletta Corbin Crites, 49, of the 6800 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a chemical compound in a correctional facility on June 16.
Danielle Elizabeth Crown, 28, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), accused of abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult from April 8 through Sept. 15.
Dillon Rodney Dean, 26, of the 2300 block of Gun Barrel Road in White Post, accused of fentanyl possession on Jan. 2, 2019.
Jeanette Marie Dehart, 33, of the 200 block of Bethel Grange Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 23, 2019.
Ann Marie Grim, 37, of the 100 block of Hilltop Terrace in Frederick County, accused of heroin possession on Nov. 20, 2018.
Bethaney Jane Grim, 29, of the 24000 block of Old Valley Pike in Mauertown, W.Va., accused of two counts of check forgery on Nov. 17.
Randall John Holliday, 37, of the 7700 block of Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 20.
Caleb Seth Kencel, 21, of the 100 block of Cochise Trail in Frederick County, accused of oxycodone possession on Sept. 5.
Timothy Lee Klahre, 36, of the 100 block of McDonald Drive in Winchester, accused of shoplifting on July 9.
Jordan Antonie Lewis, 25, of the 7100 block of Walnut Avenue in Pinesville, Md., accused of passing counterfeit money on Aug. 27, 2018.
Russell Joseph Owens, 31, of the 100 block of East Cecil Street in Winchester, accused of fentanyl possession on Dec. 1, 2018.
Casey Shannon Rexroad, 28, of the first block of Yukon Drive in Moorfield, W.Va., accused of grand larceny on Oct. 22.
Christopher James Rutherford, 35, of the 12000 block of Wadsworth Way in Woodbridge, accused of fentanyl possession on April 14.
Jamie Patricia Spence, 42, of the 300 block of Old Bethel Church Road in Frederick County, accused of shoplifting on Nov. 9.
Andrew Jackson Staub, 22, of the 400 block of Middle Fork Road in Cross Junction, accused of fentanyl and methadone possession on March 7.
Justin Shayne Williams, 20, of the 100 block of Caldwell Lane in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine distribution on Jan. 30, 2019.
Lawrence Wood Jr., 44, of the 1400 block of Richmond Road in Amissville, accused of check forgery on Feb. 18.
