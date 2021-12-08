Wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph downed power lines and started four woods fires in Frederick County on Monday evening, endangering lives and homes.
About 50 firefighters narrowly prevented the fires from spreading to homes, according to Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak.
“The volume of calls and the proximity to one another and the amount of damage was something that hasn’t occurred in a while,” he said. “We put a lot of resources into the area and they were able to move back and forth and quickly get on the scene.”
The first fire was called in at 6:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Gatling Drive in Mountain Falls Park. The approximately 50-foot-by 50-foot fire came within a short distance of a home.
At 6:41 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 300 block of Fall Rune Lane in an approximately 100-foot-by-10-foot area. Due to limited access, rakes and hand tools were used to extinguish it with the area cleared at 7:39 p.m.
At 7:01 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire that was several acres in size in the 1400 block of Fishel Road that was just 100 feet from one home and close to several others. It was extinguished at 11:20 p.m.
Bulldozers and personnel from the Virginia Department of Forestry assisted firefighters. Majchrzak said it took an “outstanding effort” to keep homes from catching fire. “There were a number of residents there, some of them older, who were definitely in peril,” he said.
The fourth fire was called in at 9:15 p.m. for fire in the 300 block of Newlin’s Hill Road. It was extinguished about 10:40 p.m.
Due to a lack of nearby hydrants, water had to be shuttled from hydrants by tanker truck. The trucks hold about 2,500 to 3,500 gallons of water.
The intensity of the wind made power lines vulnerable. Winds gusts as high as 58 mph were reported in Martinsburg, West Virginia, according to Dan Hoffman, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
“The winds driving the fire made things move quickly and created a lot of danger for the people in that area,” Majchrzak said, adding that dry conditions contributed to sparking the fires. “But the outstanding response from all the fire companies, both career and volunteer, really put in check something that could have been much more significant.”
Majchrzak recommended homeowners have hardscape landscaping, such as bricks, concrete and stone, between tree lines and their homes to reduce the risks of fires spreading to their homes. He said it’s up to electricity companies whether it makes sense to bury electrical lines to prevent fires.
With more drought and wildfires, the question of whether more utilities need to be moved underground is being asked. In July, The Associated Press reported that Pacific Gas & Electric plans to bury 10,000 miles of electrical lines in California at a cost of $15 billion to $30 billion.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure law that passed last month in Congress includes $65 billion for energy grid upgrades, according to an analysis by the National Law Review, a business law website. That includes $5 billion in grants to utility companies for improvements, including moving transmission lines underground and making equipment more fire resistant.
About 30% of the grants are reserved for smaller utility companies that produce no more that 4 million megawatts annually. A megawatt is equivalent to 1 million watts and a megawatt hour can provide about a month’s worth of electricity to a typical home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.