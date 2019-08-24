WINCHESTER — Frederick County announced Friday that Steve Majchrzak has accepted the position of assistant fire chief of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department.
Majchrzak (pronounced My-Shack) will begin his new job Sept. 16 with a starting salary of $110,000.
The assistant fire chief position is a new one for the county. Fire and Rescue Chief Dennis Linaburg said earlier this year that the assistant fire chief would ease some of his burden. Linaburg also said the assistant fire chief could be trained to replace him one day. Previously, there was no succession plan.
The assistant fire chief job involves performing complex administrative and supervisory work that will allow for better oversight of Fire and Rescue Operations Division, which includes station staffing and management.
“I think my experience in every aspect of the fire service, coupled with my understanding of the needs of career staff and volunteer members, will be put to good use,” Majchrzak said in a release from the county government. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with current management and field personnel alike.”
Majchrzak is currently the executive director of the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy where he directs the work of more than 100 full and part-time instructors and staff who provide 1,100 classes to more than 15,000 firefighters and code officials annually. According to the news release, he brings more than 20 years of successful senior management and leadership experience — dealing with issues from human resources, budgeting, capital improvement projects, information technology, public affairs and governmental relations.
He has also served in the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“I think Steve will come on board and hit the ground running, learning about our department and putting to good use his vast experience,” Linaburg said in the release. “He will be an integral part of our department going forward and I look forward to working with him.”
Majchrzak holds 15 state and national certifications including Fire Officer IV, Fire Instructor II, Fire Incident Safety Officer, Fire Inspector and Fire Investigator. Additionally, he is a Tennessee state-certified Advanced Emergency Medical Technician and holds a technical rescue certification in Swiftwater Rescue. He serves as the statewide Emergency Services Coordinator for ESF-4 (Firefighting) with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
He serves as one of six members of the Tennessee All-Hazard Incident Management Team Governance Committee which establishes overall direction for Tennessee’s All-Hazard Incident Management program and is a member of the Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association.
Raised in Burke, Majchrak left to attend college and graduate school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, where he earned a bachelor’s in history and master’s degree in public policy. His parents have lived in Northern Virginia for more than 45 years.
“I look forward to returning to Virginia and being part of the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department,” Majchrzak said.
